Cheryl “Sue” Johnson, 70, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away September 29, 2022, at her home. She was born February 1, 1952, in Concordia, Kansas, the daughter of Carl and Betty Christensen Logan. Sue has resided in Lyons since 2017, formerly of Concordia. She graduated from Concordia High School and later received a Word Processing Degree from Concordia Community College. Sue was a homemaker. She was an avid bingo player; enjoyed going fishing; liked watching all sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, and loved her cat, Sam. Cheryl was united in marriage with Clarence Johnson. They later divorced. She is survived by her three sons, John Paul Storey of Wichita, KS, Wesley T. Storey of Carson City, NV, and Bryce Dean Johnson and wife Kara of Lyons, KS; three brothers, Steve Logan and wife Donna of Beloit, KS, Kevin Fulton of Jamestown, KS, and Kim Fulton of Concordia, KS; sister, Rita Lewis of Douglas, KS; grandchildren, Brooke Ashlee Storey, Blake Elliott Storey, Temple Link and wife Rachel and their four children, Levi Gillespie and wife Lindsey and their three children, and Jayme Gillespie; great-granddaughter, Daina Raine Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews . Sue is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ike Logan; and two sisters, Kathy Fulton and Donna Rae Fulton. Private family services will take place at a later date. Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Jamestown, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wheatland Fishing Has No Boundaries in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

