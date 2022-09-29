OSLO (Reuters) – The winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Oct. 7 in Oslo. Here is a look at how the award works:. The prize should go to the person “who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses”, according to the will of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, who founded the awards.

