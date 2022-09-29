WILMINGTON, N.C. – UNCW senior Tink Niebel won a pair of events to lead the Seahawks in a dual meet loss to visiting Tennessee at the David B. Allen Natatorium on Saturday. The Seahawks dropped to 1-1 on the women's side while the men fell to 0-2 on the young season. The Volunteers, who were opening their season, posted a 190-105 win in the women's meet and earned a 21-78 decision in the men's.

