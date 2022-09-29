ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas hotel among the top 10 best in the entire country: Report

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R40lG_0iFgxD0I00

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traveling around the United States there are destination spots all over the continental U.S. as well as Hawaii and Alaska. But what hotels will offer themselves as a destination themselves?

Tripadvisor dove head-first to figure this out as part of their 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best report. Enter, the top 25 hotels in the U.S., “From family resorts to boutique charmers: the highest-rated stays around the world.”

You’ll find hotels from New York, Colorado, Washington D.C., Montana, and other hot travel spots in the country, but did you know that a Texas hotel has cracked into the top 10? Yes indeed, Hotel Emma at Pearl can be found in good ole’ San Antonio at the No. 7 slot of the top 25.

Tripadvisor says, “History-rich, authentic and welcoming, Hotel Emma was once a 19th century Brewhouse. Welcome to Hotel Emma, a gathering place for people who are passionate about food and eager to experience the authentic spirit of San Antonio. Comfortable and unconventional, the hotel’s historical ambiance enhances a new standard of South Texas luxury and geniality. Immerse yourself in rich social experiences that showcase culinary wonders and the nuances of local San Antonio culture.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

