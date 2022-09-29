ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Bros’ Cast Members Already Want A Sequel: We’ve Been ‘Putting It Out Into The Universe’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

Bros is one game-changing rom-com. The film is the first gay rom-com produced and distributed by a major American studio that also features an all-LGBTQ+ principal cast. The cast of the movie is well aware of the impact of Bros and hopes this is a turning point for Hollywood when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38WlbK_0iFgTUKd00
One of the boardroom scenes in ‘Bros.’ (Universal Pictures/Everett Collection)

“Obviously, this is building a conversation we see a little bit more inclusion than on TV and that we’ve seen in a long time. We’ve gone through the ebbs and flows of television’s history of a few steps forward, a few steps back, and we keep pushing forward. I hope this is more of a momentum move,” Jim Rash, who plays Robert, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during the movie’s press junket. “But I think what happened here in Bros, I would argue, for the first time is not just that the cast is all representative and inclusive. But you’re watching us be together. You’re watching friends interact. You’re watching us talk about ourselves. You’re seeing love from our point of view, and I think that’s what we want to continue because there’s still tons and tons and tons of stories to tell.”

Miss Lawrence, who plays Wanda, believes this is a “new era” for Hollywood. “It’s a new way,” Miss Lawrence said. Ts Madison, who plays Angela, added, “I think that the studios that haven’t taken the initiative to do a project like this are definitely reading the reviews. They’re definitely looking at all of the Rotten Tomatoes [reviews], and they looking at all of this stuff. They’re like, well, maybe we should have did this first, and now they’re going to try to follow up behind it. But you’re not going to outdo us, girl, because when Bros 2 come we’re gonna tear them up even harder.”

The boardroom scenes featuring the ensemble cast, including Billy Eichner, Ts, Miss Lawrence, Jim, Dot-Marie Jones, and Eve Lindley, are some of the best and funniest moments in the movie. “When I watched those scenes in the boardroom, it’s almost like they just set up 50 cameras and let them roll and that was it because, like Jimmy said, it was three days and just a gift to be in that room with these amazing people and to get to play,” Dot-Marie noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fwjtr_0iFgTUKd00
The ‘Bros’ cast at the premiere. (Shutterstock)

Just looking at the boardroom scenes alone, there are ample stories to tell if the Bros universe decides to expand. “Baby, we’ve already been putting it out into the universe,” Miss Lawrence admitted. Ts quipped, “We’ve been throwing it up in the air, honey, making it make sunshine, baby.”

Ts already has a title for a sequel. “We are really excited for that to happen. I mean, especially because the people are crying out for it,” the actress said. “Everyone that talks to us speaks on how each individual in the boardroom could have their own thing or just the board together. The board needs its own movie: The Board.”

The entire Bros cast is looking ahead and basking in this incredible moment for the LGBTQ+ community. “It means that delay is not denial,” Miss Lawrence said when asked about the impact of the film. “It means that all of the work, the blood, sweat, and tears that has been put in to this world by so many people, those that came way before me, way before us, are getting their just due. And it’s time.” Bros hits theaters on September 30.

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miss Lawrence
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Jim Rash
Person
Ts Madison
Person
Eve Lindley
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Movies#Linus Entertainment#The Bros#Racism#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
WandaVision
People

Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'

"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’

Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
MOVIES
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
245K+
Followers
22K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy