Gamespot
Get An Xbox Series X With Extra Controller For A Great Price
The Xbox Series X is much easier to find in stock today than it was last year, although worthwhile discounts are still rare for the popular product. But right now, you can purchase an Xbox Series X console with an additional Wireless Controller for just $530, down from $560. And if you’re looking to dive into some cooperative games on your new system, this is definitely a deal worth checking out.
Gamespot
Snag A Free Controller With This Xbox Series S Bundle
The Xbox Series S is arguably one of the best deals in gaming, as it offers modern visuals and performance at a friendly $300 price point. Things are even more enticing today, as you’ll find a stellar bundle that includes the Xbox Series S console, two wireless Xbox controllers (one extra), 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits for just $300, down from $360.
Gamespot
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games October 2022 Are Live
October is here, and that means the first wave of this month's Xbox Games with Gold lineup is available to claim now. Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members can now claim Windbound. It marks the first month where the Games with Gold lineup doesn't include original Xbox or Xbox 360 games, and there are only two games total to claim. Later this month, subscribers can grab Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition. Don't forget that one of September's freebies, Double Kick Heroes, is still up for grabs through October 15.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Preorders: Bonuses, Editions, And More
We're just a few weeks away from the launch of the next Call of Duty. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. If you enjoyed the recent beta and want to secure a copy, preorders are available now at major retailers and digital storefronts. You can get a few cool bonuses for preordering, with the biggest incentive being early access to the full single-player campaign--if you preorder from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Steam.
Gamespot
Biggest Games Releasing In October 2022 - Gotham Knights, Call Of Duty, And Much More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The final quarter of the year is usually the busiest time on the gaming calendar, and 2022 isn't bucking that trend. Ahead of some massive releases in November and December, October is getting the party started with a collection of AAA heavyweights, quirky indie games, and some fascinating titles fighting for a spot this month. From the long-in-development Gotham Knights to the billion-dollar return of Call of Duty, there's no shortage of digital entertainment to look forward to in October.
Gamespot
The PS5 Has Reportedly Been Jailbroken, Nearly Two Years After Launch
Piracy hasn't been as big a problem on Sony's recent PlayStation consoles, but it looks like someone has managed to crack the security on the PS5. The jailbreak was spotted by modder Lance McDonald--who modified Bloodborne to run at 60fps--and uploaded to Twitter, showcasing how the software can give a user access to the PS5's debug menu.
Gamespot
Need For Speed Game Reveal Teased By EA, Could Happen Very Soon
Electronic Arts is reportedly primed to announce the next Need for Speed game soon. In response to the rumor that the publisher will announce the next entry in its popular racing series this week, the publisher shared the eyes emoji. This is normally used to tease something that may be real.
Gamespot
Death Stranding 2 Rumors Emerge Again, Reports Game Is Condenamed "Ocean"
Kojima is still keeping secret about what his studio is working on next, though that doesn't stop rumors about what might be on the cards for Kojima Productions. The latest comes from a known leaker who claims to have an inside source on Death Stranding 2, saying that the game is still under production with the codename "Ocean."
Gamespot
PlayStation Boss Allegedly Flew To Brussels To Voice Concerns Over Microsoft's Call of Duty Deal
PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan personally flew to Brussels last month to discuss Microsoft's plan to acquire Activision Blizzard, according to a new report. According to Dealreporter (via VGC), Ryan spoke to European Union regulators who are currently examining the proposed acquisition and voiced concerns over its console rival having ownership of the Call of Duty franchise through the deal. Activision's FPS series is one of the best-selling games on PlayStation almost every single year, and PlayStation is reportedly concerned that it could lose access to future installments once current deals have been honored.
Gamespot
Sony Reportedly Plans To Have 2 Million PSVR 2 Units Ready By March 2023
Sony has ambitious plans for its next generation of virtual reality hardware, as it plans to have 2 million units of the PSVR 2 headset ready by March next year. Mass production of the virtual reality headset reportedly began in September (via Bloomberg) and has not yet faced any supply chain constraints. With the PS5 continuing to be in high demand due to its limited availability since it launched in November 2020, Sony also plans to have more console stock on shelves in early 2023 according to Bloomberg's sources.
