FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
uncwsports.com
Swimming & Diving Rolls Past Visiting Tribe
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Aidan Duffy and Sam O'Brien each won three events for the UNCW men and Brooke Knisely added two for the women as the Seahawks posted a pair of wins over Colonial Athletic Association rival William & Mary on Sunday at the Allen Natatorium. The Seahawks improved...
uncwsports.com
Newsome Collects CAA Weekly Honors
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW freshman Ethan Newsome has earned Colonial Athletic Association Co-Rookie of the Week honors following his game-winning goal at Northeastern on Saturday night. Newsome, who shares the accolade with Monmouth's Eryk Dymora, recorded his first career goal in the 86th minute to down the Huskies...
uncwsports.com
Tennessee Sweeps Swimming and Diving
WILMINGTON, N.C. – UNCW senior Tink Niebel won a pair of events to lead the Seahawks in a dual meet loss to visiting Tennessee at the David B. Allen Natatorium on Saturday. The Seahawks dropped to 1-1 on the women's side while the men fell to 0-2 on the young season. The Volunteers, who were opening their season, posted a 190-105 win in the women's meet and earned a 21-78 decision in the men's.
uncwsports.com
Burroughs, Henry Lead UNCW Past Hampton
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – UNCW's Kayla Burroughs scored her third goal in her last four games in the 82nd minute as the Seahawks edged Hampton, 2-1, in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action on Sunday afternoon at Wanner Stadium. The Seahawks improved to 6-5-1 overall with a 2-2 record in...
