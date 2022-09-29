ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Families of three Uvalde shooting survivors sue school district, gun makers, city officials and others

By Alejandro Serrano The Texas Tribune
 4 days ago
Buy Now Children arrive at Flores Elementary School on Sept. 6 for the first day of classes in Uvalde. Evan L’Roy/The Texas Tribune

The families of three children who survived the Uvalde mass shooting in May have filed the first lawsuit in a federal court against the Uvalde school district, law enforcement officials, gun makers and others, alleging that their negligence and failures contributed to the massacre.

The suit was filed Wednesday in Texas’ Western District Court and is seeking unspecified damages. One of the children in the lawsuit was wounded in the shooting and was best friends with one of the students killed, according to the lawyers.

