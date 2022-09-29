Read full article on original website
The National Federation of Independent Business endorses Janet Nguyen for State Senate
The Janet Nguyen for State Senate Campaign announced the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). “There’s no one running for the Legislature in the entire state more qualified than Janet Nguyen,” said John Kabateck, California state director for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), speaking for the NFIB CA PAC, which made the endorsement. “As a small-business owner, she brings a fundamental understanding of the troubles Main Street enterprises are facing and the leadership skills needed to get results, as she has proven repeatedly in local, county, and state offices she has held. I wish for more Janet Nguyens in the Legislature. Our State Capitol is in dire need of them.”
Lanhee Chen, candidate for California Controller, raises $4 million
Lanhee Chen, candidate for California Controller, raised $1.14 million between July 1 and Sept. 24 to bring his overall raise to over $4 million. “Our strong fundraising numbers are proof that my message of transparency and accountability is resonating across California,” Chen said. “In my travels across the state, I repeatedly hear from Californians how the Sacramento insiders are failing them. Whether it’s a lack of accountability for all the money our state collects in gas taxes, or the over $30 billion our state sent to EDD fraudsters, it’s clear that the status quo isn’t working. Our campaign represents real change, and people are desperate for that in our state right now.”
Asm. Choi marks most successful legislative year with 5 bills signed by Governor
This week marks the deadline for the Governor to act on bills passed by the California Legislature this year, and Assemblymember Steven Choi, Ph.D. (Vice Chair, Jobs, Economic Development, and the Economy Committee; Vice Chair, Assembly Higher Education Committee) announced that the Governor signed 5 of his bills, which benefit small businesses, college students, and Californians’ mental health.
Republican leader reacts to record overnight gas price increase
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) responded to what some are calling the largest overnight jump in gas prices in the last seven years:. “Another predictable forecast in California today: Sunny with high cost of gas and downward pressure on your disposable income. Paying more than $5 or $6 for a gallon of gas is absurd. The Governor and the Democrat super-majority cannot really expect Californians to accept this as the new normal. Republicans stand ready and united to suspend the 54-cent gas tax to provide real immediate relief,” said Gallagher.
