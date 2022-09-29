ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google begins rolling out its iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets • TechCrunch

Google’s set of iOS 16 widgets are actually turning into accessible, following rollouts that started final week with updates to the Chrome and Drive apps. With the newest set of app updates, Google customers can add Lock Screen widgets for common apps like Gmail and Google News, as effectively. However, the 2 most in-demand widget releases — Search and Maps — are nonetheless pending. And Google has but to announce plans to launch a Google Calendar widget, for some cause, although quick access to your each day schedule is without doubt one of the higher use circumstances for iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets.
CELL PHONES
YouTube users may soon need Premium subscription to stream in 4K

YouTube has been in search of methods to push its subscription-based premium mannequin on customers for some time now, together with testing a number of (as much as 11) unskippable adverts. A brand new restriction for non-premium customers is bound to make quite a few customers of the platform sad.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
I went to an Apple store and all I heard was bad news

I’m truly fairly emotional. So after I heard the dangerous information, I needed to do one thing. Bloomberg had reported that Apple would not enhance manufacturing of the iPhone 14 — sure, the entire iPhone 14 models — as a result of demand wasn’t fairly what the corporate had hoped.
CELL PHONES
Top tech trends to watch in iGaming industry

Short for interactive gaming, iGaming refers to video games performed on smartphones, tablets or laptops. As as soon as the decision of sports activities was sturdy, now it’s gaming that’s protecting hundreds of thousands hooked. A mixture of lockdowns, speed-of-light advance of know-how, innovation and bettering connectivity have transformed many 1000’s to the thrills of iGaming.
VIDEO GAMES
12 Solutions To The Most Common Bluetooth Problems On Android

It may very well be that your Bluetooth in your Android cellphone or pill is supplying you with issues, which is an actual headache particularly if we regularly use equipment that connect with our units through this wi-fi connection. When we’ve got a bluetooth that doesn’t work or is unstable,...
CELL PHONES
TCL Tab 10 5G Review

TCL’s Tab 10 5G ($299.99) stands out from the gang of Android tablets because of its lengthy battery life, snappy efficiency, and 5G assist. We’re not followers of its paltry 32GB of storage or TCL’s weak software program improve dedication, however the Tab 10 5G simply blows rivals just like the Nuu Tab 10 ($299.99) out of the water and affords a significantly better worth than TCL’s pricier Tab Pro 5G ($399.99). If you want quick mobile connectivity out of your pill, it is a good wager, although the Wi-Fi solely Lenovo Tab 11 Plus ($259.99) stays our Editors’ Choice winner due to its extra reasonably priced worth and sharper show.
NFL
Technology
Google
The new Nest Doorbell has an hour of onboard video storage

In the previous, the Nest Doorbell has been a preferred choice due to its versatility and clear picture high quality, however the battery was at all times a consideration. The newest iteration of the video doorbell does away with the battery in favor of a hardwired connection, making certain you by no means have to fret in regards to the battery working out of juice. It additionally has one other nifty function: an hour of onboard video storage backup. This implies that in case your Wi-Fi drops, you’ll nonetheless be capable of see something that occurs (for an hour, anyway), and the footage will routinely be uploaded to your cloud storage as quickly because the connection resumes.
ELECTRONICS
The metaverse: what is it and why should you care?

Have you ever momentarily zoned out in a gathering, solely to shortly understand that you simply’ve missed one thing completely vital, and now the dialogue is just about incomprehensible? You may very well be forgiven for questioning if all the world has carried out one thing related in terms of the so-called ‘metaverse.’
INTERNET
CASETiFY One Piece Pirate Black Collection For iPhone and Android Drops Tonight

CASETiFY has introduced the third installment of a collaboration impressed by the long-lasting anime One Piece, which is presently driving excessive on a wave of success from the One Piece: Red movie that debuted in Japan this previous August. The new drop of equipment for iPhone (together with the brand new iPhone 14), Samsung, Google Pixel, Airpods, Macbook, water bottles, and extra is dubbed the “Pirate Black Collection”, and attracts inspiration from collectible items like enjoying playing cards, plastic fashions, and stickers. Your probability to personal items on this restricted version sequence is going on tonight, October 4th / fifth, and every part you could know may be discovered beneath.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Music celebrates 100 million songs mark in its catalog

Apple simply introduced it has hit the 100 million songs mark in its Apple Music catalog. With that, the corporate is wanting again at 21 years of the invention of iTunes, which might function as much as 1,000 songs in folks’s pockets, and now customers can have 100,000x that on Apple Music.
MUSIC
Improved direct messages for Android users of Twitter

The firm has additionally reworked and rebuilt the again finish to make it sooner and higher at scrolling. It has additionally modified the way in which messages are written and the way the app forwards tweets. All of those options have been out there on iOS. The Twitter app for...
CELL PHONES
iPhone and Android Smartphone will be charged with the same Charger, the price is only 1 thousand

New Delhi. Whenever you journey, it turns into very tough to hold a charger. But very quickly a charger can be coming which might cost any cellular, speaker. So allow us to additionally inform you one thing about it when you don’t want to alter the charger to cost a smartphone. Today we’re going to inform you about some such chargers, so let’s find out about them-
CELL PHONES
iOS 16.1 beta: New features and changes

IOS 16.1 is right here and out there to obtain for developer beta testers. As we anticipated, the replace consists of various modifications and options. These embrace updates to options already included in iOS 16, the addition of options introduced at WWDC in June, and extra. Head beneath for the complete roundup.
CELL PHONES
Apple iPhone 14 review: Get the Pro model

Apple’s new iPhone 14 fashions hit shops Friday, excluding the iPhone 14 Plus, which will probably be accessible beginning Oct. 7. I’ve been testing the $799 iPhone 14, $999 iPhone 14 Pro, and the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max for the previous a number of days. While I...
CELL PHONES
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here

Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
CELL PHONES

