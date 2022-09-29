ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Vanilla Ice ‘In Shock’ Over Death Of Coolio After They Performed Together Just Last Week: Watch

By James Crowley
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Vanilla Ice was incredibly shocked and saddened by the death of Coolio on Wednesday, September 28. The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s final live performance was a guest appearance during Vanilla Ice’s concert in Cypress, Texas on Friday, September 23. Vanilla Ice, 54, opened up about being “in shock and freaking out” over Coolio’s death in an interview with TMZ.

Coolio dropped in to offer a guest freestyle at his friend’s show at The Barn At Frio Grill in Cypress. The two rappers had taken part in the “I Love The 90s” tour. Ice had mentioned that the two hung out for a while after the show, and that he’s kept the rapper in his thoughts. “My heart goes out to all the family. I’m truly devastated. He was a great friend,” he told TMZ. The “Ice Ice Baby” rapper also revealed that before they parted ways, Coolio had said to him, “See you tomorrow, homie.”

Besides the interview, Ice also shared a video of himself and Coolio sharing the stage on his social media. “IM GOING TO MISS YOU BROTHER. You were the coolest. My heart is with all the Fam. Soooo sad,” he wrote in the caption.

Coolio and Vanilla Ice shared the stage many times over the years. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Since Coolio’s death, so many stars have paid tribute to the late rapper. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell who starred in the Nickelodeon series Kenan And Kel, which Coolio wrote the theme song for, both shared their reactions to his passing. Kenan wrote, “Rest in Power,” on his Instagram Story. Kel posted a series of videos of him and the rapper and recalled so many of the great memories they shared, while also speaking about the final conversation that the two had. “Last thing you told me when we last spoke a few months ago you told me you loved how I keep things positive and to keep doing that,” he said. “I will Coolio and thank you for sharing your light and your talent with us all and thank you for inspiring so many in your lyrics.”

