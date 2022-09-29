Read full article on original website
Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will testify in the trial of a billionaire investor who advised Trump
Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to testify in the trial of a former adviser to former President Donald Trump who is charged with colluding with the United Arab Emirates. In a letter submitted Saturday, billionaire investor Tom Barrack's lawyers indicate the Department of Justice called Tillerson to...
Supreme Court turns back effort by MyPillow CEO Lindell to toss $1.3 billion defamation suit
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump who is trying to fend off a defamation suit from a voting company he falsely accused of rigging the 2020 election. Michael Lindell, the founder of MyPillow and...
Feds seek to fast-track appeal in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The Justice Department moved to quickly dismantle the independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, contending that the review — ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon — is impeding its criminal investigation. In a 15-page filing asking a federal appeals court to...
'Worst Political Ad Ever!': Video For GOP Candidate Goes Viral For Wrong Reason
The spot is so bad that many thought it was a parody.
Nancy Pelosi Spills The Beans On How Democrats Can Keep Control Over House
The House Speaker says there's one key factor that can help her party buck history.
Election 2022: Ohio House, Senate and Congress districts have changed. What district are you in?
Ohio's redistricting saga put many voters in new Ohio House, Senate and congressional districts for the upcoming election. When voters go to the polls this fall, they may be surprised to learn they have different lawmakers representing them at the Statehouse and in Washington. ...
White House defends Kamala Harris' hurricane relief 'equity' remarks:
The White House is defending Vice President Kamala Harris over her recent comments that "equity" needs to be at the center of the response to hurricane relief. The controversy erupted after Harris was asked during a Democratic National Committee event about the White House's efforts to respond to climate change-related weather disasters within the U.S. and abroad.
The US says it's helping Iranians navigate a massive internet blackout. Activists say it's too little, too late
As protesters took to the streets of Iran following the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman apprehended for apparently not wearing her hijab properly, videos of the uprising began to flood the internet.
