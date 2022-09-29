ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DeKalb boy, 15, arrested as part of gang that stole 2 vehicles and broke into more than 40 more in south Fayette

It was in early February that more than 30 vehicles were entered at residences off Ga. Highway 74 South in Peachtree City and up to a dozen others entered in a neighboring subdivision in unincorporated Fayette County. Today, one of the members of the gang responsible for the crimes is in custody. He is a 15-year-old from DeKalb County.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD investigating murder

The Athens Clarke County Police Department is investigating the murder of a 52-year old male who was shot Sunday afternoon. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:35PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Fairview Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 52-year-old male with a gunshot. Officers rendered aid; however, the individual that was shot died as a result of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

GBI makes arrest in Habersham County shooting

State investigators arrested a Cornelia man in connection with a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The GBI charged 19-year-old Giovanni Lara Ramirez with one count of aggravated assault. Ramirez is accused of shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez during a house party at 217 Morning Glory Drive in...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Police seek suspect on felony charges in Barrow and Gwinnett counties

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for multiple felonies in Barrow and Gwinnett County. Thomas Conner Johnson has active felony warrants in Barrow County for terroristic threats, simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement. Officials told Channel 2...
nowhabersham.com

Homeless man found murdered in Hall County

Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
WDEF

Police say a woman who was beaten last week has now died

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The victim of a domestic assault last week in Dalton has now died from her injuries. Dalton Police say that 40 year old Rachael Schaefer passed away from her injuries Monday morning at Hamilton Medical Center. They are now upgrading the charges against 44 year...
DALTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in Holly Springs hit-and-run

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - The Holly Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a hit-and-run accident. The suspect, an adult male, is wanted in connection to an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holly Springs Parkway and Palm Street on September 26.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 21-year-old caught with drugs, pills and cash at Southlake Mall

MORROW, Ga. - A 21-year-old man is potentially facing charges after he was caught with marijuana, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash at Southlake Mall. The Morrow Police Department shared a photo of what they found on Facebook Friday. According to police, officers responded to a call at the...
MORROW, GA
The Citizen Online

Restroom wall gun threat disrupts Starr’s Mill High School

All is well at Starr’s Mill High School today, Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said Monday. There’s “an additional law enforcement presence” on the sprawling campus just south of Peachtree City “as a precaution,” Babb said. Classes at Starr’s Mill began with an undertone...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Accused drug dealer spills the tea on himself

He claimed sipping tea caused a deputy to pull him over, but a Lawrenceville man ended up in jail after authorities discovered his cup runneth over with drugs instead. On Sept. 23, Lavar Kirkland, 42, was traveling south on Interstate 85 in a Mercury Grand Marquis when a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office traffic enforcement unit got a hit on the vehicle’s tag that indicated Kirkland had a suspended license. After the deputy saw him veer into another lane, he initiated a traffic stop.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

