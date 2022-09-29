ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Comments / 11

Smokey
4d ago

I met him at Novo Brazil at the Otay Ranch mall. Came across as arrogant despite being a minority, a Middle Easterner, and an obvious slimeball. He couldn't give a darn about the issues. He only cares about getting elected. Horrible person.

Reply(1)
10
Robert Rios Deveaux
4d ago

it must be the polling which is the Republicans problem he's doing bad it didn't help that Trump endorsed them and he accepted the endorsement

Reply
3
Vector Specter
4d ago

CV has a dead guy on the ballot and Amar Najar is trash. He just keeps trying to grift off taxpayers dollars

Reply
3
 

