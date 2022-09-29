The Texas Longhorns are facing yet another critical moment as they head to the Cotton Bowl to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the annual Red River Rivalry game. Texas is 1-1 in conference play after avoiding another full meltdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. In Week 3 of conference play, teams will begin to stratify themselves in the conference as they begin to jockey for position in the conference title race. With a win, the Longhorns both keep themselves in the upper stratification of the conference but have a chance to hand the Sooners their third consecutive loss in the process.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO