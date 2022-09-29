ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

One Western New York Town Is Target For Teepeeing

It happens every year, and this year is no different. One Western New York town got hit by some young kids with teepeeing, and it’s been a mess to clean up. If you were driving through Akron, NY over the weekend, you probably saw the weepy willows made out of toilet paper and houses completely covered with rolls of it.
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY

Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo

Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

HAUNTED DEAL: Half Off Haunted Forests CLICK HERE!

Today's deal is a SPOOKY one. Get half off the Haunted Forests while supplies last. Are you feeling brave? WNY's #1 New Haunted Attraction is back this season with brand new scenes! Confront your worst nightmares as you go through the all-new Fear Zone: a miniature town filled with live-action horror characters, with nothing between you and the terrors that await. But the scares don't stop there! Brave the fan-favorite Haunted Barn, take a ride through horror history as you travel through the Time Warp and of course, the Haunted Hayride is back for another season! Come if you dare...
NEWFANE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Talk Info#Digital Library#Free Downloads#Ebooks#Black Billionaires#Buffalo Library#Readers Favorite
96.1 The Breeze

Every Western New York Town Should Do What Akron Did

Every Western New York town should follow this example. It’s not going to be easy, but if everyone in the town comes together, we can make this happen. Only a select few people choose to put their life on the line for our country, and for that, we should be eternally grateful. To show how few people serve, the Council on Foreign Relations looked at the demographics of the U.S. Military, and they found out that there are about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, which makes up less than one half of 1 percent of the U.S. population. https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/demographics-us-military.
AKRON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Proof That Mercury Retrograde Existed In Buffalo

Now that Mercury retrograde is over, many Western New Yorkers can breathe a huge sigh of relief. For the past few weeks, Mercury was in retrograde, causing some Buffalonians to hide under a table and not want to come out, believing their lives were about to collapse into total chaos.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
96.1 The Breeze

First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York

Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

15 Hilarious Buffalo-Themed Coffee Mugs For Bills Fans And More

Now that Western New Yorkers are getting off the couch and headed back to the office, it’s time to stake a claim on your mug. You know…YOUR mug. The mug no one else is allowed to use. The mug that every co-worker knows is yours and yours alone, and if anyone dares to touch it - let alone use it - oh boy. There’s gonna be some serious stink-eye with a side of passive-aggressiveness.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York

Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Open Letter To Bills Mafia: Be Better On Twitter

It was an amazing game to watch yesterday, The Buffalo Bills righted the ship at half-time and kept one of the best quarterbacks in the league scoreless in the 2nd half to come back and win yesterday 23-20. The thing is, if you follow fellow Bills Mafia members on Twitter...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Erie County Still Leads New York State In Evictions

Earlier this year it was announced that Erie County had the dubious distinction of leading the state in rental evictions since the COVID-19 pandemic had started to wind down. According to new statistics that have been released by the New York State Unified Court System, Erie County still leads the state and has in fact further surpassed other areas of New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Super Walmart For The Southtowns?

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to start the construction on their new stadium in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium. The plans are being finalized but Bills fans will soon have a new place to call home for the Bills Mafia. Before the Bills big win over the Baltimore...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy