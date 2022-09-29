ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Louis Theroux interviews Stormzy about relationships

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6SHt_0iFgS4bb00

Stormzy has opened up about his dating life in an interview with Louis Theroux .

The documentarian sat down with the award-winning rapper, 28, in the first episode of Louis Theroux Interviews , to speak about his personal and professional life.

In an exclusive clip provided by BBC, Mr Theroux calls Stormzy the “total pacakage” as one of the most “eligible people in the UK, just talented, successful, attractive.”

When pressed on relationships, Stormzy said he “doesn’t date.”

Sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has sparked a debate about privacy, after he was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him. In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @sxchaz documented how he saw Saint in a hotel room in Paris. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the six-year-old and his siblings-North, nine, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three-whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, for Paris Fashion Week.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

George Clooney hilariously agrees after Brad Pitt calls him ‘one of the most handsome men’

George Clooney has hilariously agreed with pal Brad Pitt, after he called the filmmaker one of the most “handsome men” in the world. The 61-year-old actor addressed and supported the Fight Club star’s compliment on Wednesday, when he and his wife Amal Clooney made an appearance on CBS This Morning. Pitt first called Clooney “handsome” last week, in a video segment for US Vogue.“Well he’s right about that, let’s face it. He’s right,” Clooney said, after his wife chimed in to agree and said that her husband is “not modest”.The Ocean’s Eleven star continued to make fun of the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Demoted grandchildren, a determined Queen and an ‘unedifying’ public spat. Inside Europe’s new royal scandal

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her intention to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, a decision that left some members of the Danish royal family shocked and “saddened”.The monarch’s decision was announced in a statement shared by the royal palace on Wednesday, in which it was revealed that the children of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, would no longer have prince or princess titles, nor His/Her Highness titles.The ruling will impact the Queen’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, who, from 1 January 2023, will instead...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormzy
Person
Louis Theroux
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg hits out at ‘demeaning’ critic who falsely assumed she was wearing a fat suit in new movie

Whoopi Goldberg has responded to a critique of her latest role in the new biopic, Till.The 66-year-old actor stars as Alma Carthan in the drama about the true story of 14-year-old Emmett Till and his mother’s fight for justice after his brutal murder by white men in 1955.During Monday’s (3 October) episode of The View, while speaking about the importance of her forthcoming film, which releases in cinemas on 14 October, Goldberg took a moment to address a since-redacted comment in a Daily Beast review.“I have to say something because there was a young lady who writes for one of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fans marvel at striking resemblance between Queen Mother’s childhood photos and Princess Charlotte

Fans of the royal family have been stunned by the “striking familial resemblance” between photographs of the Queen Mother as a child and her great-great granddaughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales.Pictures of the late Queen Mother from the archives of Glamis Castle in Scotland were revealed on the historic site’s Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday (3 October).One photo shows the young Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon sitting against a stone wall in a wide brim hat and a white dress, while the second is a portrait of her holding a stalk with flowers.The castle’s social media team also posted a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West branded ‘dangerously dumb’ for wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt during Yeezy fashion show

Kanye West has sparked criticism after wearing a shirt emblazoned with “White Lives Matter” during his YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris. On Monday, the rapper, 45, staged a surprise Yeezy fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Before the live-streamed show began, West took to the stage in the long-sleeve black shirt, which also featured an image of the Pope on the front, to give a speech, according toPage Six.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
The Independent

Elizabeth Olsen: Wanda star explains why she finds it ‘embarrassing’ making Marvel movies

Elizabeth Olsen has admitted that she finds it “embarrassing” filming Marvel movies.The actor has played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in six Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, as well as the TV series WandaVision.Her most recent appearance as the character came with the villainous turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was released in May 2022.But, despite now being a part of the Marvel furniture, the 33-year-old still finds the filming experience “very silly”.“It’s very embarrassing shooting those kinds of things, because, like, the world depends on you doing it,” she told Variety, specifically referring to Vision’s death...
MOVIES
The Independent

King Charles III makes jibe at viral pen mishaps while signing guest book

King Charles III has appeared to joke about his unlucky streak with pens while he and Camilla, Queen Consort, signed a guest book in Scotland.It comes after two videos of the monarch having issues with pens while signing documents during the mourning period for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.The King and his Queen Consort carried out their first public engagement since the Queen’s death in Scotland on Monday (3 October).While signing a guest book in Dumferline, Fife, Charles appeared to use his own pen before handing it to Camilla and smiling as he remarked: “These things are so...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bond producer reveals age of next actor who will play 007, seemingly ruling out two favourites

James Bond producer Michael G Wilson has revealed the age of the actor who will next play the British spy.Daniel Craig officially stepped down as the character following his performance in 2019’s No Time to Die.The actor, who signed on to play 007 in the 2006 film Casino Royale when he was 38, appeared in four Bond films in total.Now, speculation surrounds who will be cast in the role for future films. According to the Broccolli estate, the producing team behind the long-running film series, this actor is yet to be decided. Despite this, it’s frequently reported that Bridgerton...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nicola Coughlan defends Bridgerton changing book order for season 3: ‘Please be nice to me’

Nicola Coughlan has reminded Bridgerton fans that she’s simply “doing acting” after facing criticism over the forthcoming third season.The next season of Netflix’s period drama will focus on Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington – AKA Lady Whistledown – and her budding romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).This will be the first time the show has strayed from the order of Julia Quinn’s romance novels, as the third book is about Benedict (Luke Thompson), while Colin and Penelope’s story takes place in the fourth book.On Sunday (2 October), Coughlan responded to a fan who claimed it was “ridiculous” that the show was...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

William to deliver first speech as Prince of Wales at animal conservation event

The Prince of Wales will deliver his first public speech since taking on his new royal title at a charitable event in London.Prince William, who is now the heir apparent following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, will speak at the United for Wildlife global summit at the Science Museum on Tuesday (4 October).William was announced as the new Prince of Wales by his father, King Charles III, in a historic TV address to the nation on 9 September, the day after the Queen died.The prince founded United for Wildlife in 2014 in a bid to tackle the illegal...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Jeremy Paxman’s doctor noticed presenter’s Parkinson’s on University Challenge

Jeremy Paxman’s doctor diagnosed him with Parkinson’s disease after noticing that he was less “exuberant” on University Challenge, the veteran broadcaster has revealed.The former Newsnight presenter said the diagnosis came when he was in hospital after collapsing while walking his dog.One of the doctors said he had noticed that the 72-year-old’s face had acquired a “Parkinson’s mask”.It was completely out of the blueJeremy Paxman on his Parkinson's diagnosis“Well, it was completely out of the blue,” Paxman said of the diagnosis.“I was having a walk in the square across the way. There was ice around and I had the dog with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

From child star to convicted killer: The chilling ‘downward spiral’ of Riverdale’s Ryan Grantham

Standing to address the British Columbia Supreme Court at a sentencing hearing in June, Ryan Grantham’s voice broke as he said he had no excuse for the execution-style murder of his mother.“It hurts me to think about how badly I’ve wasted my life,” Grantham told the court, the CBC reported. “In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry seems so pointless. But from every fibre of my being, I am sorry.”The former Riverdale actor, 24, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 14 years in British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver last month.He had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham cancels remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to ‘ongoing health issues’

Lindsey Buckingham has cancelled the rest of his UK and Ireland tour due to “ongoing health issues”.The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist had been touring around Europe in recent weeks, playing in London on Saturday (1 October).This week, he was scheduled to perform three more shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week, the earliest being on Monday (3 October) night.However, on Sunday (2 October), it was announced that the rest of the tour would not be going ahead due to undisclosed health problems.“Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

868K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy