On words exchanged with Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano…. “They came after the punt and Jesse (Mirco) just rolled up to the right. That was nothing we had ever worked on. When he saw it, he took it, and then they took that shot on the sideline. Things got heated and it was just one coach defended their side and one coach defending theirs. No hard feelings at all. An unbelievable amount of respect for (Greg Schiano), so that’s all that was.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO