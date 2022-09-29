Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Check out the Central Illinois girls golfers who advanced to the Class 1A State Tournament
LINCOLN -- The Effingham girls golf team advanced to the Class 1A State Tournament with a third-place overall finish at the Lincoln Sectional on Monday. The Hearts shot 376 at Lincoln Elks Golf Course, behind first-place finisher Quincy Notre Dame (360) and second-place Mahomet-Seymour (373). Mattoon finished fourth as a...
Herald & Review
Fisher flexes stout defense to thwart Braidwood Reed-Custer 5-0
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Fisher stopped Braidwood Reed-Custer to the tune of a 5-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. The first half gave Fisher a 3-0 lead over Braidwood Reed-Custer. The Bunnies' train of momentum chugged along the second-half tracks with a 2-0...
Herald & Review
Some kind of impressive: Decatur Lutheran pounds Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 48-18
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Decatur Lutheran put away Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 48-18 in Illinois high school football action on October 1. Recently on September 17, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Farmer City Blue Ridge in a football game . For a full recap,...
Herald & Review
Paris outlasts Tolono Unity 2-1
Riding a wave of production, Paris surfed over Tolono Unity 2-1 in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup on October 3. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Herald & Review
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tames Virden North Mac's offense 10-0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Virden North Mac's attack in a virtuoso 10-0 performance during this Illinois boys high school soccer game. In recent action on September 26, Virden North Mac faced off against Beardstown and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Iowa
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini are riding the first three-game win streak of head coach Bret Bielema's 17-game tenure. After a dominating 34-10 win at Wisconsin on Saturday, Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) return home for a 6:30 p.m. game Saturday (BTN) against Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes have won the last eight straight games against Illinois.
Herald & Review
Bielema bests Badgers: Illinois beats Wisconsin in coach's return to Madison
MADISON — Bret Bielema entered Camp Randall to a small chorus of boos, but his team left with the last laugh. In his return to Wisconsin for the first time after leaving the Badgers in 2012, he led Illinois to its first win in Madison in 20 years. "I...
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Herald & Review
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
One Of Funniest Comedians Of All Time Is From IL (Not Chicago)
Peoria, Illinois is home to one of the funniest comedians of all time. Illinois Has A Rich History Of Comedy And Comedians. I know New York and Los Angeles are the hubs for stars and celebrities but when it comes to comedy, I'll take Illinois over them any day of the week. Some of the greatest comedians of all time got their start in the Windy City. Plus, there are some legendary clubs to catch a big laugh.
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
Candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District to debate Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — The two major-party candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District will debate one another tonight at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria. The debate between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorenson will take place from 6-7 p.m. Prior to the...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Winners Announced in Second Day of International Chilli Society Sanctioned Judging at Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest
Winners were announced Sunday in the second day of International Chilli Society sanctioned judging, at the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest on the Square. In red chilli judging, first place went to Helen McAuley of Springfield who won a trip to the World Chanpionship in 2023, 500-dollars...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review.
WAND TV
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
Former SFA dean dies after bicycle crash on Illinois State campus Monday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Stephen F. Austin State University dean Adam Peck was struck by a bicycle on Illinois State University’s campus Monday evening and died as a result of his injuries, authorities announced Friday. He was pronounced deceased on Friday, Sept. 30, just after 11 a.m. His family shared that he was able […]
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana
URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
House fire sparks in Decatur
DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front […]
