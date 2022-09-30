Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs – better known by his stage name Bonehead – has given fans a promising update on his cancer status after undergoing treatment in June. The musician – who had been playing as part of Liam Gallagher’s live band – was diagnosed with tonsil cancer earlier this year. In a new update, shared on Twitter on Thursday (29 September), Bonehead wrote: “I had a full scan 10 days ago and it’s all clear, it’s gone.”“Thank you so much all of you for the messages I’ve had throughout, you’ve helped more than you know,” he said, further...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO