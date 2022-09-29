Read full article on original website
Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
Avoiding the Hurry Up and Wait Situation at the Billings Int’l Airport
One of my "issues" in life is the fact that I don't like to wait in lines. If I get to a restaurant and there's a line or even a wait, I'm eating dinner somewhere else. But I can't always control whether I have to stand in a line. One of those times is when I fly. These days the flights are almost always completely full. And all of those folks have to line up to get on and then to get off.
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline
BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons (117,000 liters) of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the...
montanarightnow.com
Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment
BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
yourbigsky.com
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Montanans anxiously watching Ian's destruction
She booked the trip six months ago, never imagining she would end up vacationing in a really bad hurricane.
Train derails east of Bridger; 31,000 gallons of gas spill
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday and forced the closure of East Bridger Road at the railroad crossing and South River Road at the Rushwater Road intersection.
New downtown Billings crosswalk aiming to improve safety for pedestrians
Montana avenue and 24th street in Billings is tough place to cross the street for pedestrians. A brand new cross walk that was unveiled today aims to change that.
BREAKING: Billings Police are Investigating an Intense Armed Carjacking
According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, they are requesting the public's help in investigating an armed carjacking that took place on the corner of 11th Avenue North and North 30th Street at around 12:43 this afternoon (09/30). Police state that the victim was held at gunpoint and...
KULR8
Water board in Worden and Ballantine drilled and tested five wells in effort to bring drinkable tap water to area
WORDEN, Mont. - Residents in Worden and Ballantine haven't been able to drink their tap water for about three years because of nitrates in the water. The Worden Ballentine Yellowstone County Water and Sewer District dug five test wells as part of their effort to make the tap water drinkable again.
yourbigsky.com
Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand
Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
How Does Crime Compare to Other Cities the Size of Billings?
In the last couple of weeks, our content team has covered at least half a dozen accounts of shootings, armed robberies, a jailbreak, and other mayhem in Billings. It can certainly be concerning, but let's be honest... like any city, Billings has had crime for years. Locals have jokingly referred to Billings as "the Tragic City" for decades.
yourbigsky.com
Your Big Sky Weather October 2: Cloudy and Thundershowers
The temperatures may reach the 60’s in Billings but it’s going to be another rainy day on and off Sunday. Lows in the 40’s.
Car break-ins near Billings West High School causing frustrations
Friday did not get off to a good start for Nadia Stryker. Someone had broken into her brand new Jeep overnight.
House south of Billings completely destroyed by early morning fire
A house in the hills south of the Yellowstone River in Billings was completely destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. Multiple reports said flames could be seen from miles.
This is How Serious the Jail Problem is in Billings, Montana
How bad is the crime problem in Billings? How overcrowded is the jail in Billings? If you ask me- this was the biggest news that came out of the Billings City Council meeting on Monday night. I don't know if any of the local Billings news outlets covered this. I...
BREAKING: Firefighters Responding to Fire in Billings Heights
According to a tweet from the Billings Fire Department, firefighters are currently responding to a structure fire in the Heights. Photos of the area affected by the blaze are posted below, but there is no indication of where the blaze is or the status of any people in or around the structure.
Single and Reserved? The Best Bars in Billings for Introverts
Not everyone loves loud, crowded bars. I'm probably not the best person to write this article, because I'm:. Not single. I've been in a committed relationship for like 17 years. Not an introvert. While I like my space (who doesn't?), this profession is pretty much the complete opposite. I'm around...
Who the Heck Painted the Massive Mural of the Bison in Downtown Billings??
If you’ve driven N. 27th St south coming into downtown you can’t miss the giant bison mural on the side of Jake’s restaurant. It’s so ginormous that when I first arrived in Billings, I knew I had to find whoever painted this beauty. And this is...
