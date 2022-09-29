Read full article on original website
Related
The Citizen Online
DeKalb boy, 15, arrested as part of gang that stole 2 vehicles and broke into more than 40 more in south Fayette
It was in early February that more than 30 vehicles were entered at residences off Ga. Highway 74 South in Peachtree City and up to a dozen others entered in a neighboring subdivision in unincorporated Fayette County. Today, one of the members of the gang responsible for the crimes is in custody. He is a 15-year-old from DeKalb County.
Police: Cobb County woman arrested for strangling relative to death
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County woman is behind bars after she murdered a relative by strangling, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department. The incident, which happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday, occurred on Loch Highland Pass in Roswell, according to deputies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Woman arrested for attacking man with a meat cleaver, Hall County deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville woman remains in jail after police said she attacked a man with a meat cleaver. The attack happened early Monday in a home on the 3000 block of Butterworth Lane in Hall County. Investigators said Cristal Hernandez, 28, attacked the man as they...
ACCPD investigating murder
The Athens Clarke County Police Department is investigating the murder of a 52-year old male who was shot Sunday afternoon. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:35PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Fairview Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 52-year-old male with a gunshot. Officers rendered aid; however, the individual that was shot died as a result of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nowhabersham.com
GBI makes arrest in Habersham County shooting
State investigators arrested a Cornelia man in connection with a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The GBI charged 19-year-old Giovanni Lara Ramirez with one count of aggravated assault. Ramirez is accused of shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez during a house party at 217 Morning Glory Drive in...
Police seek suspect on felony charges in Barrow and Gwinnett counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for multiple felonies in Barrow and Gwinnett County. Thomas Conner Johnson has active felony warrants in Barrow County for terroristic threats, simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement. Officials told Channel 2...
UGA freshman arrested for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak app, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia freshman is in jail after police say he made terroristic threats on a social media app. Police confirmed to Channel 2 that they arrested 18-year-old Stuart Harris over the weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to...
Polk Jail report – October 3, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, October 3, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – October 3, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
nowhabersham.com
Homeless man found murdered in Hall County
Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
WDEF
Police say a woman who was beaten last week has now died
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The victim of a domestic assault last week in Dalton has now died from her injuries. Dalton Police say that 40 year old Rachael Schaefer passed away from her injuries Monday morning at Hamilton Medical Center. They are now upgrading the charges against 44 year...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Holly Springs hit-and-run
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - The Holly Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a hit-and-run accident. The suspect, an adult male, is wanted in connection to an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holly Springs Parkway and Palm Street on September 26.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 21-year-old caught with drugs, pills and cash at Southlake Mall
MORROW, Ga. - A 21-year-old man is potentially facing charges after he was caught with marijuana, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash at Southlake Mall. The Morrow Police Department shared a photo of what they found on Facebook Friday. According to police, officers responded to a call at the...
The Citizen Online
Restroom wall gun threat disrupts Starr’s Mill High School
All is well at Starr’s Mill High School today, Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said Monday. There’s “an additional law enforcement presence” on the sprawling campus just south of Peachtree City “as a precaution,” Babb said. Classes at Starr’s Mill began with an undertone...
Dalton man charged with murder after fiancé dies days after brutal beating
DALTON, Ga. — A Dalton man has been charged with murder after police said he beat his girlfriend until she was unconscious at their home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rachael Schaefer, 40, died Monday after being injured in a domestic violence incident on...
52-year-old man shot and killed in Athens-Clarke County, police are investigating
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating the death of a 52-year-old man. On Sunday, officers were called out to the 100 block of Fairview Street about a shooting at 3:35 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got to...
Wrong-way driver charged with DUI and homicide in deadly I-75 SB crash, police say
ATLANTA — A Sunday night crash on Interstate 75 southbound ended with one person dead. Atlanta police officials told Channel 2 Action News that a driver was driving the wrong way when he crashed into another car and killed the victim. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
Investigators in north Fulton County believe a man stabbed a woman to death and then killed himself by stepping in front...
clayconews.com
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting on HWY 411 in Murray County, Georgia
Chatsworth, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Chatsworth, GA. The Chatsworth Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, of a shooting that occurred on Hwy 411 in Chatsworth. One man was shot...
Newnan Times-Herald
Accused drug dealer spills the tea on himself
He claimed sipping tea caused a deputy to pull him over, but a Lawrenceville man ended up in jail after authorities discovered his cup runneth over with drugs instead. On Sept. 23, Lavar Kirkland, 42, was traveling south on Interstate 85 in a Mercury Grand Marquis when a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office traffic enforcement unit got a hit on the vehicle’s tag that indicated Kirkland had a suspended license. After the deputy saw him veer into another lane, he initiated a traffic stop.
A 31-year-old woman was killed in her Roswell apartment. The suspect is also believed to be dead
ROSWELL — A 31-year-old Roswell woman was found dead in her apartment Sunday night. The suspect in the fatal stabbing is believed to have stepped in front of a semi-truck on I-285. Roswell 911 received a call about an injured person at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Blvd....
Comments / 5