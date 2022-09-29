Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
BREAKING: Michael Waldron to Write ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
After laying the groundwork for the MCU’s major multiversal event in Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, writer Michael Waldron has signed on the write the script for Avengers: Secret Wars. Waldron joins writer Jeff Loveness, who will pen Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, as writers of the tandem of Avengers films set to debut in 2025.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Teases an Ancient, Evil Artifact
As is often the case with Marvel Studios, the second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gave audiences a little more insight into the plot of the upcoming film. The new trailer featured quite a bit more dialogue, giving audiences an idea of what Wakanda is up against in the film as the hidden kingdom of Talocan, led by Namor, comes into conflict with them. One bit of dialogue spoken by M’Baku, however, stood out as particularly interesting as it opens the possibility of one of Marvel Comics’ most dangerous artifacts making its mark on the MCU.
murphysmultiverse.com
Barry Keoghan’s ‘The Batman’ Audition Tape Is Now Public
When Matt Reeves’ The Batman was released earlier this year, one of its most hotly debated features was the surprise casting of Barry Keoghan as yet another live-action Joker. As it turns out, however, the iconic arch-nemesis was not the member of Bruce Wayne’s rogues’ gallery Keoghan originally auditioned for. According to an audition tape, which has just been made public, the Irish actor had actually been trying out for the role of Edward Nashton, better known as the film’s main baddie – The Riddler.
murphysmultiverse.com
New ‘Madame Web’ BTS Image Offer First Look at Crew Merch
While all eyes are on Marvel Studios, there are still quite a few projects over at Sony hoping to capture that same light. Morbius couldn’t quite keep the same momentum that Venom and its sequel did; leading to some uncertainty if they might shift their plans to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Still, they have projects in some form of production like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web.
RELATED PEOPLE
murphysmultiverse.com
‘House of the Dragon’ – Best & Worst of ‘Driftmark’
HBO’s hit series House of the Dragon returned this week to remind everyone that, in it’s heart of hearts, it’s really just a big budget soap opera. The episode begins with a funeral and ends with a wedding, both of which are lined with the messiest of family drama one could possibly imagine. Nanna Blondell‘s Lady Laena Velaryon has recently died by self-inflicted dragon immolation, a real thing, and now everyone from both sides of the Velaryon-Targaryon family tree must unite at Driftmark to say their goodbyes. Unfortunately, neither of these bloodlines can ever maintain niceties, and the gathering quickly devolves into drunken shenanigans and children beating the life out of each other in the middle of the night. Normal, typical reunion stuff.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Smile’ Surprises With $22 Million Opening, ‘Bros’ Stumbles
Paramount’s latest offering put a smile on the faces of moviegoers this weekend. Smile, directed by newcomer Parker Finn, pulled in an impressive $22 million over the weekend. The movie earned $8.2 million on Friday, which includes the $2 million the movie pulled in from Thursday previews. Smile‘s performance is all the more impressive considering the film had a modest budget of $17 million.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Episode 1
Nearly 30 years after Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst brought novelist Anne Rice’s incredible world of beautiful and terrifying vampires to the screen in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire, AMC, which gained the rights to adapt Rice’s works in 2020, has chosen to retell the story to launch their Immortal Universe. Despite several starts and stops, Rice’s rich universe of characters and stories was never able to live on in serial format beyond her novels. AMC seems to think they can remedy that problem, however, having ordered both a second series, Mayfair Witches, and a second season of Interview with the Vampire ahead of the latter’s series debut. If Episode 1 of Interview with the Vampire, “In Throes of Increasing Wonder…”, is any indication of what to expect from AMC’s adaptation of Rice’s works, it would seem that they have indeed found a way to bring the characters, settings and themes of those works together and lay the foundations of a shared universe as steeped in lore as the novels.
murphysmultiverse.com
Anthony Mackie Comments on the Possibility of a Chris Evans Return in ‘Captain America 4’
Upcoming Marvel Studios feature Captain America: New World Order will mark Anthony Mackie’s first time leading an MCU film as the Star-Spangled Avenger. Sam Wilson takes over the mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in the wake of their last team-up effort in Avengers: Endgame and the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. By all accounts, Evans, who also said goodbye to the MCU, has been unlikely to bring back his original Captain America character anytime soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Rings of Power’ Begins Production on Season 2
Production on Season 2 of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power, is officially underway. Filming kicked off on Monday at Bray Studios just outside London. While the first season of The Rings of Power was filmed in New Zealand, Season 2 moved to the U.K. because it was deemed more economical. It’s also said that Amazon is seeking to build a multi-show hub in the United Kingdom, which helped to play a role in the decision.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 6 and the Origins of Mordor
Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to deliver week to week and Episode 6, entitled “Udûn, may have been one of the series’ best to date. After Galadriel, Halbrand and the Númenóreans arrived just in time to help Bronwyn and Arondir hold off Adar and his army of orcs, things seemed to be trending up in Middle-Earth. However, just as Halbrand is hailed as King of the Southlands, the Southlands get a major remodeling.
Comments / 0