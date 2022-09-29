ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel foiled an amateur 'Spygate' attempt

By Doug Farrar
Everyone loves first-year Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel because of the ways in which he’s getting his team to believe in itself, and how well he’s scheming that offense up. Miami is 3-0 as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football, and McDaniel had to deal with some auxiliary stuff on a short week.

On Wednesday, somebody from Barstool Sports posted video that somebody had taken of the Dolphins’ practice this week at the University of Cincinnati. This is obviously verboten, as Bill Belichick could tell you.

We are not saying that the Bengals were at all involved in this — they’ve been caught in Belichick’s web before in this regard, so why would they? Most likely, this was an amateur videographer doing his thing in an unstructured environment.

The NFL has taken notice, and is investigating the matter, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

As it turns out, McDaniel was all over this as it was happening, and he decided to out-scheme the rogue bootlegger.

Here’s proof, from our friends at Dolphins Wire:

As has been said on another matter, “You come at the king, you best not miss.” Right now, Mike McDaniel seems to be several steps ahead of any enemy.

