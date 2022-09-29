ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Murr and Podraza Earn Big Ten Weekly Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Senior libero Kylie Murr was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week, while senior setter Mac Podraza was named Big Ten Co-Setter of the Week for the second time this season. The Buckeyes improved to 3-1 in conference play last week with wins at RV Michigan and Indiana.
Ohio State Posts Highest Opening Match Score In Program History

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University rifle Team got its 2022-23 campaign underway in Murray, Ky. on Sunday. The team fired two separate matches against the host Racers firing a score of 4691 (Murray State 4699) in match 1 and a score of 4601 (Murray State 4614) in match 2. The 4691 is the highest opening match score in program history, beating last season’s opener at Nebraska.
Miyan Williams is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio – On the heels of a record-tying performance Saturday afternoon versus Rutgers, Ohio State running back Miyan Williams is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. WATCH: Miyan Williams Highlights vs. Rutgers. Williams, from Cincinnati and a graduate of Winton Woods High School, made his third...
ITA All-American Championship Recap

Three Buckeyes were in action in singles qualifying on Monday. Freshman Alexander Bernard and junior Justin Boulais each won their opening round match while freshman Jack Anthrop fell in his match. Bernard was leading Old Dominion’s Younes Lalami 6-4, 3-2 when Lalami was forced to retire. Boulais rolled past Virginia Tech’s Jordan Chrysostom 6-4, 6-1. Both Bernard and Boulais will resume qualifying on Tuesday.
Sports
City
City
Ohio State Finishes First 36 Holes Of Barbara Nicklaus Cup

DUBLIN, Ohio— The Buckeyes completed the first two rounds of the Barbara Nicklaus Cup at Muirfield Village Golf Club on Monday. Ohio State is in sixth place with a team score of 646 (+70). Lauren Peter carded a 77 (+5) in the first round of play. She shot 83...
Buckeyes Complete Windy First Day of Hamptons Intercollegiate

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The effects of Hurricane Ian have been felt all up the east coast and that was certainly part of the story on Monday in the Hamptons as Ohio State completed the first day of the Hamptons Intercollegiate. The Buckeyes shot rounds of 309 and 301 and currently sits in sixth place as round two was suspended by darkness.
Women’s Golf Hosts Barbara Nicklaus Cup

Tee Times: 36 holes Monday, 18 holes Tuesday – Tee times begin at 8:00 a.m. each day. Teams: Ohio State, Colorado, Furman, Maryland, Notre Dame, TCU, Tulsa, Wisconsin. COLUMBUS, Ohio— The Buckeyes host the 2022 Barbara Nicklaus Cup at the famed Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio Oct. 3-4.
Hamptons Intercollegiate Up Next for Ohio State

Course: Maidstone Club – East Hampton, N.Y. Tee Times: Tee times from 7:45-9:15 off Nos. 1 and 10 both days. Teams: Loyola Maryland, Georgetown, Kentucky, Ohio State, Oregon State, Penn, Princeton,. Utah, Virginia, Yale. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coming off a solid showing last week at the Inverness Intercollegiate, Ohio...
Three Second Half Goals Lift Buckeyes Past No. 6 Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State enjoyed as fun of an afternoon as they have had all season, scoring three second half goals in a thrilling 3-0 victory over No. 6 Penn State on Sunday. The Buckeyes have now won three consecutive matches and improve to 8-2-2 overall and 3-1-1...
How Ohio State Is Combining Applied Sport Science and Research

COLUMBUS, Ohio – What happens when you combine The Ohio State University’s leading human performance researchers with the Department of Athletics’ sports performance team and elite student-athletes and coaches? The result is enhanced and peak training, performance, recovery and well-being for Ohio State student-athletes. Like any great...
No. 16/18 Buckeyes Win 4-1 to Complete Sweep

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 16/18 Ohio State men’s hockey team opened the campaign with a road sweep of Mercyhurst, closing out the series with a 4-1 win Sunday afternoon in Erie, Pa. Ohio State, which won 4-2 Saturday, led the Lakers 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 early in the second. Mercyhurst got on the board shortly after the fourth Buckeye goal, but neither team scored the rest of the way.
Buckeyes Rally to Defeat the Mavericks, 5-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team earned the series sweep of RV/RV Minnesota State with a thrilling 5-4 win Saturday afternoon in Mankato, Minn. The Buckeyes (2-0-0, 2-0-0 WCHA) scored three consecutive goals in the third period to finish its season-opening weekend with two wins.
Cantos Siemers and Ratliff at ITA All-American Championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio – This week, Irina Cantos Siemers and Sydni Ratliff of the Ohio State women’s tennis team are traveling to Cary, N.C., for the ITA All-American Championships. Cantos Siemers is in the singles main draw, with Ratliff in singles qualifying. The tandem is also in the doubles main draw.
Williams Ties Program Record in 49-10 Win over Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Behind the running of Miyan Williams, No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0) scored 28 first-half points and added 21 in the second to defeat Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) 49-10 Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Williams rushed for 189 yards on 21 carries. He became the third Buckeye all-time...
No. 16/18 Buckeyes Open Year with 4-2 Win at Mercyhurst

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 16/18 Ohio State men’s hockey team kicked off its season with a 4-2 victory at Mercyhurst Saturday evening in Erie, Pa. The teams were tied at one entering the third but Ohio State scored twice in less than two minutes to go ahead 3-1. Mercyhurst drew within one but an empty net tally sealed the win.
Postgame Quotes vs. Rutgers

On words exchanged with Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano…. “They came after the punt and Jesse (Mirco) just rolled up to the right. That was nothing we had ever worked on. When he saw it, he took it, and then they took that shot on the sideline. Things got heated and it was just one coach defended their side and one coach defending theirs. No hard feelings at all. An unbelievable amount of respect for (Greg Schiano), so that’s all that was.”
