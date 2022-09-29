Read full article on original website
MAD Lions devour Saigon Buffalo in first League best-of-five of 2022 World Championship
MAD Lions took down Saigon Buffalo today in the first best-of-five of the 2022 League of...
Vitality ADC Carzzy granted permission to ‘explore options’ for 2023 LEC season
Team Vitality has allowed its starting AD carry Carzzy to explore his options for the 2023 professional League of Legends season, the player has announced on social media. Carzzy was initially picked up by Vitality last year as the pillar of the organization’s potential LEC “superteam.” The roster, which included veteran players in every role, including top laner Alphari and mid laner Perkz, was projected on paper to win the LEC early in the preseason and represent Europe at the World Championship. Neither of those things happened, however.
Cloud9 in discussions to add top North American coach to VALORANT roster
North American organization Cloud9 is in advanced discussions to sign a coach for its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Cloud9 is set to acquire Matthew “mCe” Elmore from The Guard as the head coach for the revamped roster. MCe will join alongside Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker and Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro, both of whom were signed by the organization last week. The organization is yet to announce the players, however.
Sentinels adds 2 prominent coaches to rebuild VALORANT roster
North American organization Sentinels is set to acquire multiple staff members to revamp its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Former XSET coach Don “SyykoNT” Muir is set to join Sentinels as its head coach, while former Ghost Gaming coach Adam Kaplan will join as the strategic coach. Both staff members are working with multiple players to finalize the roster.
Why a WWE lawsuit ruling may spell trouble for video game developers
There may not be an obvious connection between the WWE and the video game industry at large other than the existence of the WWE 2K games, but a lawsuit ruling involving the professional wrestling giant could be a problem for game developers. A jury in the U.S. District Court Southern...
Just one champion has a 100 percent pick and ban rate at Worlds 2022
After 32 games at the League of Legends World Championship, only one champion stands out with...
Unsure what runes to take or spells to level up? Riot is introducing rune loadout and champ ability recommendations in 2023 League preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason is all about making things easier to understand for players. The preseason will aim to streamline many of League’s systems, including champion builds, jungle pathing, and the overall flow of each game. Riot unveiled its full plans for the 2023 preseason today, and...
VALORANT rostermania continues as Sentinels confirms Rawkus removal, brings in new coaches
Sentinels, a staple squad in VALORANT since its professional conception, is making changes once more. The North American roster has changed players multiple times in recent history, with notable names like Mike “Shroud” Grzesiek making their mark in competitive play for the team, and now Sentinels are making moves again in order to make their way to the top of the pecking order.
Lillia rules, Teemo drools, and Brazil gets LOUD on third day of Worlds 2022
The third day of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has come and gone, but...
Impact points to one Worlds 2022 play-ins team outside DRX and RNG who’s ‘better’ than MAD Lions
Evil Geniuses top laner Impact has underlined one team outside DRX and Royal Never Give Up...
Faker gives his thoughts on T1’s supposed ‘Group of Death,’ the team he wants to get revenge on at Worlds 2022, and more
Since his competitive debut in 2013, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok has captivated hearts worldwide with his incredible...
T1 head coach Bengi on his return to Worlds after 6 seasons: ‘The feeling is really fresh right now’
Six long years have passed since Bengi, the legendary former jungler of SK Telecom T1, last...
Rush Baron? Riot introduces revamped ping wheel and objective voting system for League’s 2023 preseason
In an attempt to make communication clearer than ever before, Riot Games has showcased a whole new ping wheel and communication system headed to League of Legends for the 2023 preseason at the end of the year. The developers showed off a plethora of new options available for players when...
League caster Azael says he’s ‘pretty nervous’ about changes coming to game in 2023 preseason
Riot Games revealed its expansive plans for the upcoming League of Legends preseason earlier today. And one professional League shoutcaster, Isaac “Azael” Cummings-Bentley, criticized the game developer in a thread on Twitter for making the game less rewarding for players who put in the hours to learn more about League. Azael specifically said he’s “pretty nervous about the direction of added information in [the] LoL preseason.”
The final boss in the top lane: Impact shows LOUD a true top gap, brings Evil Geniuses to qualification stage of Worlds 2022
Two of the loudest followings in professional League of Legends—both in-person and across social media—are those...
League’s 2023 preseason refines jungle role with patience indicators and recommended pathing options
For any League of Legends players looking to learn how to play the jungler role, this preseason is the best time to start doing so. As part of Riot Games’ attempts to make the jungle a more welcoming place for prospective players, multiple adjustments to camps and pathing are planned to release alongside the 2023 preseason. These changes are accompanied by the massive overhaul to Smite in the form of pets, which Riot also revealed today to be coming with the preseason.
Here is every new, returning, and updated item in the 2023 League of Legends preseason
The League of Legends preseason is launching later this year, and with every new season of League comes major changes. Two years ago, the game’s developers massively overhauled the game’s items, adding a new tiered item system that allowed for creative and wide-ranging builds across League’s five positions.
French superstar ZywOo sets new record for most kills in single CS:GO series
Team Vitality’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut has broken the all-time record for the most kills in a single series in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with 143, according to HLTV. The squad earned a victory over Team Liquid (3-2) in the ESL Pro League season 16 finals yesterday, and ZywOo...
Inspired says ‘[Jojopyun] will be the next Caps,’ explains what sets him apart from every mid laner in EU and NA
Since his debut at the beginning of this year, Evil Geniuses' rising mid lane prospect Jojopyun...
Can you still purchase tickets for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship has officially begun. For the past few days, minor...
