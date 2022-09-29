Read full article on original website
stateofreform.com
Washington to receive $518 million in opioid settlement, majority of funds will support treatment and prevention
Washington counties will have additional resources to fight the state’s opioid epidemic following the disbursement of funds from a lawsuit settlement with 3 opioid distributors. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Attorney General Bob Ferguson discussed settlement details during a...
stateofreform.com
Public Health Accreditation Board approves national accreditation for CDPHE
The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) recently completed its review of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and approved national accreditation for the state agency. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. CDPHE announced the accreditation status on September...
