ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's 36-25 win at Baylor

WACO, Tex. — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said the matchup against Baylor on Saturday was as even of a game as it gets in the box score with the difference being the Cowboys' special teams. The Pokes held on for a 36-25 win over the Bears inside McLane Stadium, getting revenge after a heartbreaking loss in the 2021 Big 12 Championship Game last December. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders had just one interception and was responsible for two total touchdowns — one on an 8-yard pass to Bryson Green and another from a QB sneak on the goal line.
WACO, TX
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy