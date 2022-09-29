ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
stateofreform.com

Washington to receive $518 million in opioid settlement, majority of funds will support treatment and prevention

Washington counties will have additional resources to fight the state’s opioid epidemic following the disbursement of funds from a lawsuit settlement with 3 opioid distributors. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Attorney General Bob Ferguson discussed settlement details during a...
WASHINGTON STATE
stateofreform.com

What They’re Watching: Scott Monteith, Beacon Health Options

In this edition of our “What They’re Watching” series, Scott Monteith, Regional Medical Director for Beacon Health Options, says one of his top priorities is integrating physical and behavioral health care. He’s also focused on promoting value-based payment models and supporting the integration of information technology, credentialing processing, and other tasks that comes along with care integration.
MICHIGAN STATE
stateofreform.com

Public Health Accreditation Board approves national accreditation for CDPHE

The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) recently completed its review of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and approved national accreditation for the state agency. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. CDPHE announced the accreditation status on September...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy