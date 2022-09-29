Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buffalo Area Pizza Spot Named One Of Best In America And World
A pizzeria in Western New York has been named one of the best in America and the world. 50 Top Pizza publishes a guide to the best pizzerias and a spot in Kenmore has made it into the guide. Jay's expressed its gratitude on Instagram, writing,. What an honor it...
One Western New York Town Is Target For Teepeeing
It happens every year, and this year is no different. One Western New York town got hit by some young kids with teepeeing, and it’s been a mess to clean up. If you were driving through Akron, NY over the weekend, you probably saw the weepy willows made out of toilet paper and houses completely covered with rolls of it.
Extremely Popular Cookie Place Coming to Transit Road
Look what is coming to Transit Road! If you have never been to Crumbl Cookie, you are missing out. There is a brand new location that is going to be opening up in the Clarence / Amherst area soon!. Crumbl Cookies New Location. 5205 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221. Crumbl...
Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY
Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo
Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
HAUNTED DEAL: Half Off Haunted Forests CLICK HERE!
Today's deal is a SPOOKY one. Get half off the Haunted Forests while supplies last. Are you feeling brave? WNY's #1 New Haunted Attraction is back this season with brand new scenes! Confront your worst nightmares as you go through the all-new Fear Zone: a miniature town filled with live-action horror characters, with nothing between you and the terrors that await. But the scares don't stop there! Brave the fan-favorite Haunted Barn, take a ride through horror history as you travel through the Time Warp and of course, the Haunted Hayride is back for another season! Come if you dare...
Famous ’90s Movie Took Place in Lockport and We Had No Idea
Western New York loves when the region and the City of Buffalo is in the national spotlight. It's due to the small-town mentality. The underdog thinking that Buffalo has and there truly is no city in the country that is more proud than Buffalo, New York. It's even more awesome...
Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
United States Pumpkin Record To Be Broken in Lancaster, New York
A family in Lancaster, New York is trying to break the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded in the United States of America. You might be shocked to learn that the pumpkin was born on June 16 this year and is already knocking on the door of 2,500 pounds. That means the pumpkin was growing, at one point, 50 POUNDS A DAY!
Every Western New York Town Should Do What Akron Did
Every Western New York town should follow this example. It’s not going to be easy, but if everyone in the town comes together, we can make this happen. Only a select few people choose to put their life on the line for our country, and for that, we should be eternally grateful. To show how few people serve, the Council on Foreign Relations looked at the demographics of the U.S. Military, and they found out that there are about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, which makes up less than one half of 1 percent of the U.S. population. https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/demographics-us-military.
Proof That Mercury Retrograde Existed In Buffalo
Now that Mercury retrograde is over, many Western New Yorkers can breathe a huge sigh of relief. For the past few weeks, Mercury was in retrograde, causing some Buffalonians to hide under a table and not want to come out, believing their lives were about to collapse into total chaos.
New Restaurant, Ale House Opens in Hamburg With Dog-Friendly Menu
October begins tomorrow, and that means many Western New York residents will be venturing out to restaurants and breweries for great fall beer and comfort food. If you live in the southtowns, you probably know about the former location of the Armor Inn and Tap Room on Abbott Road. Armor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Last Free Rabies Clinic This Weekend In Western New York
Erie county has announced the date of their last free rabies vaccine clinic of the fall for cats, dogs, and ferrets - and it’s this Saturday. This clinic is eligible for dogs, cats, and ferrets at least three months of age, and you can bring three pets with you per appointment.
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
15 Hilarious Buffalo-Themed Coffee Mugs For Bills Fans And More
Now that Western New Yorkers are getting off the couch and headed back to the office, it’s time to stake a claim on your mug. You know…YOUR mug. The mug no one else is allowed to use. The mug that every co-worker knows is yours and yours alone, and if anyone dares to touch it - let alone use it - oh boy. There’s gonna be some serious stink-eye with a side of passive-aggressiveness.
Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York
Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
Open Letter To Bills Mafia: Be Better On Twitter
It was an amazing game to watch yesterday, The Buffalo Bills righted the ship at half-time and kept one of the best quarterbacks in the league scoreless in the 2nd half to come back and win yesterday 23-20. The thing is, if you follow fellow Bills Mafia members on Twitter...
Erie County Still Leads New York State In Evictions
Earlier this year it was announced that Erie County had the dubious distinction of leading the state in rental evictions since the COVID-19 pandemic had started to wind down. According to new statistics that have been released by the New York State Unified Court System, Erie County still leads the state and has in fact further surpassed other areas of New York.
New Super Walmart For The Southtowns?
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to start the construction on their new stadium in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium. The plans are being finalized but Bills fans will soon have a new place to call home for the Bills Mafia. Before the Bills big win over the Baltimore...
Wanted: Police In WNY Need Your Help Finding These 9 Suspects
Police in Buffalo and Western New York need your help finding these suspects. Crime Stoppers WNY is offering rewards that lead to the capture and arrest of these 9 people. Please do not try to apprehend any suspect yourself. Each of these 9 suspects is considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0