Celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Crop Top 7 Months After Giving Birth While Filming New Movie: Photo

By Sara Whitman
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence, 32, is back to work and looking incredible just 7 months after welcoming her baby boy, Cy, with her husband Cooke Maroney! The Hunger Games alum was photographed filming her new movie, No Hard Feelings, on a beach on Long Island, New York, on Sept. 28 and she had a gorgeous glow about her as she wore a blue and white spaghetti-strapped tank and high-rise denim jeans. The actress had her blonde hair styled in beachy waves that cascaded gracefully around her face and over her shoulders. She accessorized with a short, coral-colored necklace.

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted on a Long Island, New York beach as she filmed her new comedy, ‘No Hard Feelings’ (Photo: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Jennifer filmed in front of a yellow lifeguard stand with her co-star, Andrew Barth Feldman, who wore a beachy ensemble of khaki shorts, a white tee, and a button-down shirt left unbuttoned. The pair appear to have a close bond in the movie, as they were photographed hugging at one point. The movie is an R-rated comedy, but little is known about the plot as of this writing. Sony acquired it last year with Jennifer attached to it and Andrew’s casting was announced in Sept. 2021 via Deadline. Jennifer also serves as a producer for the film alongside Alex Saks, Justine Polsky, Marc Provissiero, and Naomi Odenkirk. John Phillips is the executive producer of No Hard Feelings.

The photos serve as the first time Jennifer has been seen working since giving birth in February. She has a psychological thriller, Causeway, coming out in November, but that was shot in 2019, per IMDb.

A person close to the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in Dec. 2021 that she planned to take about a year off of work following the birth of her son, but that she was busy reading scripts and scouting potential projects. It appears that the right script came along with a slightly earlier shooting timeline.

Jennifer Lawrence heads out to lunch in New York City in August 2022 (Photo: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews)

Jennifer has been seen out and about a handful of times on both the East Coast And West Coast since welcoming her little one. She and Cooke were spotted house hunting and enjoying a family lunch date over the summer in Los Angeles, and she was seen rocking a crop top for a yoga class in New York City in August. For now, it appears that Jennifer is staying put in New York as she films.

