Hurricane-ravaged Florida, Carolinas face daunting recovery
MIAMI (Reuters) – The largely innocuous but soggy remnants of Hurricane Ian drifted through Virginia early on Sunday, leaving in their wake storm-ravaged residents in Florida and the Carolinas facing a disaster recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars. The storm’s toll on human life also was...
Georgia state court rejects incentive plan for Rivian $5-billion plant
(Reuters) – Georgia state officials said on Monday they were disappointed after a local court rejected a joint proposal to secure local incentives for Rivian Automotive Inc’s $5-billion manufacturing plant in the state. “We remain undeterred in our efforts to bring high-paying, American manufacturing jobs to Georgia, and...
IURC approves Duke Energy’s 7.2% rate hike
Duke Energy customers will again feel the squeeze. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved the utility’s request for a 7.2% rate hike, Duke’s second in a matter of months. The change goes into effect in October. Duke asked for the rate hike based on a fuel adjustment charge...
IL Chamber of Commerce endorses Mendoza
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Comptroller Susana Mendoza has been endorsed by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce on Monday for re-election. She is the only Democratic statewide candidate to be endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce. “Voters from both parties should rest assured that Susana is the right person to...
Saint Mother Theodore Guerin remembered
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A large crowd gathered together to celebrate the Feast Day of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin. Worshipers joined the Sisters of Providence for a special Mass Monday morning at the Church of the Immaculate Conception. The Feast Day’s namesake, Saint Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence back in October of 1840. Guerin was canonized in 2006 by the Catholic Church.
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries.
