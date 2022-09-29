Read full article on original website
Apple’s falling iPhone demand isn’t as bad as it sounds
Apple (AAPL) is pulling away from iPhone 14 manufacturing, retreating from plans to extend manufacturing by 6 million models, based on a report by Bloomberg. Apple hasn’t confirmed the report, but when true, this is able to put Apple’s iPhone manufacturing in keeping with final yr, at about 90 million models. Still, a possible pullback is main information. The iPhone is Apple’s hero product, and its gross sales accounted for 52% of Apple’s 2021 income, so the stakes are excessive.
Steve Jobs’ Daughter Was Right. I Shouldn’t Have Bought the iPhone 14.
I purchased the brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max the day after it went on sale in Apple shops. I obtained $640 again by buying and selling in my iPhone 13 Pro Max, however I nonetheless needed to pay one other $780. I used to be excited in regards to...
iPhone 14 Is Secretly Hiding a Beloved Mac Feature
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro fashions carry over a longstanding Mac function, however the setting to allow it’s off by default. The function, which is definitely a brand new accessibility possibility, allows the iPhone to play a startup chime just like the Mac. When enabled, the sound comes alongside a brand new shutdown chime.
iPhone 15 — all the rumors so far
Apple has formally unveiled the iPhone 14, and pre-orders have been as brisk as ever with supply dates already slipping into October in the event you haven’t already ordered. But if Apple’s newest and biggest doesn’t attraction, maybe you’ll be higher off holding out for the iPhone 15? Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 information spells out key variations between the telephones.
Apple iPhone 14 review: Get the Pro model
Apple’s new iPhone 14 fashions hit shops Friday, excluding the iPhone 14 Plus, which will probably be accessible beginning Oct. 7. I’ve been testing the $799 iPhone 14, $999 iPhone 14 Pro, and the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max for the previous a number of days. While I...
Apple Executives Talk About iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island in New Interview
In a brand new interview, Apple’s senior vp of software program engineering, Craig Federighi, and Apple’s vp of human interface design, Alan Dye, sat down to debate the considering behind the iPhone 14 Pro‘s Dynamic Island and the way it was developed. During the interview with the...
Tech News | Apple IPhone 14 Pro’s Camera Bump Hindering Its Wireless Charging Capabilities: Report
Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): Some latest experiences have claimed that the massive digital camera housing on Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro smartphones hinders the wi-fi charging characteristic in some circumstances. According to Mashable, there have been a number of consumer complaints drawing consideration to the difficulty on a number...
Want a Dynamic Island on your Android phone? Here’s how you can get it
You can now set up an app from the Google Play Store so as to add a Dynamic Island to your Android telephones. The app is known as dynamicSpot and provides you quite a lot of customization choices for the floating island. It’s free to obtain but additionally has a...
19 Android Settings You May Not Know About
If you are a typical smartphone person, you common almost five hours a day in your telephone now. But past video and social media apps, you may not know the tweaks and settings that may may make these hours simpler, and even shorter. The Android Settings display is full of...
12 Solutions To The Most Common Bluetooth Problems On Android
It may very well be that your Bluetooth in your Android cellphone or pill is supplying you with issues, which is an actual headache particularly if we regularly use equipment that connect with our units through this wi-fi connection. When we’ve got a bluetooth that doesn’t work or is unstable,...
Apple touts iPhone 14 Pro camera prowess with high-energy ‘Chase’ ad
Apple is out with its newest advert, centered on the facility of its iPhone 14 Pro digital camera system. The high-speed advert “Chase” highlights the all-new 48MP important digital camera and options like Action Mode, 4K Cinematic mode, improved low-light efficiency, and extra. The new one-minute iPhone 14...
Google only agreed to work on Android 12L if Samsung made a foldable every year
Although IFA 2022 has come to an in depth, it appears there’s nonetheless information trickling out of the occasion. The newest information comes from a spherical desk dialogue Samsung had with worldwide media about its partnership with Google on Android 12L and one huge demand Samsung needed to conform to.
Here’s a quick video unboxing of the Pixel 7 Pro
Google preempted loads of the same old leaks when it gave us an early take a look at the Pixel 7 Pro at Google I/O in May. But that hasn’t prevented some hands-on movies with what regarded like Pixel 7 prototypes from surfacing over the summer time. Now we’ve...
Real-time Analytics News for Week Ending October 1
In this week’s real-time analytics information: Qlik strengthened its partnership with Databricks increasing the flexibility of shoppers to leverage the cloud. Keeping tempo with information and developments within the real-time analytics market is usually a daunting process. We need to assist by offering a abstract of a number of the essential information gadgets our employees got here throughout this week. Here is our checklist:
Facebook’s Age of Austerity Couldn’t Come at a Worse Time
You can’t management when a recession hits. But though tech platforms like Alphabet Inc. and Snap Inc. are slimming down to deal with the worldwide financial rout, Meta Platforms Inc.’s personal restructuring couldn’t come at a worse time for the agency. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg instructed employees...
Deal of the Day: Apple’s 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch drops to $799 ($500 off)
Apple’s spacious 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch is discounted to $799 as a particular Deal of the Day hosted by Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama. The $500 discount applies to the closeout Early 2020 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi performance and 1TB of storage. Originally retailing for $1,299, the 38% worth drop is in impact by 7am Pacific on Oct. 3, or whereas provides final. By comparability, Apple’s current M1 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage is promoting for $1,399 after a $100 low cost.
The Google Pixel 6 suddenly drops to just $199, thanks to this epic Best Buy deal
When it involves monitoring Google Pixel 6 offers, there’s solely a lot you possibly can predict forward of time. Occasionally, an epic deal will simply crash via the wall and land in our laps, form of like this Best Buy supply that slashes an unbelievable $500 off the worth of each the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.
iOS 16.1 beta: New features and changes
IOS 16.1 is right here and out there to obtain for developer beta testers. As we anticipated, the replace consists of various modifications and options. These embrace updates to options already included in iOS 16, the addition of options introduced at WWDC in June, and extra. Head beneath for the complete roundup.
iPhone 6 is now considered a ‘Vintage’ product by Apple
IPhone 6 will definitely stay within the reminiscence of many Apple customers because it was the corporate’s first smartphone with a significantly bigger show than its predecessors. The cellphone was discontinued a number of years in the past, but it surely nonetheless will get safety patches and technical help from Apple – maybe not for for much longer. Apple has now added the iPhone 6 to its record of “vintage” merchandise.
Video: Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulates Dubai-based Indian girl who developed iOS app when she was just 8 years old
Dubai: An Indian woman in Dubai who developed an iOS app for iPhones on the age of eight and has been congratulated by Apple CEO Tim Cook for her achievement at such a younger age. Meet Hana Muhammad Rafeeq, now aged 9, who introduces herself as “the youngest Apple iOS...
