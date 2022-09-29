SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s dry streak is unlikely to break this winter. State water officials said Monday that the nation’s most populous state should prepare for another dry year ahead. The most recent water year ended Friday, marking the state’s driest three-year stretch on record. The past year began with historic rainfall in October, only to be followed by the driest January through March in at least a century. Reservoirs that store water for the state are at 69% of their historical levels. Another dry year will increase pressure on residents, farmers and businesses to conserve more water by using less to water lawns and grow crops.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO