Stacy Ann

Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse

From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Toxic Relationship Patterns That Are Constantly Repeated

My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Know How To Tug At The Heartstrings Of An Empath

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
marriage.com

What Are the Top 10 Needs in a Relationship?

If you are passionate about making your partner happy and satisfied with you and want your relationship to keep blossoming, there are some important things to focus on. First, you must strive to meet some needs in a relationship that will make your union work fine. Some might be hard...
Psych Centra

What to Understand (and Do) About Loneliness in Marriage

Being married doesn’t protect you from loneliness, and you don’t have to be physically alone to experience it. When you feel lonely in marriage, you can make changes to improve the situation. Marriage takes hard work, patience, and dedication. Sometimes things get complicated and interfere with the positive...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Has Cheating Occured In Your Relationship?

The thought of cheating was completely baffling to me when I was younger. Stories would reach my ears of men and women that would stay with their unfaithful partners and I secretly considered them weak and pathetic. The very idea of staying with someone who cheated seemed so absolutely insane to me that I swore up and down that I would never end up in that situation.
psychologytoday.com

6 Science-Based Self-Improvement Tips

Self-improvement can involve improving any aspect of the self—for example, personal qualities, skills, and even the roles we play (like husband or wife and son or daughter). When we start thinking about self-improvement, it can be helpful to be strategic about where we put our efforts so we don't waste time on the wrong things. Some aspects of ourselves are relatively changeable and some aspects are pretty fixed. So, we're best served by focusing our efforts on the parts of us that are the most changeable.
Pen It

Dealing With The Trauma Of Having A Cheating Partner

When you find out your partner is cheating on you, it can be devastating. You feel like the person who has been closest to you has betrayed your trust in the worst way possible. It's scary and confusing, and it'll feel like your entire world has been turned upside down. You may feel heartbroken, betrayed, and angry—and those feelings are all valid. It's hard to think about moving on from this experience and finding love again, but that doesn't mean it isn't possible.
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Dismissed in Your Relationships? Time to Be Heard

A common problem in relationships is that one person's feelings are dismissed, not heard, or not taken seriously. Often this is tied to old childhood wounds that get triggered in the present. Healing the past and changing requires you to speak up, push back, and let others know how you...
psychologytoday.com

What ‘Being a Man’ in Your Relationship Really Means

It takes courage to speak up about issues that go against gender norms. Psychology research highlights the importance of talking about one’s feelings and expressing one’s emotions. Romantic relationships require continuous effort and attention. Many men come to therapy feeling challenged by the expectation to be "tough" in...
morningbrew.com

Sidekick’s guide to balance: Working therapy into your workday

The journey toward balance isn’t a life or death high-wire act. If you lean too far one way or the other, there’s a net to catch you and a valuable lesson to learn. Why did I have that reaction? What made that so enjoyable? Could I have done that better? Balance means checking in with yourself in moments of calm as well as moments of chaos. It means prioritizing your well-being so you have the space to prioritize your obligations and your moments of freedom.
Psych Centra

Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation

Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
