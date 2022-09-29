Apple (AAPL) is pulling away from iPhone 14 manufacturing, retreating from plans to extend manufacturing by 6 million models, based on a report by Bloomberg. Apple hasn’t confirmed the report, but when true, this is able to put Apple’s iPhone manufacturing in keeping with final yr, at about 90 million models. Still, a possible pullback is main information. The iPhone is Apple’s hero product, and its gross sales accounted for 52% of Apple’s 2021 income, so the stakes are excessive.

RETAIL ・ 1 HOUR AGO