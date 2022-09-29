Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Michael Waldron to Write ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
After laying the groundwork for the MCU’s major multiversal event in Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, writer Michael Waldron has signed on the write the script for Avengers: Secret Wars. Waldron joins writer Jeff Loveness, who will pen Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, as writers of the tandem of Avengers films set to debut in 2025.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Teases an Ancient, Evil Artifact
As is often the case with Marvel Studios, the second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gave audiences a little more insight into the plot of the upcoming film. The new trailer featured quite a bit more dialogue, giving audiences an idea of what Wakanda is up against in the film as the hidden kingdom of Talocan, led by Namor, comes into conflict with them. One bit of dialogue spoken by M’Baku, however, stood out as particularly interesting as it opens the possibility of one of Marvel Comics’ most dangerous artifacts making its mark on the MCU.
Barry Keoghan’s ‘The Batman’ Audition Tape Is Now Public
When Matt Reeves’ The Batman was released earlier this year, one of its most hotly debated features was the surprise casting of Barry Keoghan as yet another live-action Joker. As it turns out, however, the iconic arch-nemesis was not the member of Bruce Wayne’s rogues’ gallery Keoghan originally auditioned for. According to an audition tape, which has just been made public, the Irish actor had actually been trying out for the role of Edward Nashton, better known as the film’s main baddie – The Riddler.
Taissa Farmiga Returning for ‘The Nun 2’
Taissa Farmiga is coming back for more. Deadline has confirmed that the actress will return as Sister Irene in The Nun 2. Farmiga will join the previously announced Storm Reid, who was cast in an unspecified leading role. The Nun was a prequel spinoff from The Conjuring 2 that focused...
New ‘Madame Web’ BTS Image Offer First Look at Crew Merch
While all eyes are on Marvel Studios, there are still quite a few projects over at Sony hoping to capture that same light. Morbius couldn’t quite keep the same momentum that Venom and its sequel did; leading to some uncertainty if they might shift their plans to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Still, they have projects in some form of production like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web.
Ryan Coogler on Bringing Namor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe
One of Marvel Comics’ oldest characters is making his MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Namor, the Sub-Mariner first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1939 and has remained present as a hero, anti-hero and even outright villain over the years. From the footage seen over the course of two trailers, Namor certainly looks like the antagonist of the Black Panther sequel and while his origins have been greatly changed from the comics, director Ryan Coogler made sure that some of his trademark features remained.
Anthony Mackie Comments on the Possibility of a Chris Evans Return in ‘Captain America 4’
Upcoming Marvel Studios feature Captain America: New World Order will mark Anthony Mackie’s first time leading an MCU film as the Star-Spangled Avenger. Sam Wilson takes over the mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in the wake of their last team-up effort in Avengers: Endgame and the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. By all accounts, Evans, who also said goodbye to the MCU, has been unlikely to bring back his original Captain America character anytime soon.
REVIEW: ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Episode 1
Nearly 30 years after Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst brought novelist Anne Rice’s incredible world of beautiful and terrifying vampires to the screen in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire, AMC, which gained the rights to adapt Rice’s works in 2020, has chosen to retell the story to launch their Immortal Universe. Despite several starts and stops, Rice’s rich universe of characters and stories was never able to live on in serial format beyond her novels. AMC seems to think they can remedy that problem, however, having ordered both a second series, Mayfair Witches, and a second season of Interview with the Vampire ahead of the latter’s series debut. If Episode 1 of Interview with the Vampire, “In Throes of Increasing Wonder…”, is any indication of what to expect from AMC’s adaptation of Rice’s works, it would seem that they have indeed found a way to bring the characters, settings and themes of those works together and lay the foundations of a shared universe as steeped in lore as the novels.
Anders Holm Joins ‘Godzilla & The Titans’ Series at Apple
Anders Holm is the latest to join the cast of Apple TV+’s Godzilla & the Titans series. The news was revealed by Variety on Monday morning, with the outlet reporting that Holm has signed on for a major recurring role in the series. Further details regarding his role are currently unknown. He joins an impressive cast that includes Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and Mari Yamamoto.
REVIEW: ‘The Rings of Power’ Finally Comes Together in Action-Packed ‘Udûn’
Pretty much from the very start, Amazon’s The Rings of Power has had a bit of a pacing issue. The show has been awe-inspiring in nearly every other facet of storytelling, but from episode to episode, it’s slowly become clear that this season of television was going to be a little slow. This feeling of creeping along has been due, in large in part, to multiple different plots occurring fairly separately from each other, with no immediate signs of coming together anytime soon. The lack of connectivity and variance in strength between arcs could often lead to difficulty with viewer engagement or cause the series to feel aloof despite the actual quality of the scripts being filmed. With this week’s ‘Udûn’, however, that problem vanished into thin air.
‘The Rings of Power’ Begins Production on Season 2
Production on Season 2 of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power, is officially underway. Filming kicked off on Monday at Bray Studios just outside London. While the first season of The Rings of Power was filmed in New Zealand, Season 2 moved to the U.K. because it was deemed more economical. It’s also said that Amazon is seeking to build a multi-show hub in the United Kingdom, which helped to play a role in the decision.
