Tax breaks for farmers near passage in Missouri Legislature
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are close to passing a $40 million package of tax breaks for farmers and other agricultural businesses. The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday voted for the tax credits. The bill now heads to the full Senate for final approval. The bill is expected to come up for a final vote Tuesday. The bill extends several agricultural tax credits that have expired and creates new ones for biodiesel and fuel mixed with ethanol. It also expands government loan help for farmers.
Task force urges safety improvements for stretch limos
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state task force created after a 2018 limo crash has issued a safety report with recommendations including equipping the vehicles with side impact protection devices and taking them off the roads after a certain number of miles. In October 2018, a Ford Excursion SUV which had been turned into a stretch limo crashed in Schoharie, New York, after blowing through a T-intersection. The driver and 17 people inside the vehicle were killed, along with two pedestrians. It was the deadliest U.S. transportation accident in nearly a decade, pushing lawmakers to pass a package of limo safety legislation.
Reports: Migrant flights’ mysterious recruiter identified
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Several media outlets have identified the mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flights to Martha’s Vineyard from San Antonio. She is Perla H. Huerta, a former combat medic and counterintelligence agent living in Tampa. The New York Times, CNN, and the San Antonio Express-News reported her identity based on photos of her that they showed migrants and unnamed sources connected to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigation. The Associated Press tried numerous phone numbers for potential matches or possible relatives. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office office declined to confirm any ‘persons of interest.’
Romance scammer gets 25 years in prison for money laundering
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man found guilty of laundering millions of dollars accrued by online fraud, including scamming vulnerable people on dating websites, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Elvis Eghosa Ogiekpolor was convicted earlier this year of one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and 15 counts of substantive money laundering. Thirteen victims of romance fraud testified at his federal trial. One of them said she was convinced to send nearly $70,000 to a scammer she met on eHarmony. U.S. District Judge William Ray II in Atlanta sentenced the 46-year-old to 25 years in prison and three years of supervised release.
California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s dry streak is unlikely to break this winter. State water officials said Monday that the nation’s most populous state should prepare for another dry year ahead. The most recent water year ended Friday, marking the state’s driest three-year stretch on record. The past year began with historic rainfall in October, only to be followed by the driest January through March in at least a century. Reservoirs that store water for the state are at 69% of their historical levels. Another dry year will increase pressure on residents, farmers and businesses to conserve more water by using less to water lawns and grow crops.
St. Charles man hurt in boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks
Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Charles man was seriously hurt after a boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened Friday afternoon at the 18-mile-mark of the main channel. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 68-year-old Ward Twyford was crossing the main channel when...
