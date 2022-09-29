Read full article on original website
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Dr. Martens opens in The Woodlands Mall
Dr. Martens opened its second Houston location in The Woodlands Mall in mid-September. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Shoe store Dr. Martens opened its second location in the Greater Houston region Sept. 16 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 2198, The Woodlands. Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women...
Peruvian-style chicken restaurant Pollo Bravo aims to open location in Pearland
Pollo Bravo plans to open a new location in mid-November. This is not a picture of food from Pollo Bravo. (Courtesy Pexels) Pollo Bravo plans to open a new location in mid-November at 15718 S. Hwy. 288, Ste. 170, Pearland, location owner Eric Rodriguez said. The chain of Peruvian-Mexican fusion restaurants specializes in Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken and offers a variety of sides and appetizers including taquitos. www.elpollobravo.com.
El Caribeño relocating in Cypress
El Caribeño offers Puerto Rican cuisine, which features unique ingredients with traditional preparation methods. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Puerto Rican restaurant El Caribeño is relocating to a larger space within The Shops on Mound, 12904 Fry Road, Cypress, in late October. It will be taking the former location of Locatelli’s, providing the restaurant with a larger bar, more seating and a patio. El Caribeño has been open since 2018 and serves traditional Puerto Rican cuisine. 281-304-2752. www.elcaribenotx.com.
'The sweetest thing in Houston': Kolache Kafe opens in Tomball
Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Stephen Ewald) The Tomball bakery and cafe Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road, owner Stephen Ewald confirmed to Community Impact. Ewald said business since opening "has been exciting" in an email. "We were extremely busy...
Chick N Max sets sights on Willis for first of 25 restaurants in Houston area
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Chick N Max is planning to open its first Houston-area location in the Willis Shopping Center at 12312 I-45,...
Vintage clothing store Bobbie's Pinups is latest tenant to join Railway Heights food hall
The Railway Heights food hall and market opened in August 2021 on Washington Avenue in Houston, bringing a mix of retail and restaurant tenants. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) A grand opening will take place Oct. 7 for Bobbie's Pinups, a vintage clothing store that is the latest tenant to join the...
veranda.com
A “Tower of Mansions” is Changing Houston’s Skyline
While developing the interior design of 1661 Tanglewood—an opulent 34-story high-rise being built in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods—interior designer Randall Powers reflected on a phrase he’d often heard his grandmother repeat: “Buy once, cry once.”. By that, his grandmother meant, “buy the very...
Café Express to reopen River Oaks spot following renovation, menu revamp
The interior of Café Express on West Gray Street in River Oaks has been fully revamped. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) The River Oaks location of Café Express, a Houston-based European cafe concept, is set to reopen Oct. 4 with a new interior, a revamped menu and the return of a condiment bar offering Europe-imported condiments.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Bay Area, including a new Tesla store
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bay Area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
hellowoodlands.com
Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch held at Creekside Park West in The Woodlands
It’s fall ya’ll! On Saturday, October 1, The Howard Hughes Corporation hosted a Fall Festival at Creekside Park West from 1 to 5 p.m. The free festival was open to the public and featured a pumpkin patch, live DJ, a rock climbing wall, family games and activities, face painting, character sketch artists, balloon artists, and more. Attendees had the opportunity select one free pumpkin per family while supplies lasted.
Festivals, fun runs and fundraisers: 27 events happening in Cy-Fair this October
Bridgeland will host Nature Fest with special guest Jungle Jordan, a zookeeper and wildlife instructor. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Haunted Trails and Psycho Hollow patrons can look forward to spookiness throughout the haunted attractions. 7:30 p.m.-midnight (Fri.-Sat.), 7:30-11 p.m. (Thu. and Sun.). $30-$40. Haunted Trails, 17115 Mueschke Road, Cypress. 713-618-3323. www.thehauntedtrails.com.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: October 3 to 9, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
How Galleria dining has changed since Cheesecake Factory ruled the '90s
Eating at the chain restaurant in Houston's premier mall once felt like the epitome of class.
Della Casa Pasta in Tomball planning to expand next year
Della Casa Pasta, located at 1599 Hicks St., Ste. 2, Tomball, will be expanding into a neighboring space next year, according to owner Luisa Obando. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Della Casa Pasta, located at 1599 Hicks St., Ste. 2, Tomball, will be expanding into a neighboring space in 2023, according...
It's October! Here's what weather Houstonians can expect this year
Early October often still feels like summer, with high temperatures hitting in the 90s, but by the end of the month, the average high drops into the upper 70s.
Zane's Original Craft Burgers & BBQ bringing catering business to permanent Seabrook location
Zane's Original Craft Burgers & BBQ plans to open at 3300 Bayport Blvd., Ste. 60, Seabrook, in the coming months. (Courtesy Pexels) Zane's Original Craft Burgers & BBQ plans to open at 3300 Bayport Blvd., Ste. 60, Seabrook, in the coming months. An opening date was not revealed. The restaurant...
Owners of Graze bring upscale restaurant to Old Town Tomball
Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball, on Jan. 26. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). Tatia and Doug George said they had been dreaming of opening a restaurant for years, and once their daughters started preparing for college, they decided to pursue their dream. They opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball, on Jan. 26.
houstononthecheap.com
10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!
Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
5 pumpkin patches to visit this fall in Tomball, Magnolia
The Old Time Christmas Tree Farm Pumpkin Patch runs through Oct. 30. (Courtesy Old Time Christmas Tree Farm) Take a trip to a handful of pumpkin patches this fall locally. This list is not comprehensive. 1. The Patch at Wildwood. 8911 FM 1488, Magnolia. 832-934-0100. Oct. 10-31. Times TBD. Free...
