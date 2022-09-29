The Janet Nguyen for State Senate Campaign announced the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). “There’s no one running for the Legislature in the entire state more qualified than Janet Nguyen,” said John Kabateck, California state director for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), speaking for the NFIB CA PAC, which made the endorsement. “As a small-business owner, she brings a fundamental understanding of the troubles Main Street enterprises are facing and the leadership skills needed to get results, as she has proven repeatedly in local, county, and state offices she has held. I wish for more Janet Nguyens in the Legislature. Our State Capitol is in dire need of them.”

