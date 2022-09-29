Read full article on original website
Airsoft gun confiscated from Lewiston student
LEWISTON (WGME) – An airsoft gun was reportedly confiscated from a Lewiston Middle School student Monday morning. Superintendent Jake Langlais tweeted that a student reported the airsoft gun to school officials after seeing it on the bus. According to Langlais, school officials and the school resource officer identified the...
Suspected drunk driver accused of crashing into New Hampshire motorcyclists
DUMMER, NH (WGME) -- Police say a suspected drunk driver crashed into two motorcyclists in Dummer, New Hampshire on Saturday, seriously injuring them. New Hampshire State Police troopers say a Ford Mustang collided with two motorcycles on Route 16. A third motorcycle was involved but was not hit by the vehicle.
Auburn student dragged by school bus after getting arm caught in door
AUBURN (WGME) -- What started as a typical bus ride after school for Chandler Benway quickly became anything but, when he says his arm got caught and the bus continued traveling several blocks down Spring Street in Auburn. "I was getting off the bus and I was still holding on,...
Brunswick police search for suspect in bank robbery
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The Brunswick Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at M&T Bank on Maine Street. Police say the robbery happened around 10:41 a.m. Monday. The man ran away from the scene before officers could arrive. The suspect is described as a thin white man,...
Bonny Eagle School District to decide whether to ban 'Gender Queer' book
The MSAD 6 school board in Buxton will take up the issue of whether to ban a book at the high school. The book is called "Gender Queer: A Memoir." It explores the author's real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation and includes illustrated images that some parents have found objectionable.
Maine girls flag football raises money for cancer awareness
Portland (WGME)— As cancer awareness month kicked off Saturday, the Maine girls flag football partnered with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Portland to raise funds and awareness to their cause. To show solidarity, the team played on a pink field, while wearing socks, armbands and headbands that...
Fryeburg Fair packed full of prize animals, rides, and food
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- The Fryeburg Fair kicked off on Sunday. Tens of thousands of people filled the fairgrounds on the crisp autumn day. The barns were packed with everyone wanting a look at some of the prize cattle, pigs, goats, and other animals. There is no poultry this year. The...
Bonny Eagle school board votes to keep book about gender identity in library
BUXTON (WGME) -- The MSAD 6 school board in Buxton voted Monday night not to remove "Gender Queer: A Memoir" from the high school library. The book explores the author's real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation and includes illustrated images that some parents have found objectionable. The book...
Pause to rent relief program highlights need for long-term solution
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A massive rent relief program has been effectively put on pause. It's creating a lot of worry for a lot of families and renewing calls for a long-term solution. Late last week, MaineHousing said it would no longer take new applications for the program, which has helped tens...
Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchards offer ultimate fall experience
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- As the calendar turns to October, apple and pumpkin picking season are in full swing. One place you can get your fall fix in is Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchards in Cumberland. Sweetser's has been around for over 200 years. Their barn was built in 1812 when...
