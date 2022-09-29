ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Feds seek to fast-track appeal in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents fight

The Justice Department moved to quickly dismantle the independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, contending that the review — ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon — is impeding its criminal investigation. In a 15-page filing asking a federal appeals court to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
msn.com

White House defends Kamala Harris' hurricane relief 'equity' remarks:

The White House is defending Vice President Kamala Harris over her recent comments that "equity" needs to be at the center of the response to hurricane relief. The controversy erupted after Harris was asked during a Democratic National Committee event about the White House's efforts to respond to climate change-related weather disasters within the U.S. and abroad.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy