The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
House fire sparks in Decatur
DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front […]
Pride parade takes place Saturday
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the City of Champaign-Urbana will participate in the Pride Festival Fair. Public works helped to build the City’s float, organizers said. The City will have an informational table during the Pride Fest Fair. If you want to walk in the parade, arrive by 10:15 a.m. The parade starts in […]
New community facility opened by Champaign Park District
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Park District had their grand opening of the Martens Center and the renovated Human Kinetics Park. The center includes a basketball court, an indoor track, innovation center, and much more for all ages. The Director of Marketing and Communications at the Champaign Park District said it all started with the owners of Human Kinetics Publishing.
Family displaced after residential fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur family has been displaced after residential house fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 1200 block E Riverside Ave for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews said they found a home with heavy...
Decatur Civic Center parking lot to get $5-mil worth of solar panels
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Civic Center will soon be powered by solar, thanks to a $5-million agreement approved by city leaders Monday night. "This is a wonderful opportunity for the city of Decatur to get closer to carbon neutral," Councilman David Horn said. More than 2,600 solar panels will...
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
LISTEN: Brinkoetter Home Highlight for September 30th
September 23, 2022- Ryan Campbell and Tom Brinkoetter joined Byers & Co for this week’s Home Highlight. This week, they are highlighting 1813 Lynnwood Court in Decatur. This is a ranch that just recently hit the market! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, flex space, 2 car garage, detached garage, and all sited on a 0.32 acre lot close to Muffley School. Click Here for more.
Champaign Co. announces official trick-or-treat hours
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The end of September means Champaign County is only one month away from Halloween. The County Board is already planning for the holiday by announcing this year’s official trick-or-treat hours on Friday. The tradition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. These hours follow a […]
Winners Announced in Second Day of International Chilli Society Sanctioned Judging at Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest
Winners were announced Sunday in the second day of International Chilli Society sanctioned judging, at the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest on the Square. In red chilli judging, first place went to Helen McAuley of Springfield who won a trip to the World Chanpionship in 2023, 500-dollars...
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
Family of 3 killed in a two vehicle crash
CHARLESTON, ILL. (WAND) - The Indiana couple shared a love for racing. That love continued to run through the Hall family. "Well I know that Lee and Felisha met at a racetrack. Matter of fact on the back of his car it said 'doing what she loves'. Lee won the street sock track championship and his son, Lee Joseph won the hornet track championship. It was just a family thing. Madison always come out here to support her dad and her brother," said Rob Calhoun, announcer at the Charleston Speedway.
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Decatur police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery case. The robbery happened on Sept. 25 on North Drive. Police said an elderly, disabled man was sitting on his front porch when another man walked up and began asking for money. The suspect then walked onto […]
Boo at the Zoo Tickets Now Available
September 26, 2022 – Tickets for Scovill Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo are now available at scovillzoo.com. Visitors can enjoy treat stations, animal encounters, festive decorations, and rides on the Endangered Species Carousel and Fright Night Express Train. Those who visit must have a reservation. Sponsored by First...
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
No one hurt after pipeline fire near Waverly
WAVERLY, Ill. (WAND) — Officials are working to find out what caused a fire at a natural gas pipeline early Monday morning. The Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management said first responders were called to Panhandle Road, which is south of Waverly, at about 12:30 a.m. Officials quickly shut...
Long wait times for flu vaccine
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday has many people waiting long times for their flu vaccines. Carle Health tweeted on Saturday that the Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields has “experienced heavy volumes and long lines this morning. In order to ensure that all cars get through the line before the […]
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
