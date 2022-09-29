CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Issues regarding tattoo artists and massage parlors that have been practicing without a license were brought up in the latest Mayor’s Minute on Sept. 30. In the article, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “We have a couple of tattoo folks working illegally out of their homes. I have seen pictures of tattoo infections causing much discomfort for the client. I would advise you to check with the city clerk’s office to make sure the business you are going to visit is licensed. Our Health Department and City Clerk are working to prevent potential health risks.”

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO