Video Games

The Callisto Protocol debuts gloriously gory new trailer

By Jordan Gerblick
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
The Callisto Protocol has debuted a new trailer that should please fans of the Dead Space series, especially if their favorite parts of those games are the blood, guts, and dismemberment.

The new trailer gives a terrifying look at the abominations lurking beneath Black Iron Prison, a futuristic prison society operated by United Jupiter Company on Jupiter's moon Callisto. The new footage is also the first time we've seen the character portrayed by Karen Fukuhara, an A-list Hollywood actor best-known for her roles in 2016's Suicide Squad and the Amazon Prime series The Boys.

Striking Distance Studios' upcoming sci-fi horror has been called a spiritual successor to Dead Space, and it's easy to see why in its latest trailer. In fact, if you hadn't heard of The Callisto Protocol before, you'd be forgiven for assuming this is a direct follow-up to EA's acclaimed horror series. The project is even being helmed by Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield, so sci-fi horror fans have plenty to be excited for, including the upcoming Dead Space remake , launching in January.

Schofield recently teased that The Callisto Protocol is "so advanced compared to Dead Space" and allows for "some pretty horrific moments," which means you can expect an even more gruesome experience than the already quite gory Dead Space games.

"It's a lot of rendering, and you break up the characters into jumps, cut them up with bones sticking out and all that," he described in detail. "Then the rendering guys, they do their special thing to it which is make everything look wet. And so every character had to be done that way - and however you go at it, chunks break off, or parts of the face, parts of the head."

The Callisto Protocol launches on December 2. In the meantime, here are the best horror games to play right now.

