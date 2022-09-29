‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
‘Law & Order’ Crossover Premiere Event Beats Out Previous Season Ratings
NBC’s three-hour Law & Order crossover premiere was the most-watched and highest-rated program the night that it aired, according to Live + 3 data obtained by Variety. The special aired from 8-11 p.m. on September 22, and the special event marked the debut of Season 22 of Law & Order, Season 24 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 3-9): ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘A Friend of the Family’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 3-9.
‘Big Mouth’ Unveils Season 6 Guest Star Lineup & New Trailer (VIDEO)
Big Mouth is almost back for more pubescent hijinks in the show’s upcoming sixth season on Netflix, and ahead of the October 28 premiere, the streamer has unveiled a new trailer and announced an all-star cast of guest voices. Inspired by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s childhood, Big Mouth...
‘Firefly Lane’ to Return for Super-Sized Second & Final Season at Netflix
Firefly Lane is finally setting a return date for its long-awaited second season, which will officially be the show’s last at Netflix. After debuting with 10 episodes in 2021, the series will make its Season 2 return on Friday, December 2. Unlike the first season, however, super-sized Season 2 will arrive in two parts with Part 1 including Episodes 1 through 9, and Part 2 featuring Episodes 10 through 16. The second half of the farewell run will launch sometime in 2023.
‘Blue’s Clues’ Original Host Steve Burns Returns in Trailer for New Movie (VIDEO)
Steve Burns, the original host of Blue’s Clues, is starring alongside the other hosts of the show — Donovan Patton (Joe) and Josh Dela Cruz (Josh) — in Blue’s Big City Adventure., which just released its first trailer. According to the movie’s synopsis, courtesy of Paramount+,...
‘NCIS,’ ‘LA’ & ‘Hawai’i’ to Join Forces for 3-Show Crossover — What to Expect
It’s finally happening: a three-show NCIS crossover. Unlike other shared universes (namely One Chicago and Law & Order) that have had massive events across multiple series, the NCIS shows have stuck to smaller ones, with the occasional two-hour ones. But now, the NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i...
Cornered: Why ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Is Now a ‘Stay-at-Home Guy’ (VIDEO)
It may be hard to get in-depth insight from the cast about what’s to come on The Walking Dead — spoilers are too risky! — but when the stars stopped by the TV Insider studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to prepare to say goodbye and tease the final season, we were able to get Norman Reedus (who plays Daryl Dixon) to open up about himself.
‘9-1-1’: Angela Bassett & Peter Krause Talk Teaming Up on Athena’s Personal Cold Case
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 3 “The Devil You Know.”]. The devil can wear a familiar face and trick you with lies, Athena (Angela Bassett) knows well from her police work. But in the latest 9-1-1, she had to contend with the possibility that someone very close to her killed the young girl who disappeared from her neighborhood 45 years ago after her body is found buried under an addition to her parents’ house.
Anders Holm Joins Apple TV+’s Untitled Godzilla and the Titans Series
Anders Holm has joined the live-action (still untitled) Godzilla and the Titans series from Apple+, Variety reports. It’s not yet revealed who Holm will be portraying. According to the series logline, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”
‘The Equalizer’ Boss on the New Team, Robyn and Dante’s Slow Burn & New CIA Spook
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Equalizer Season 3, Episode 1 “Boom.”]. Last we saw Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) on The Equalizer, she’d been kidnapped. And as the Season 3 premiere shows, that’s just the beginning of her troubles. Yes, villain Mason Quinn (Chris...
Jeffrey Dahmer crew member claims show was 'treated horribly' onset
A production assistant who worked on Netflix's new show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has claimed she was ' 'treated horribly' onset. Crew member Kim Alsup posted a tweet about her experiences working on the show - which stars Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer - claiming the job "took everything I had" and insisting seeing the trailer for the series brought back awful memories of her time on set.
Selma Blair faints before a DWTS rehearsal
Selma Blair fainted just before a rehearsal for 'Dancing with the Stars.'. The 50-year-old actress - who suffers from multiple sclerosis - is currently competing in the ABC ballroom competition with professional partner Sasha Farber but explained that the day before their first meeting, she passed out and her service dog Scout had to come to the rescue.
‘Below Deck Down Under’: Captain Jason Reveals Why He Had to ‘Rise Above It’ With Chef Ryan
Captain Jason Chambers shared why he didn't go hard on chef Ryan McKeown on 'Below Deck Down Under' but also why it took a while for him to fire the chef.
