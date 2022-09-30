Read full article on original website
David Coverdale once named his 20 favourite British albums ever
Whitesnake leader David Coverdale's favourite British albums included only one released this century, one of his own, and two fronted by an American
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Clarifies ‘Final Album’ Talk, Reveals No Plans to Break Up
Godsmack's new song "Surrender" arrived earlier this week, with a new album announcement expected shortly. But for some time this year, singer Sully Erna has been discussing the possibility that this could be the band's final album release. Now in a discussion with Minneapolis/St. Paul's 93X host Pablo (as heard below), Erna has offered some clarification on those comments and how it pertains to the band's future.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Liam Gallagher backs “the king” Ian Brown amidst divisive solo tour without band
Liam Gallagher has shared his support for “the king” Ian Brown following the Stone Roses‘ singer’s decision to go solo. Gallagher took to social media to back Brown ahead of his homecoming show in Manchester last Friday (September 30). Fans of Brown had shared their anger...
See If You Share a Birthday With a Rock Star
Let's light those candles and don't spare the pyro. These are rock and metal musicians we're talking about after all, so join us in celebrating their special days. Loudwire has compiled this handy calendar sharing the birthdays of rock and metal musicians so you know when to send along your well wishes or find a way to commemorate your favorite rocker.
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page Once Wanted to Smash His Guitar Over His Housesitter’s Head: “I Couldn’t Live With the Fact This Idiot Had Done This”
Jimmy Page once hired a housesitter while he toured, but he found a nasty surprise that had him contemplating assault when he arrived back home.
Soulja Boy Announces The Birth Of His Son With A Heartwarming Photo: 'Lil Soulja'
The rapper took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news with all of his fans. ' Lil Soulja daddy love u,' read his caption to go along with a sweet photo of Soulja cradling his baby boy. The proud papa even created an Instagram page for the newborn, who is...
Wolfgang Van Halen suggests VH reunion is off the table, says former members are too "dysfunctional" to organise it anyway
Wolfgang Van Halen discusses the potential of a Van Halen reunion in Classic Rock magazine, and says playing VH songs at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts "delivered that catharsis" for him
Corey Taylor Reveals Which of His Slipknot Masks Is His Favorite in Reddit AMA
Corey Taylor has had lots of memorable looks throughout his career, but which of a Slipknot masks is his favorite? That's just one of the questions put to the Slipknot frontman during a new Reddit AMA with fans, and Taylor actually did answer the question. Keeping it short and to...
Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Said 1 Beatles Song Convinced Him ‘Anything Was Possible’
Oasis' Noel Gallagher said one of The Beatles' songs made him think anything was possible whereas Nirvana songs reminded him of the horrors of life.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut Chill New Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song
"Eddie" is the latest song from the forthcoming Red Hot Chili Peppers album Return of the Dream Canteen, their second full length of 2022, and it's a tribute to the late legend Eddie Van Halen. “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the...
Mick Jagger’s Response When Asked If ‘Their Satanic Majesties Request’ Was Supposed to Sound Like The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’
The Beatles' 'Strawberry Fields Forever" and "2000 Light Years from Home" from The Rolling Stones' 'Their Satanic Majesties Request' performed differently on the charts.
Members of Tool, Motley Crue, Soundgarden & More Added to Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Earlier this month (Sept. 3), Foo Fighters – and their many musical guests – blew everyone away with the first of two tribute concerts in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Naturally, fans have been clamoring to learn more about who’ll be playing at the second show, and luckily, the band has just revealed a few more enticing names.
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero's new band L.S. DUNES announce UK tour
L.S. DUNES, featuring members of My Chemical Romance, Coheed and Cambria, Thursday and Circa Survive, are coming to the UK next year
Miley Cyrus Sings With Def Leppard + Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert brought a variety of musical highlights Tuesday night (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, serving as a peak inside the many influences that thrived in the late drummer's mind. One of the highlights came when a trio of Def Leppard members stepped up to rock a couple of classic tracks, with a little assistance from Miley Cyrus, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett and their backing vocalists.
Oasis guitarist Bonehead given cancer all-clear: ‘Into recovery now and see you all soon’
Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs – better known by his stage name Bonehead – has given fans a promising update on his cancer status after undergoing treatment in June. The musician – who had been playing as part of Liam Gallagher’s live band – was diagnosed with tonsil cancer earlier this year. In a new update, shared on Twitter on Thursday (29 September), Bonehead wrote: “I had a full scan 10 days ago and it’s all clear, it’s gone.”“Thank you so much all of you for the messages I’ve had throughout, you’ve helped more than you know,” he said, further...
How Architects Are Still Celebrating Tom Searle With Upbeat New Album
Architects are on their way back with tenth studio album, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit, and despite that down-trodden album moniker, Architects frontman Sam Carter reveals that the record is a turning point in the band's career, moving away from the sorrow expressed over the death of bandmate Tom Searle to a more lighter and sunnier overall vibe.
