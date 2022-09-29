ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

Vitality ADC Carzzy granted permission to ‘explore options’ for 2023 LEC season

Team Vitality has allowed its starting AD carry Carzzy to explore his options for the 2023 professional League of Legends season, the player has announced on social media. Carzzy was initially picked up by Vitality last year as the pillar of the organization’s potential LEC “superteam.” The roster, which included veteran players in every role, including top laner Alphari and mid laner Perkz, was projected on paper to win the LEC early in the preseason and represent Europe at the World Championship. Neither of those things happened, however.
dotesports.com

Cloud9 in discussions to add top North American coach to VALORANT roster

North American organization Cloud9 is in advanced discussions to sign a coach for its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Cloud9 is set to acquire Matthew “mCe” Elmore from The Guard as the head coach for the revamped roster. MCe will join alongside Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker and Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro, both of whom were signed by the organization last week. The organization is yet to announce the players, however.
dotesports.com

Sentinels adds 2 prominent coaches to rebuild VALORANT roster

North American organization Sentinels is set to acquire multiple staff members to revamp its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Former XSET coach Don “SyykoNT” Muir is set to join Sentinels as its head coach, while former Ghost Gaming coach Adam Kaplan will join as the strategic coach. Both staff members are working with multiple players to finalize the roster.
dotesports.com

Why a WWE lawsuit ruling may spell trouble for video game developers

There may not be an obvious connection between the WWE and the video game industry at large other than the existence of the WWE 2K games, but a lawsuit ruling involving the professional wrestling giant could be a problem for game developers. A jury in the U.S. District Court Southern...
dotesports.com

Just one champion has a 100 percent pick and ban rate at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After 32 games at the League of Legends World Championship, only one champion stands out with...
dotesports.com

Unsure what runes to take or spells to level up? Riot is introducing rune loadout and champ ability recommendations in 2023 League preseason

The 2023 League of Legends preseason is all about making things easier to understand for players. The preseason will aim to streamline many of League’s systems, including champion builds, jungle pathing, and the overall flow of each game. Riot unveiled its full plans for the 2023 preseason today, and...
dotesports.com

VALORANT rostermania continues as Sentinels confirms Rawkus removal, brings in new coaches

Sentinels, a staple squad in VALORANT since its professional conception, is making changes once more. The North American roster has changed players multiple times in recent history, with notable names like Mike “Shroud” Grzesiek making their mark in competitive play for the team, and now Sentinels are making moves again in order to make their way to the top of the pecking order.
dotesports.com

Lillia rules, Teemo drools, and Brazil gets LOUD on third day of Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The third day of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has come and gone, but...
dotesports.com

Faker gives his thoughts on T1’s supposed ‘Group of Death,’ the team he wants to get revenge on at Worlds 2022, and more

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Since his competitive debut in 2013, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok has captivated hearts worldwide with his incredible...
dotesports.com

League caster Azael says he’s ‘pretty nervous’ about changes coming to game in 2023 preseason

Riot Games revealed its expansive plans for the upcoming League of Legends preseason earlier today. And one professional League shoutcaster, Isaac “Azael” Cummings-Bentley, criticized the game developer in a thread on Twitter for making the game less rewarding for players who put in the hours to learn more about League. Azael specifically said he’s “pretty nervous about the direction of added information in [the] LoL preseason.”
dotesports.com

The final boss in the top lane: Impact shows LOUD a true top gap, brings Evil Geniuses to qualification stage of Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Two of the loudest followings in professional League of Legends—both in-person and across social media—are those...
dotesports.com

League’s 2023 preseason refines jungle role with patience indicators and recommended pathing options

For any League of Legends players looking to learn how to play the jungler role, this preseason is the best time to start doing so. As part of Riot Games’ attempts to make the jungle a more welcoming place for prospective players, multiple adjustments to camps and pathing are planned to release alongside the 2023 preseason. These changes are accompanied by the massive overhaul to Smite in the form of pets, which Riot also revealed today to be coming with the preseason.
