I went to an Apple store and all I heard was bad news
I’m truly fairly emotional. So after I heard the dangerous information, I needed to do one thing. Bloomberg had reported that Apple would not enhance manufacturing of the iPhone 14 — sure, the entire iPhone 14 models — as a result of demand wasn’t fairly what the corporate had hoped.
iPhone Battery Meter in iOS 16: Why Apple Is Making a Change
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Apple’s newest cell software program replace for the iPhone — iOS 16 — is chockful of cool new features, however no person’s excellent. iOS 16 additionally comes with new adjustments that some users have found annoying, just like the Search button on the home screen.
Iphone 14 Pro news: iPhone 14 Pro camera bump impacts wireless charging, users say incompatible with most chargers
The all-new iPhone 14 sequence was welcomed with fanfare. Apple’s improvements akin to Dynamic Island, 48MP digicam sensor has garnered nice evaluations for the flagship units. However, now all those that purchased the iPhone 14 Pro appear to be reporting distinctive points. According to newest studies, customers have raised...
This hidden iOS 16 feature lets you control your nearby devices
It’s useful to discover ways to management close by gadgets on iPhone. If you’ve got not heard of this earlier than, it might sound like a pipe dream, however it’s truly a brand new characteristic on Apple’s iOS 16 that’s straightforward to overlook. Provided they’re all signed into Apple’s iCloud system you’ll be able to management close by gadgets in your iPhone. It’s simply one other instance of the small particulars that make the iPhone one of many best phones out there.
YouTube users may soon need Premium subscription to stream in 4K
YouTube has been in search of methods to push its subscription-based premium mannequin on customers for some time now, together with testing a number of (as much as 11) unskippable adverts. A brand new restriction for non-premium customers is bound to make quite a few customers of the platform sad.
Warning for millions of iPhone and Android users over dangerous ‘smishing’ texts – The Sun
IF YOU obtain a suspicious textual content claiming to be out of your financial institution or supply service, assume twice earlier than opening it. Hackers are concentrating on smartphones throughout the globe by sending out messages dressed as much as look as if they’re from a trusted entity. Clicking...
The new Nest Doorbell has an hour of onboard video storage
In the previous, the Nest Doorbell has been a preferred choice due to its versatility and clear picture high quality, however the battery was at all times a consideration. The newest iteration of the video doorbell does away with the battery in favor of a hardwired connection, making certain you by no means have to fret in regards to the battery working out of juice. It additionally has one other nifty function: an hour of onboard video storage backup. This implies that in case your Wi-Fi drops, you’ll nonetheless be capable of see something that occurs (for an hour, anyway), and the footage will routinely be uploaded to your cloud storage as quickly because the connection resumes.
Improved direct messages for Android users of Twitter
The firm has additionally reworked and rebuilt the again finish to make it sooner and higher at scrolling. It has additionally modified the way in which messages are written and the way the app forwards tweets. All of those options have been out there on iOS. The Twitter app for...
12 Solutions To The Most Common Bluetooth Problems On Android
It may very well be that your Bluetooth in your Android cellphone or pill is supplying you with issues, which is an actual headache particularly if we regularly use equipment that connect with our units through this wi-fi connection. When we’ve got a bluetooth that doesn’t work or is unstable,...
TCL Tab 10 5G Review
TCL’s Tab 10 5G ($299.99) stands out from the gang of Android tablets because of its lengthy battery life, snappy efficiency, and 5G assist. We’re not followers of its paltry 32GB of storage or TCL’s weak software program improve dedication, however the Tab 10 5G simply blows rivals just like the Nuu Tab 10 ($299.99) out of the water and affords a significantly better worth than TCL’s pricier Tab Pro 5G ($399.99). If you want quick mobile connectivity out of your pill, it is a good wager, although the Wi-Fi solely Lenovo Tab 11 Plus ($259.99) stays our Editors’ Choice winner due to its extra reasonably priced worth and sharper show.
CASETiFY One Piece Pirate Black Collection For iPhone and Android Drops Tonight
CASETiFY has introduced the third installment of a collaboration impressed by the long-lasting anime One Piece, which is presently driving excessive on a wave of success from the One Piece: Red movie that debuted in Japan this previous August. The new drop of equipment for iPhone (together with the brand new iPhone 14), Samsung, Google Pixel, Airpods, Macbook, water bottles, and extra is dubbed the “Pirate Black Collection”, and attracts inspiration from collectible items like enjoying playing cards, plastic fashions, and stickers. Your probability to personal items on this restricted version sequence is going on tonight, October 4th / fifth, and every part you could know may be discovered beneath.
Apple Music celebrates 100 million songs mark in its catalog
Apple simply introduced it has hit the 100 million songs mark in its Apple Music catalog. With that, the corporate is wanting again at 21 years of the invention of iTunes, which might function as much as 1,000 songs in folks’s pockets, and now customers can have 100,000x that on Apple Music.
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology positions, in its Amazon stores business — which covers the company’s retail and operations, and accounts for the bulk of Amazon’s sales. About 20,000 openings were posted in that division as of Monday evening. The freeze, which was announced in an internal email to recruiters, also noted that the company’s cloud computing division,...
The metaverse: what is it and why should you care?
Have you ever momentarily zoned out in a gathering, solely to shortly understand that you simply’ve missed one thing completely vital, and now the dialogue is just about incomprehensible? You may very well be forgiven for questioning if all the world has carried out one thing related in terms of the so-called ‘metaverse.’
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here
Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
iPhone and Android Smartphone will be charged with the same Charger, the price is only 1 thousand
New Delhi. Whenever you journey, it turns into very tough to hold a charger. But very quickly a charger can be coming which might cost any cellular, speaker. So allow us to additionally inform you one thing about it when you don’t want to alter the charger to cost a smartphone. Today we’re going to inform you about some such chargers, so let’s find out about them-
iOS 16.1 beta: New features and changes
IOS 16.1 is right here and out there to obtain for developer beta testers. As we anticipated, the replace consists of various modifications and options. These embrace updates to options already included in iOS 16, the addition of options introduced at WWDC in June, and extra. Head beneath for the complete roundup.
Video: Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulates Dubai-based Indian girl who developed iOS app when she was just 8 years old
Dubai: An Indian woman in Dubai who developed an iOS app for iPhones on the age of eight and has been congratulated by Apple CEO Tim Cook for her achievement at such a younger age. Meet Hana Muhammad Rafeeq, now aged 9, who introduces herself as “the youngest Apple iOS...
Pokemon: Niantic increases price because of its price increases, even on Android
Niantic introduced that it could enhance the costs of all its video games in-app purchases, together with Pokemon GO, Ingress and Pikmin Bloom, in addition to another world, even in international locations that use the euro forex and Japan. According to the official article on Niantic web site, the rise...
Apple iPhone 14 review: Get the Pro model
Apple’s new iPhone 14 fashions hit shops Friday, excluding the iPhone 14 Plus, which will probably be accessible beginning Oct. 7. I’ve been testing the $799 iPhone 14, $999 iPhone 14 Pro, and the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max for the previous a number of days. While I...
