Lovell, ME

WGME

Airsoft gun confiscated from Lewiston student

LEWISTON (WGME) – An airsoft gun was reportedly confiscated from a Lewiston Middle School student Monday morning. Superintendent Jake Langlais tweeted that a student reported the airsoft gun to school officials after seeing it on the bus. According to Langlais, school officials and the school resource officer identified the...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Brunswick police search for suspect in bank robbery

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The Brunswick Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at M&T Bank on Maine Street. Police say the robbery happened around 10:41 a.m. Monday. The man ran away from the scene before officers could arrive. The suspect is described as a thin white man,...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Bonny Eagle School District to decide whether to ban 'Gender Queer' book

The MSAD 6 school board in Buxton will take up the issue of whether to ban a book at the high school. The book is called "Gender Queer: A Memoir." It explores the author's real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation and includes illustrated images that some parents have found objectionable.
BUXTON, ME
WGME

Maine girls flag football raises money for cancer awareness

Portland (WGME)— As cancer awareness month kicked off Saturday, the Maine girls flag football partnered with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Portland to raise funds and awareness to their cause. To show solidarity, the team played on a pink field, while wearing socks, armbands and headbands that...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Fryeburg Fair packed full of prize animals, rides, and food

FRYEBURG (WGME) -- The Fryeburg Fair kicked off on Sunday. Tens of thousands of people filled the fairgrounds on the crisp autumn day. The barns were packed with everyone wanting a look at some of the prize cattle, pigs, goats, and other animals. There is no poultry this year. The...
FRYEBURG, ME
WGME

Bonny Eagle school board votes to keep book about gender identity in library

BUXTON (WGME) -- The MSAD 6 school board in Buxton voted Monday night not to remove "Gender Queer: A Memoir" from the high school library. The book explores the author's real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation and includes illustrated images that some parents have found objectionable. The book...
BUXTON, ME
WGME

Pause to rent relief program highlights need for long-term solution

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A massive rent relief program has been effectively put on pause. It's creating a lot of worry for a lot of families and renewing calls for a long-term solution. Late last week, MaineHousing said it would no longer take new applications for the program, which has helped tens...
PORTLAND, ME