Gamespot
Suda51 Says No More Heroes Could Get A Fourth Game
In a recent interview, No More Heroes creator Suda51 has said that last year's No More Heroes 3 might not end up being Travis's last fight, depending on how things look a few years down the track. In an interview with GNN, as reported by Video Games Chronicle, the developer has said fans may have the power to bring Travis back for a future title.
Gamespot
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 Remake/Remaster And Multiplayer Spin-Off Reportedly In Development
Horizon Zero Dawn could be getting a significant upgrade, as a new report claims that "accessibility features, graphics modes, and quality of life improvements to the gameplay itself," will bring Guerrilla Games' 2017 title up to the same similar standard as its 2022 sequel Horizon Forbidden West. As spotted by...
Gamespot
Ubisoft, Bungie, And Others Announce Plans To Salvage Stadia Games
Google Stadia will soon die an ignominous death, but several large game studios are making plans to move user accounts, data, and even games themselves from the doomed game streaming service. These developers include Ubisoft, Bungie, and IO Interactive. On Friday, Ubisoft support stated that the company is working to...
Gamespot
Get 8 Steam Deck-Ready Games For $10
Fanatical has yet another new build-your-own bundle deal available, this time for up to 8 Steam games for just $10 through the Play on the Go Bundle. As the name implies, the bundle lets you pick from 16 portable-friendly games certified playable on Steam Deck that are great for portable gaming sessions, though they play perfectly well on a standard PC setup as well. The deal starts at three games for $5, or you can bump up to five games for $7 or eight games for $10.
Gamespot
Halo Could Be Making The Jump From Slipspace To Unreal Engine - Report
343 Industries' self-made Slipspace engine used for Halo Infinite could be shelved in favor of Epic Games' popular Unreal engine, according to a report from journalist Jeremy Penter. According to Penter, Halo will "for sure" switch to Unreal. Penter states that the information has been confirmed by "many sources" and...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Aftershow Patch Notes
Apex Legends Mobile's upcoming Aftershow update is almost here, with a launch date set for October 4 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The announcement that the game's sophomore season is getting a third battle pass came as quite a surprise (previous seasons have had two battle passes each), leaving fans wondering what exactly the Aftershow update consists of. Today, players' questions were answered when the game's developers posted a link to the Aftershow patch notes on Twitter.
Gamespot
Tower Of Fantasy Is Finally Coming To Steam Later This Month
Those waiting for Tower of Fantasy to arrive on Steam before diving into the anime MMORPG won't have to wait much longer, as publisher Level Infinite has confirmed that the free-to-play gacha game will be available to download and play on Valve's platform starting October 20. The game has been...
Gamespot
Dead Space Remake Gameplay Reveal Coming On October 4
Ahead of its launch next year, a new trailer for EA Motive's Dead Space remake will debut tomorrow. If you're interested in getting a glimpse at space-horror, Necromorphs, and protagonist Isaac Clarke wielding his iconic plasma cutter, you can tune in on October 4 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to see the new trailer.
Gamespot
Fallout 25th Anniversary Plans Include Fallout 76 Free Week And A Big Fallout Shelter Update
The original Fallout was released in October 1997, making the franchise 25 years old this month. Bethesda is celebrating the milestone with a series of events across the franchise all month long. To kick things off, Fallout 76 will be free for everyone from October 4-11. This will let players...
Gamespot
Hori Split Pad Compact Is An Incredible Switch Handheld Controller
Hori's Split Pad Compact is my new favorite controller for handheld gaming on Nintendo Switch. It has everything you could want in a Joy-Con replacement: great sticks, an actual D-pad, ample triggers, remappable back buttons, and, most importantly, truly sublime ergonomics. After spending the past month using the Split Pad Compact almost daily, I can say that I'll never go back to any other handheld-focused controllers or grips I own.
