Trump Staffers Not Returning White House Records, National Archives Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump's administration has not turned over all presidential records and the National Archives will consult with the Justice Department on whether to move to get them back, the agency has told Congress. A congressional panel on Sept. 13 sought an urgent review by the National...
Trump Opposes DOJ Effort to Expedite Special Master Appeal in Mar-a-Lago Document Case
Former President Donald Trump’s legal team on Monday opposed the Justice Department’s request to expedite its appeal of an order from a Trump-appointed judge concerning a third-party’s review of materials seized by the FBI from the former president’s Florida estate. “President Trump will be prejudiced if...
Trump Sues CNN Claiming Defamation, Seeks $475 Million in Punitive Damages
(Reuters) -Former U.S. president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking $475 million in punitive damages and claiming the network had carried out a "campaign of libel and slander" against him. Trump claims in his lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that CNN had...
Burkina Faso President Resigns on Condition Coup Leader Guarantees His Safety
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Ban on Gun 'Bump Stocks'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court, which expanded gun rights in a major decision in June, on Monday declined to hear a challenge to a federal ban on devices called "bump stocks" that enable semi-automatic weapons to fire like a machine gun - a firearms control measure prompted by a 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.
Half of Mobilised Men in Russian Region Sent Home, Commissar Fired - Governor
(Reuters) - The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday. Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir...
Russia's War Machine Faces Ridicule From Two Putin Allies
LONDON (Reuters) -The withdrawal of Russian forces from a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine has prompted two powerful allies of President Vladimir Putin to do something rare in modern Russia: publicly ridicule the war machine's top brass. Russia's loss of the bastion of Lyman, which puts western parts of...
Russian Deputy PM Says Restoration of Nord Stream Possible - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported. A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in...
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as illegal and fraudulent. The picture on the ground, however, underscored the disarray Russian President Vladimir Putin faces in his response to Ukrainian advances and attempts to establish new Russian borders. Over the weekend, Russian troops pulled back from Lyman, a strategic eastern city that the Russians had used as a key logistics and transport hub, to avoid being encircled by Ukrainian forces. The city’s liberation gave Ukraine a key vantage point for pressing its offensive deeper into Russian-held territories.
Ukrainian Forces Burst Through Russian Lines in Major Advance in South
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces achieved their biggest breakthrough in the south of the country since the war began, bursting through the front and advancing rapidly along the Dnipro River on Monday, threatening to encircle thousands of Russian troops. Kyiv gave no official confirmation of the gains, but Russian sources acknowledged...
Russia Has Funds to Support Four Regions Being Annexed - Finance Minister
(Reuters) -Russia has funds to support four Ukrainian regions which President Vladimir Putin began annexing last week and these funds are part of the country's budget, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told parliament. Russia declared the annexations of the regions after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine....
Ukraine Has Made 'Breakthroughs' in Kherson Region, Russian-Installed Official Says
(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have made some breakthroughs in the southern Kherson region and taken control of some settlements, a Russian-installed official said on Monday. "It's tense, let's put it that way," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, said on state television. "Where the Kakhovka (reservoir) is,...
Russia Says Its Forces Destroy Seven Artillery Depots in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday its forces had destroyed seven artillery and missile depots in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk. It said the guidance radar for a S-300 air defence missile system had also been destroyed near Nova Kaluha in the Kherson...
Trump at Center of Oath Keepers Novel Defense in Jan. 6 Case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The defense team in the Capitol riot trial of the Oath Keepers leader is relying on an unusual strategy with Donald Trump at the center. Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes, founder of the extremist group, are poised to argue that jurors cannot find him guilty of seditious conspiracy because all the actions he took before the siege on Jan. 6, 2021, were in preparation for orders he anticipated from the then-president — orders that never came.
Kremlin Prefers 'Balance' After Putin Ally Suggests Using Nuclear Bomb in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said it favoured a "balanced approach" to the issue of nuclear weapons, not based on emotion, after a key ally of President Vladimir Putin called over the weekend for Russia to use a "low-yield nuclear weapon" in Ukraine. Asked about the comments by...
U.S., S. Korea conduct bombing drill in response to North Korean missile launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a joint attack squadron flight and fired precision guided bombs at an island in the Yellow Sea in response to North Korea's intermediate range ballistic missile launch Tuesday.
Mexico's Alleged Victims of Pegasus Spyware Seek Criminal Probe
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Three human rights investigators filed a complaint with Mexican prosecutors on Monday calling for a probe into the alleged "interception of private communications without legal authorization," according to Leopoldo Maldonado, the Mexico director of rights group Article 19. The complaint submitted to the Attorney General's office...
AP Top Political News at 1:15 A.m. EDT
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says. Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Ariz. races. Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama. The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody. Both candidates courting veterans in Nevada Senate race. Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was...
UK's Truss vows to listen as she reels from policy U-turns
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted she is leading "a listening government" that learns from its mistakes
Polish Foreign Minister Signs Diplomatic Note to Germany on WW2 Reparations
WARSAW (Reuters) -Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has signed a diplomatic note to Germany concerning reparations for World War Two, he said on Monday, formalising Poland's demand for compensation ahead of a visit by Berlin's top diplomat. The move comes after Poland's ruling nationalists last month estimated Germany owed the...
