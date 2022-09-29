Read full article on original website
Washington to receive $518 million in opioid settlement, majority of funds will support treatment and prevention
Washington counties will have additional resources to fight the state’s opioid epidemic following the disbursement of funds from a lawsuit settlement with 3 opioid distributors. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Attorney General Bob Ferguson discussed settlement details during a...
What They’re Watching: Scott Monteith, Beacon Health Options
In this edition of our “What They’re Watching” series, Scott Monteith, Regional Medical Director for Beacon Health Options, says one of his top priorities is integrating physical and behavioral health care. He’s also focused on promoting value-based payment models and supporting the integration of information technology, credentialing processing, and other tasks that comes along with care integration.
Public Health Accreditation Board approves national accreditation for CDPHE
The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) recently completed its review of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and approved national accreditation for the state agency. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. CDPHE announced the accreditation status on September...
Panel of North Texas health care workforce experts discuss pandemic-era workforce challenges
Focusing on strategies outlined in the US Department of Health and Human Services’ 2021 Health Workforce Strategic Plan, experts on workforce development shared their thoughts on addressing the statewide health labor shortage at the 2022 North Texas State of Reform Conference in Dallas on September 27th. A panel comprised...
