‘Dolphin Doctor’ Sam Ridgway, Point Loma marine research pioneer, is remembered for ‘boundless curiosity’

USS Nimitz leaves San Diego port after jet fuel contaminates water
SAN DIEGO — The USS Nimitz left the pier at Naval Station North in San Diego Sunday morning after weeks of flushing its water system to clean it after it was contaminated with jet fuel, the Navy confirmed. The ship got underway on Sunday after all tests of the...
Honor Flight San Diego’s first ever all-Vietnam veteran flight lands to hero’s welcome
A total of 85 Vietnam veterans returned home Sunday from Washington D.C. for Honor Flight San Diego’s first-ever all Vietnam veteran flight.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area using data from Zillow.
Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future. They also strongly urge improving the region's storm infrastructure. “What we’re finding is with the climate change impacts,...
Desert tortoises rescued from heat wave
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance helped save juvenile tortoises from dangerous heat by transferring them from their outdoor habitat to an indoor one at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
Spiny Lobster Season Is Upon Us! Here Are The Top San Diego Spots To Enjoy The California Delicacy
San Diego's spiny lobster season is upon us! This means the local delicacy will be available all over America's Finest City in the coming weeks. Here are our top picks for where to get spiny lobster around San Diego County. Every year from the Saturday before the first Wednesday in...
Island Court roommates turn dog abusers
The old woman who owned the apartment building did not know enough to kick out her tenants in the summer, jack up the rent, and lease the apartments to vacationers from Arizona, so last summer the four boys were able to live in their beachfront flat for a relatively minor charge of $500 a month, split four ways. It was quite an idyllic existence.
Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing boat
The United States Coast Guard medically evacuated a man from a fishing boat 70 miles south of San Diego Friday morning.
10 Must-See Places to Visit in October
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Whether you are looking to marvel at trees bursting with vibrant fall colors, attend fall festivals or see creepy destinations to celebrate Halloween, there are many great places to visit in October. You can even still enjoy warm weather and beach time, if that’s what your heart desires! From the beer in Germany to apple cider in New England, here are some top picks for an October getaway.
Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison
TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
San Diego Taco Shop Named #1 In America
Online crowdsourced-reviews aggregator Yelp has published a list the Top 100 Taco Spots in America, and a San Diego restaurant has claimed the #1 place. San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South County community of Nestor has been named as the top eatery on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list. Yelps list specifically names Ed Fernandez's Quesataco Extremo, a signature birria taco made with handmade tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro.
The best taco spot in the country is in San Diego, according to Yelp
Four restaurants in San Diego County were named to Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list, including one local birrieria that took the top overall spot.
Latinx teen Daniella Benitez is building miracles, one house at a time
When Daniella Benitez helped build her first home for a family in Tijuana, Mexico — in 2017, at a mere 12 years old — the San Diego tween knew it wouldn’t be her last. At the time, the now 18-year-old told her mom that she wanted to not only build another home for a family in Tijuana through the nonprofit organization Build a Miracle — she wanted to raise all the money for it too.
San Diego Police Banning Tents on the Street During the Day
The San Diego Police Department announced it will be asking homeless people living on the streets to deconstruct their tents during the day. This comes after the county declared homelessness a public health crisis last week. San Diego Police said this follows the city’s municipal code for encroachment that states:...
Newsom vetoes cleanup funds, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand under sewage advisory
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may. contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release today. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south swell...
National Taco Tuesday News: Yelp Names San Diego Taco Shop Best in US
Just in time for National Taco Tuesday, Yelp is out with its list of America's Top 100 Taco Shops, and it's topped by a San Diego restaurant. "In honor of National Taco Day—and accounting for the wide range of taco tastes in this country—we’ve curated the top taco spots across the U.S., based on your ratings and reviews," Yelp reports, adding elsewhere, "Topping the list is Fernandez Restaurant in San Diego, CA, where Yelpers rave about the birria tacos."
WATCH: Entangled humpback whale freed off Carlsbad coast
A humpback whale entangled in rope was freed by a group of rescuers off the coast of Carlsbad on Monday.
Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7
Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital. “I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.
Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse
The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
San Diego County issues warning for Imperial Beach, Silver Strand shorelines
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release Monday. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south...
