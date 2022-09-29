Read full article on original website
Hailey Rain
3d ago
Always alway always take the time to look at the missing posters wherever you see. You just never know ! And if any of these were our children we’d be desperate for people to just look! You never know . I tell my teen boys to always stop and look when they see the missing poster at Walmart
Anderson P.
4d ago
God Bless them and protect them. Philadelphia has serious issues from the top to the bottom.
Chris
3d ago
Did they all talk to someone on social.media? Each year more protocols are put in place,and every year more missing children.
Philadelphia police release image of suspect wanted in hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police continue to search for a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life last month. Police identified the man as Andre Shuford.The 5-year-old's little sister and a family friend who was walking with them were also injured. The crash happened at 56th and Vine Streets in Haddington on Sept. 2 around noon.Investigators say Shuford was spotted in surveillance video around the time of the crash.If you know where he is, you're urged to call 911.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Shot Dead, Man Critically Hurt in Southwest Philly Shooting
A shooting inside a Southwest Philadelphia home left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life Monday morning. Philadelphia police arrived to the rowhome on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace, near Cobbs Creek Parkway, around 5:15 a.m. to find an unresponsive woman in her 40s shot in the back on the second-story hallway floor, police said.
Group seen on video jumping from van, stealing car at gunpoint in Germantown
Surveillance video shows four armed men jump out of a white van that was parked at the pumps.
Businesses in Roxborough dealing with young people harassing employees and customers
Many shops are taking steps that will actually hurt their businesses for the sake of protecting their employees and customers.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Dead in North Philadelphia Event Hall
A 24-year-old man was fatally shot at a Juniata Park event space early Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 4:31 a.m. on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street, Philadelphia police responded to a report of a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the back. The victim, who was...
Group of reckless drivers cause chaos in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Action News viewer video captured the chaos and the traffic backups.
Police: Endangered Man May Be in Atlantic City,NJ
Gloucester Township Police are searching for a person they refer to as an endangered man who has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 29. Duane Myers lives in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, but police believe he may be in Atlantic City. Myers, 63, is described as being 5"4' tall and 200 pounds.
Northeast Philly man shot, killed on his porch
A Northeast Philadelphia man was shot and killed Saturday night in front of his home on Marcella Street, in what police believe was a targeted shooting.
Double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves woman dead, man in critical condition: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 48-year-old woman and a man in his 50s were shot in a home in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace around 5:15 a.m.Police say the woman was found in the hallway on the second floor with gunshot wounds to her back. She was unresponsive and medics pronounced her dead at 7:30 a.m., police say.The man was found in the bedroom on the second floor with a gunshot wound to the head and a wound to the left eye. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and...
fox29.com
Woman killed, man found shot in the head on second floor of Southwest Philadelphia residence, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police department are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized Monday morning, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia around 5:17 a.m. Officials say officers responded...
Police: 42-year-old man killed in ambush situation in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has died after being shot in Northeast Philadelphia. The shooting happened just before midnight on Marcella Street. Police found the 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on a porch outside of a house.They say two shooters approached the man and began shooting at him in front of the house.Police tell CBS3 the suspects shot into the house as well, but nobody else was injured. "This is clearly an ambush situation. We are currently trying to piece together what the motive is," Inspector D F Pace said. "It's unclear at this time. We do not have anyone in custody."Police say witnesses saw one suspect running from the scene wearing a red overcoat.They're now looking through surveillance video to find more clues that might help their investigation.
Video: Police break-up drag race rally in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New video shows police breaking up a drag racing rally in North Philadelphia. Cell phone video captured cars illegally doing donuts at the intersection of Broad and York Streets around midnight on Sunday.A large crowd watched the dangerous stunts.No one was injured.Police did not arrest anyone.
fox29.com
Police: Quadruple shooting erupts just feet from hospital in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Four men were struck by gunfire as shots rang out less than a block from a hospital in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning. Police say the quadruple shooting erupted out he 5000 block of Frankford Avenue, which is just feet away from Jefferson Frankford Hospital. Four men were...
fox29.com
'It still hurts': Family looking for answers nearly 20 years after murder of Philadelphia R&B star
PHILADELPHIA - John Whitehead's untimely death came more than 20 years after his song "Ain't No Stopping Us Now" topped the charts, but his murder remains unsolved nearly another 20 years later. "I feel like I did 18 years ago. It still hurts," his daughter Lakia said. "And I feel...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Critical in Northeast Philly Double Shooting: Police
Two men were critically injured in a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 1:55 a.m., Philadelphia police officers responded to the area of Castor Avenue and Lansing Street in Rhawnhurst for a report of gunshots, authorities said. Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department performed CPR...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 43-year-old Scott Smalley of Newark, Delaware. Scott was last seen in the Wilmington area on 09/30/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Injured in Queen Village Shooting: Police
A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a shooting early Saturday morning in Queen Village, authorities said. The teen was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle on the 700 block of Carpenter Street with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso around 2:14 a.m. Saturday after the shooting on the 500 block of the same street, police said.
NBC Philadelphia
Driver of SUV With Wife, Kid Inside Wounds Other Driver in Shooting, Police Say
Editor's Note (Oct. 3, 2022, 9:04 a.m.): This story was updated to reflect new information from the investigation by Philadelphia police. Philadelphia Police have charged a man with aggravated assault after police said he followed then shot another driver during an incident that played out on city streets Saturday night.
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
18-Year-Old Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Philadelphia Officer
An 18-year-old man has been charged in a June crash that killed an off-duty Philadelphia police officer, authorities said. Aleksandr Melnikov was charged Friday with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and more, in the crash that killed Henry Gosnki III. Gonski was trying to cross Bustleton Avenue after...
