ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Dr. Martens opens in The Woodlands Mall

Dr. Martens opened its second Houston location in The Woodlands Mall in mid-September. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Shoe store Dr. Martens opened its second location in the Greater Houston region Sept. 16 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 2198, The Woodlands. Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Peruvian-style chicken restaurant Pollo Bravo aims to open location in Pearland

Pollo Bravo plans to open a new location in mid-November. This is not a picture of food from Pollo Bravo. (Courtesy Pexels) Pollo Bravo plans to open a new location in mid-November at 15718 S. Hwy. 288, Ste. 170, Pearland, location owner Eric Rodriguez said. The chain of Peruvian-Mexican fusion restaurants specializes in Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken and offers a variety of sides and appetizers including taquitos. www.elpollobravo.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

El Caribeño relocating in Cypress

El Caribeño offers Puerto Rican cuisine, which features unique ingredients with traditional preparation methods. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Puerto Rican restaurant El Caribeño is relocating to a larger space within The Shops on Mound, 12904 Fry Road, Cypress, in late October. It will be taking the former location of Locatelli’s, providing the restaurant with a larger bar, more seating and a patio. El Caribeño has been open since 2018 and serves traditional Puerto Rican cuisine. 281-304-2752. www.elcaribenotx.com.
CYPRESS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Woodlands, TX
Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
The Woodlands, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
The Woodlands, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
City
The Woodlands, TX
veranda.com

A “Tower of Mansions” is Changing Houston’s Skyline

While developing the interior design of 1661 Tanglewood—an opulent 34-story high-rise being built in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods—interior designer Randall Powers reflected on a phrase he’d often heard his grandmother repeat: “Buy once, cry once.”. By that, his grandmother meant, “buy the very...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Greek
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Bay Area, including a new Tesla store

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bay Area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch held at Creekside Park West in The Woodlands

It’s fall ya’ll! On Saturday, October 1, The Howard Hughes Corporation hosted a Fall Festival at Creekside Park West from 1 to 5 p.m. The free festival was open to the public and featured a pumpkin patch, live DJ, a rock climbing wall, family games and activities, face painting, character sketch artists, balloon artists, and more. Attendees had the opportunity select one free pumpkin per family while supplies lasted.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Festivals, fun runs and fundraisers: 27 events happening in Cy-Fair this October

Bridgeland will host Nature Fest with special guest Jungle Jordan, a zookeeper and wildlife instructor. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Haunted Trails and Psycho Hollow patrons can look forward to spookiness throughout the haunted attractions. 7:30 p.m.-midnight (Fri.-Sat.), 7:30-11 p.m. (Thu. and Sun.). $30-$40. Haunted Trails, 17115 Mueschke Road, Cypress. 713-618-3323. www.thehauntedtrails.com.
CYPRESS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Houston

Owners of Graze bring upscale restaurant to Old Town Tomball

Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball, on Jan. 26. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). Tatia and Doug George said they had been dreaming of opening a restaurant for years, and once their daughters started preparing for college, they decided to pursue their dream. They opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball, on Jan. 26.
TOMBALL, TX
houstononthecheap.com

10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!

Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy