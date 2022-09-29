Read full article on original website
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. West Virginia Edition
Following last week’s blunder in Lubbock, the Texas Longhorns returned home to a welcomed match up against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. On paper, the Horns entered Saturday’s contest as considerable favorites, but despite the confidence coming out of Las Vegas, there were clouds...
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time set for Texas vs. Iowa State
The Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for the Oct. 15 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as set for 11:00 a.m. Central. Either ABC or ESPN2 will air the game with a network designation determined after the game...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas is a 6-point favorite over Oklahoma
The Texas Longhorns are six-point favorites over the Oklahoma Sooners, according to DraftKings*, heading into Saturday’s grudge match at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central on ABC. After the Longhorns fell 55-48 last season, the Texas lead in the all-time series is at 62-50-5...
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from Texas’ 38-20 win over West Virginia
In need of a bounce-back win, the Texas Longhorns got exactly that on Saturday afternoon, cruising past the West Virginia Mountaineers in convincing fashion, 38-20. Here are a few initial thoughts from Texas’ first conference win of the season. Texas closed. Better yet, they didn’t relent, which in turn...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. West Virginia live updates: Mountaineers score again to cut lead to 38-20
AUSTIN, Texas — In what feels like a consequential game for the Steve Sarkisian era, the Texas Longhorns are hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium trying to improve on a 2-2 record following last week’s massively disappointing loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas drops hype video ahead of home matchup with West Virginia
“If I had to paint a picture of playing in DKR, it’s like the Mona Lisa of all pictures.”. There are few things in college football like 100,000-plus of the burnt orange faithful flooding the Forty Acres on Saturdays. Now a third of the way through the season, the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. West Virginia live updates
In what feels like a consequential game for the Steve Sarkisian era, the Texas Longhorns are hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium trying to improve on a 2-2 record following last week’s massively disappointing loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock.
Burnt Orange Nation
Report: Texas QB Quinn Ewers out vs. West Virginia
Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers will miss Saturday’s game against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Austin due to the shoulder injury he sustained three weeks ago, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The target return date for Ewers, who suffered an SC sprain that knocked him out...
Burnt Orange Nation
Postgame Reaction: Texas in control against West Virginia
The Texas Longhorns were in need of a solid win and managed to control the game wire-to-wire, coming away with a 38-20 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Longhorns jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half, thanks in large part to three big passing plays, two from quarterback Hudson Card and one from wide receiver Xavier Worthy. However, Texas is no stranger to first-half leads turning into second-half nightmares, but the Longhorns managed to come out and score the only points of the third quarter, taking a four-score lead into the fourth quarter.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
The Texas Longhorns are facing yet another critical moment as they head to the Cotton Bowl to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the annual Red River Rivalry game. Texas is 1-1 in conference play after avoiding another full meltdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. In Week 3 of conference play, teams will begin to stratify themselves in the conference as they begin to jockey for position in the conference title race. With a win, the Longhorns both keep themselves in the upper stratification of the conference but have a chance to hand the Sooners their third consecutive loss in the process.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. West Virginia gamethread
At 2-2, the Texas Longhorns face a critical game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday as head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to maintain the program’s goal of playing for a Big 12 championship in December. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Central on...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Xavier Worthy throws 33-yard TD to Ja’Tavion Sanders
The Texas Longhorns offense is cooking with grease early on in their match up against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Longhorns have sprinted out to a 28-0 first half lead and one of the ways the Texas offense got on the board was via sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy when he made the rare play with his arm by hitting tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders in stride for six on a double pass.
Willie Nelson Set to Play Beto O’Rourke Rally Sunday in Austin, Texas
The 89-year-old Willie Nelson is slated to play an upcoming rally for Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Sunday (October 2) in Austin, Texas. In fact, Nelson is hosting the rally for the Democratic candidate. Clearly, Nelson is throwing his proverbial cowboy hat into the ring for O’Rourke and...
