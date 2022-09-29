ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Joe
3d ago

The problem with people like her.? Is she’s clueless. You can make all the gun laws you want. CRIMINALS DON’T FALLOW THE LAW!! We need smarter leadership.

DenWes
4d ago

Can you say UNCONSTITUTIONAL??? This witch thinks she can say & do whatever she wants. Not the case…she needs to be voted out!!!

walter
3d ago

I hope the judge follows the constitution and gets rid of that unconstitutional law plus charges the politicians that voted for it and the governor with failure to protect the constitution

Power 93.7 WBLK

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
Gothamist

What to know about NY Gov. Hochul’s $637M COVID test controversy

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul (D) speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month breakfast reception at El Museo del Barrio in New York City. Republican opponents have accused Hochul of engaging in “pay to play” over COVID test spending to benefit her supporters. It has become one of the major issues of the final weeks of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?

Over the last few weeks you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
POLITICS
103.9 The Breeze

Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State

Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
POLITICS
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Gun Control Law Challenge by Federal Judge

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday, September 29 before Federal Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
POLITICS
CBS New York

The Point: Should Hochul and Zeldin debate in the governor's race?

The Point Sunday on "The Point," Marcia Kramer discussed the New York governor's race with members from both sides of the aisle: former New York Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, and Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.  Watch their entire conversation here or in the video player above.  Exclamation Point In an exclusive segment on CBS News New York, Kramer asked Paterson and Blakeman if former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct, deserves "political forgiveness" as he looks to reenter politics.  Point of View Basil Smikle, director of the public policy program at Hunter College, and Javier Lacayo, a Democratic political consultant, joined "The Point" to sort out the latest in New York politics.  Your Point We asked New York voters, should Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin participate in a debate before Election Day? "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point." 
POLITICS
Gothamist

NY Republican, Conservative Parties sue to upend absentee ballot counting in general election

A New York City Board of Election staff member, left, shows a ballot to a campaign observer as primary election absentee ballots are counted during the 2021 election cycle. Republican and Conservative Party leaders are suing the state over the way it currently processes absentee ballots. Advocates and election officials call it an effort to create chaos and undermine voter confidence. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Veterans Protest New State Gun Law

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Military veterans in Chautauqua County are calling out New York’s new gun law, which they say is not only a violation of the freedoms, but also, is restricting their ability to honor fallen comrades. “Every veteran has sworn to support and defend...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Petition filed to stop I-81 community grid project in Syracuse

A petition being filed by former Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler and his "Renew I-81 for All group" looks to stop the community grid project from happening in its current form. The Onondaga County Supreme Court filing names the state Department of Transportation and three of its highest ranking officials.
SYRACUSE, NY
