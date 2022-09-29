ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

103.7 The Hawk

Avoiding the Hurry Up and Wait Situation at the Billings Int’l Airport

One of my "issues" in life is the fact that I don't like to wait in lines. If I get to a restaurant and there's a line or even a wait, I'm eating dinner somewhere else. But I can't always control whether I have to stand in a line. One of those times is when I fly. These days the flights are almost always completely full. And all of those folks have to line up to get on and then to get off.
BILLINGS, MT
Idaho State Journal

Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline

BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons (117,000 liters) of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the...
BRIDGER, MT
montanarightnow.com

Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment

BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
BRIDGER, MT
yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand

Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

How Does Crime Compare to Other Cities the Size of Billings?

In the last couple of weeks, our content team has covered at least half a dozen accounts of shootings, armed robberies, a jailbreak, and other mayhem in Billings. It can certainly be concerning, but let's be honest... like any city, Billings has had crime for years. Locals have jokingly referred to Billings as "the Tragic City" for decades.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

