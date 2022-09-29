Saturday could have been a nightmare for Penn State and its fans. The team didn’t play well in its 17-7 win over lowly Northwestern. Beating an operation that lost to Southern Illinois and Miami of Ohio at home in back-to-back weeks by just 10 points and not scoring a second-half touchdown is unacceptable for a program with Big Ten title aspirations, and there’s a lot Penn State needs to work on between now and it’s mid-October showdown with Michigan in “The Big House.”

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO