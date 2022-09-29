ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Bronco Sports

Thomas Claims 100th Victory As Broncos Buck Cowgirls

Laramie, Wyo. – Head coach Jim Thomas notched his 100th-career victory as Boise State women's soccer claimed its first Mountain-West win of the season in 2-0 fashion over Wyoming, Sunday. The Broncos (5-2-6, 1-0-3 MW) opened the scoring early as Kenzie MacMillan fielded a bouncing ball in the box...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Scenes, sounds from the sideline: Broncos roll Aztecs on The Blue

BOISE, Idaho — After a lackluster first half performance on offense, the Boise State football team shot out of a cannon in the final 30 minutes of Friday night's 35-13 win over San Diego State. As the Broncos delivered one blow after another on both sides of the ball,...
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Broncos Take Second and Third at Dar Walters Classic

BOISE, Idaho – Boise State men's tennis split a pair of mini duals on Sunday to take second and third place at the 2022 Dar Walters Classic held at the Appleton Tennis Center. Overall, the Broncos went 5-2 at the tournament where the competition was played in a two-member...
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Bott and Sippel to Play for Dar Walters Championship

BOISE, Idaho – Boise State men's tennis went 2-1 on Saturday at the Dar Walters Classic, advancing one team into Sunday's championship. Saturday's semifinal round featured Gem State rivals Boise State versus Idaho as the two teams split the matches to set up a Bronco-Vandal final on Sunday. The Broncos' Michael Bott and Sam Sippel will face Idaho's Francisco Bascon and Taiyo Kurata for the championship Sunday at 11 a.m. (Mountain).
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Broncos Advance to Semifinals at Dar Walters Classic

BOISE, Idaho – Boise State men's tennis advanced both of its teams into Saturday's semifinal round at the Dar Walters Classic being held this weekend at the Appleton Tennis Center on campus. The tournament is a two-person team competition with each match contesting of one doubles and two singles...
BOISE, ID
obnug.com

An open letter to Dirk Koetter

You probably don’t remember me, but we ran into each other outside the Varsity Center in 2000. You were walking to your car eating an apple (that’s SO Dirk) and I was doing that half-jog half-walk thing from my car in the stadium lot to a class at the Multipurpose Building that had started 5 minutes prior. I remember us both thinking it was so crazy that I’d ran into you since I’d ran into Rod Jensen the day before at the Broadway Wendy’s. Anyway, I’ve been fine. Little concerned about Boise State and frankly, that’s why I’m writing this “open” letter. It’s “open” in the way that marriages are, by the way—one-sided and bound to end in tears.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Beer, Schnitzel, and Fascinating Facts to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Idaho

The first Oktoberfest took place in Munich, Germany more than 200 years ago on October 12, 1810. Today, the beloved beer festival is celebrated around the world and in our suds-lovin' Gem State! Whether you imbibe or you're there for the schnitzels, the pretzels, and the dirndls, Oktoberfest is for everyone. Don't know much about the famous festival? We dug up a list of things to know about the worldwide event!
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets

Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Star Getting A McDonalds Could Be Great For The Community

While McDonald's is widely known for its Big Macs and Happy Meals, the corporation places a major emphasis on sustainability, local charity, and affecting community change. This could be great news for the town of Star, Idaho. In 2021, McDonald’s USA and its suppliers in the U.S. donated over 10.1...
STAR, ID

