Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's 36-25 win at Baylor
WACO, Tex. — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said the matchup against Baylor on Saturday was as even of a game as it gets in the box score with the difference being the Cowboys' special teams. The Pokes held on for a 36-25 win over the Bears inside McLane Stadium, getting revenge after a heartbreaking loss in the 2021 Big 12 Championship Game last December. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders had just one interception and was responsible for two total touchdowns — one on an 8-yard pass to Bryson Green and another from a QB sneak on the goal line.
Oklahoma State ranks No. 7 in latest college football polls after win at Baylor
Oklahoma State went on the road and passed its first true test of the season, defeating Baylor, 36-25, in Waco, Texas, on Saturday. As a result, the Cowboys (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) moved up two spots to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25. Oklahoma State remained at No. 7 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll.
