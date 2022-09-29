Read full article on original website
Bronco Sports
Thomas Claims 100th Victory As Broncos Buck Cowgirls
Laramie, Wyo. – Head coach Jim Thomas notched his 100th-career victory as Boise State women's soccer claimed its first Mountain-West win of the season in 2-0 fashion over Wyoming, Sunday. The Broncos (5-2-6, 1-0-3 MW) opened the scoring early as Kenzie MacMillan fielded a bouncing ball in the box...
KTVB
Scenes, sounds from the sideline: Broncos roll Aztecs on The Blue
BOISE, Idaho — After a lackluster first half performance on offense, the Boise State football team shot out of a cannon in the final 30 minutes of Friday night's 35-13 win over San Diego State. As the Broncos delivered one blow after another on both sides of the ball,...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Take Second and Third at Dar Walters Classic
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State men's tennis split a pair of mini duals on Sunday to take second and third place at the 2022 Dar Walters Classic held at the Appleton Tennis Center. Overall, the Broncos went 5-2 at the tournament where the competition was played in a two-member...
Bronco Sports
Bott and Sippel to Play for Dar Walters Championship
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State men's tennis went 2-1 on Saturday at the Dar Walters Classic, advancing one team into Sunday's championship. Saturday's semifinal round featured Gem State rivals Boise State versus Idaho as the two teams split the matches to set up a Bronco-Vandal final on Sunday. The Broncos' Michael Bott and Sam Sippel will face Idaho's Francisco Bascon and Taiyo Kurata for the championship Sunday at 11 a.m. (Mountain).
CBS Sports
Boise State vs. San Diego State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Current Records: San Diego State 2-2; Boise State 2-2 The San Diego State Aztecs and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West clash at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 30 at Albertsons Stadium. San Diego State isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Bronco Sports
Broncos Advance to Semifinals at Dar Walters Classic
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State men's tennis advanced both of its teams into Saturday's semifinal round at the Dar Walters Classic being held this weekend at the Appleton Tennis Center on campus. The tournament is a two-person team competition with each match contesting of one doubles and two singles...
Homedale man races police officer at halftime of high school football game
BOISE, Idaho — Between the action of Friday night's high school football game between the Homedale Trojans and Payette Pirates, a one-on-one race took center stage. Damian Schaeffer challenged officer Zener with the Homedale Police Department to a 100-yard foot race on the Trojans' turf. Schaeffer told KTVB he...
Bishop Kelly's top-ranked defense dominates Burley's high-powered offense
BOISE, Idaho - Is it better to have a great offense or defense? Bishop Kelly might have an answer for that age-old question in football. The second-ranked Knights chalked one up for the defense Friday night, holding No. 6 Burley and its top-ranked offense in check in a 63-14 victory at Nick Ysursa ...
KTVB
Homedale man races police officer during halftime
Damian spent days training for the race by sprinting on the football field and around town. Officer Zener won, but Damian was happy he could take on the challenge.
obnug.com
An open letter to Dirk Koetter
You probably don’t remember me, but we ran into each other outside the Varsity Center in 2000. You were walking to your car eating an apple (that’s SO Dirk) and I was doing that half-jog half-walk thing from my car in the stadium lot to a class at the Multipurpose Building that had started 5 minutes prior. I remember us both thinking it was so crazy that I’d ran into you since I’d ran into Rod Jensen the day before at the Broadway Wendy’s. Anyway, I’ve been fine. Little concerned about Boise State and frankly, that’s why I’m writing this “open” letter. It’s “open” in the way that marriages are, by the way—one-sided and bound to end in tears.
Beer, Schnitzel, and Fascinating Facts to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Idaho
The first Oktoberfest took place in Munich, Germany more than 200 years ago on October 12, 1810. Today, the beloved beer festival is celebrated around the world and in our suds-lovin' Gem State! Whether you imbibe or you're there for the schnitzels, the pretzels, and the dirndls, Oktoberfest is for everyone. Don't know much about the famous festival? We dug up a list of things to know about the worldwide event!
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets
Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
What to know about discussions of Amtrak coming back to Boise
If you remember the old Pioneer Line, you probably remember when Amtrak serviced Boise — but for many it is only a thing of the past. Now there is a concerted effort to get it back.
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Part 2
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, November 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. This Viewpoint and the previous show focus on one of the big races in Idaho,...
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Legendary Entertainer Cancels Nampa Concert Due to Health Concerns
Thanks to the number of rescheduled shows and artists excited to schedule new tour dates, 2022 has been one of the biggest concert seasons Boise has ever seen. Unfortunately, one of those shows was just scratched from the calendar. On Tuesday, Jimmy Buffett’s management announced that the 75-year-old star was...
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Arbiter Online
“The best year yet”: Vendors share their experiences with this year’s Art in the Park
One of Boise’s most beloved local art events of the year came around during Sept. 9-11 and once again, did not disappoint. This year’s Art in the Park featured 240 arts and crafts vendors, 49 new artists and 106 local Idaho artists. The Boise Art Museum’s Art in...
Star Getting A McDonalds Could Be Great For The Community
While McDonald's is widely known for its Big Macs and Happy Meals, the corporation places a major emphasis on sustainability, local charity, and affecting community change. This could be great news for the town of Star, Idaho. In 2021, McDonald’s USA and its suppliers in the U.S. donated over 10.1...
