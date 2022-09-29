Read full article on original website
Indonesia forms independent team to probe soccer stampede – minister
(Reuters) – Indonesia will establish an independent fact-finding team to investigate a deadly soccer stampede in a stadium in East Java and help find the perpetrators behind the disaster, chief security minister Mahfud MD told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing...
The Russian journalist who protested on live TV is on Russia's wanted list after she escaped house arrest and fled, authorities say
Marina Ovsyannikova protested the invasion live on TV in March, and later shared criticisms on social media and held up a sign opposite the Kremlin.
At least 20 killed in Russian shelling of convoy in late Sept, Kyiv says
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine’s SBU security service said on Saturday at least 20 civilians were killed in the Russian shelling of a civilian convoy in late September in an eastern “grey zone” between Russian-controlled and Ukrainian-controlled territory. Seven vehicles were hit in shelling between occupied Svatove in Luhansk...
Polish foreign minister signs diplomatic note to Germany on WW2 reparations
WARSAW (Reuters) -The Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has signed a diplomatic note to Germany concerning reparations for World War Two, he said on Monday, formalising Poland’s demand for compensation. The move comes after Poland’s ruling nationalists last month estimated Germany owed the country 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.26 trillion)....
Factbox-How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?
OSLO (Reuters) – The winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Oct. 7 in Oslo. Here is a look at how the award works:. The prize should go to the person “who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses”, according to the will of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, who founded the awards.
Iran lawmakers chant “thank you, police” amid growing public fury over woman’s death
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian lawmakers chanted “thank you, thank you, police” during a parliament session on Sunday, amid weeks of anti-government protests across Iran following the death of a young woman in police custody, Iranian state media reported. The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa...
Palestinians concerned by possible relocation of UK embassy in Israel
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh voiced concern on Monday at Britain’s decision to review the location of its embassy in Israel, fearing it could be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. British Prime Minister Liz Truss has said she is reviewing whether or...
Switzerland has ‘systemic’ racism issues, UN experts say
GENEVA (Reuters) – Switzerland has a serious systemic problem with racism against people of African descent, according to a report presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday, giving a broad range of examples from police brutality to a children’s game. The U.N.-appointed working group noted positive...
Right-wing wins in Brazil’s Congress show staying power of ‘Bolsonarismo’
BRASILIA (Reuters) – A strong election night for allies of President Jair Bolsonaro have given his party the most seats in both chambers of Congress, highlighting the enduring strength of his conservative movement even if he falls short of re-election. His right-wing Liberal Party (PL), won 99 seats in...
France could deliver up to 12 more Caesar howitzers to Ukraine -report
PARIS (Reuters) – France could deliver six to 12 new Caesar howitzers, originally destined for Denmark, to Ukraine, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Saturday. A French Defence Ministry spokesperson said that while France supports Ukraine the details of this are “not meant to be communicated” when asked to comment on the report.
Number of non-EU citizens told to leave Italy jumps over 2,000% in Q2 vs Q1
(Reuters) – The number of non-European Union citizens ordered to leave Italy jumped over 2,000% in April-June from January-March, the bloc’s statistics office said on Monday, though the largest number of such orders was issued by France. Italy ordered 6,020 people to leave its territory in the second...
Australia expands sanctions against Russians
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia on Sunday imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 28 Russian-appointed separatists, ministers and senior officials after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The new sanctions targeted individuals who the Australian government said were flouting international law to legitimise...
Ukrainian pensioner who lost legs defies Russian occupation
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) – More than half a century after gangrene claimed his legs up to his hips and all of his fingers, Hryhoriy Yanchenko joined the Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion. Now 75, he put on the blue-striped jersey and sky-blue beret of the Soviet paratroop unit...
U.N. ship to deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia -ministry
KYIV (Reuters) – A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), NEW ISLAND, has arrived at Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. Ukraine has already shipped wheat to Ethiopia, Yemen...
Russia’s lower house approves annexation of four Ukrainian regions
LONDON (Reuters) – The lower house of Russia’s parliament approved laws on Monday on annexing four Ukrainian territories into Russia, following hastily organised votes that Ukraine and the West denounced as coercive and illegitimate. No lawmakers in the State Duma voted against the resolutions, which were on incorporating...
New Zealand welcomes back indigenous remains from Austria
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – New Zealand on Sunday welcomed back the remains of around 64 indigenous New Zealanders that were stolen in the 19th century and sent back by Austria after more than 70 years of negotiations. In a ceremony at the country’s national museum, Te Papa, a few hundred...
