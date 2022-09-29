Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Cheryl “Sue” (Logan) Johnson
Cheryl “Sue” Johnson, 70, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away September 29, 2022, at her home. She was born February 1, 1952, in Concordia, Kansas, the daughter of Carl and Betty Christensen Logan. Sue has resided in Lyons since 2017, formerly of Concordia. She graduated from Concordia High School and later received a Word Processing Degree from Concordia Community College. Sue was a homemaker. She was an avid bingo player; enjoyed going fishing; liked watching all sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, and loved her cat, Sam. Cheryl was united in marriage with Clarence Johnson. They later divorced. She is survived by her three sons, John Paul Storey of Wichita, KS, Wesley T. Storey of Carson City, NV, and Bryce Dean Johnson and wife Kara of Lyons, KS; three brothers, Steve Logan and wife Donna of Beloit, KS, Kevin Fulton of Jamestown, KS, and Kim Fulton of Concordia, KS; sister, Rita Lewis of Douglas, KS; grandchildren, Brooke Ashlee Storey, Blake Elliott Storey, Temple Link and wife Rachel and their four children, Levi Gillespie and wife Lindsey and their three children, and Jayme Gillespie; great-granddaughter, Daina Raine Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews . Sue is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ike Logan; and two sisters, Kathy Fulton and Donna Rae Fulton. Private family services will take place at a later date. Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Jamestown, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wheatland Fishing Has No Boundaries in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
adastraradio.com
Irene Martindell
Irene Martindell, 101, died September 29, 2022, at Wesley Towers, Hester Care. She was born May 24, 1921, in Hutchinson to Fredrick and Maude (Payne) Lanphier. Irene was a graduate of Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College. On August 10, 1947, she married Robert Martindell, in Hutchinson. He passed away May 31, 2008. Irene worked briefly as a legal secretary, but spent the majority of her life as a homemaker. She was a professional volunteer, giving her time to many organizations in Hutchinson over the years. For over 50 years Irene volunteered at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and served on the Hospital’s Auxiliary Board. She also served many years as volunteer choir director at First Congregational Church, was an active member of Chapter EK, P.E.O., helped with Hutchinson Community Concert ticket sales, and more.
adastraradio.com
Dolores (Rashleigh) Jennings
Dolores Jennings, 92, of Little River, Kanas, passed away October 1, 2022, at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River. She was born December 19, 1929, in Belleville, Kansas, the daughter of Perry T. and Elizabeth Shaver Rashleigh. Dolores has resided in Little River since 1947, briefly moving to Lyons in...
adastraradio.com
HHS and HCC Team Up for Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College are collaborating for their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center located at 405 N Washington Street. Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College are “raising hunger...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Cancer Council of Reno County’s Starlight Event is Oct. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Cancer Council of Reno County (CCRC) is partnering with The Pointe School of Dance to host the annual Starlight Remembrance on Oct. 15. Celebrate the loved ones in your life who have battled or are battling cancer. Music will begin at 6 p.m. with the...
adastraradio.com
Salthawks Bounce Back from Loss, Rout Salina South
SALINA, Kan. – The heartbreak of being so close to beating Derby may have lingered a bit for Hutchinson High on Friday, but the Salthawks didn’t let linger long. After a slow start Friday in Salina, the Salthawks rolled off 28 straight points, and held Salina South to 169 yards of offense in a 42-7 victory.
adastraradio.com
Buhler Golf 11th at Hutch Invite, Wraps Up the Regular Season this Week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Buhler golf finished eleventh on Thursday out of 21 teams at the Hutchinson Invitational. The Crusaders shot a 396, four strokes from placing in the top 10. “I saw some improvement today,” head coach Brennan Torgerson said. “In particular, around the greens.”. Elise Gover’s...
adastraradio.com
Another Big Win: Buhler Soccer Blanks Augusta to Win 7th Straight
AUGUSTA, Kan. – Over the last seven matches, Buhler soccer’s defense has been nothing short of fantastic. Just two goals allowed, including a 1-0 shutout win at Augusta on Thursday. The Orioles, now 8-3, managed just three shots on goal for the entire contest. “Our back line has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
adastraradio.com
Reno County Sales Tax Revenue Spikes, Sets Record
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A lot of money was spent in Reno County in July. Evidence of that was seen in the September sales tax distribution to Reno County which was the highest ever for a single month. According to Reno County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz, the $555.819 received in the...
adastraradio.com
Inmate at Reno County Correctional Facility Dies, Found Unresponsive
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an in-custody death at the Reno County Correctional Facility. In a statement issued Saturday evening by Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell, the individual was identified as Kyle Skeen, 36 of Hutchinson. He had been booked into the facility late Friday afternoon on a fail-to-appear warrant from South Hutchinson Municipal Court.
Comments / 0