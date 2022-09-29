Read full article on original website
Related
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: MetLife Stadium turf, Evan Neal, Giants’ offense, more
It is time for this week’s Big Blue View Mailbag. It feels like I was pretty feisty this week in answering New York Giants-related questions. So, be warned, as you embark on reading the mail. Ronald Buchheim asks: Ed, studies have shown a greater risk of injury on turf,...
Big Blue View
4 Downs: Takeaways from the Giants’ 20-12 win over Chicago
The New York Giants defeated the Chicago Bears 20-12 Sunday in one of the ugliest, sloppiest, and wildest games we’ve seen in a long time. We were promised an “old school” game, but I don’t think anyone predicted how the game turned out. Who could have foreseen the winner of the game being the team that attempted 13 passes (completing nine) for 82 yards and finished the game without a quarterback and essentially running Pop Warner’s Single Wing offense.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/3: Reaction to Giants’ victory over Bears
The players deserve immense credit for improbably gutting out these three wins to engineer the best start to a Giants season since 2011. But the effect of the coaching early in Daboll’s tenure can’t be overstated. “I credit all of this to the coaches,” safety Xavier McKinney said....
Big Blue View
Giants-Bears final score: Giants win, 20-12, improve to 3-1
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants improved to 3-1 on Sunday with a ground-and-pound style 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears (2-2). The Giants saw both quarterbacks, Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor concussion, injured during the second half. That led to Saquon Barkley taking a few Wildcat snaps in the fourth quarter. Jones, obviously limited, played the final couple of series. He was limited to handing off or lining up as a wide receiver while Barkley played quarterback.
RELATED PEOPLE
Big Blue View
A Giants-Landon Collins reunion? Safety could be returning to New York
The New York Giants are hosting veteran safety Landon Collins, per a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. As Giants fans well remember, Collins was originally drafted out of Alabama by the Giants in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Giants traded up from the eighth pick in the second round (40th overall) to the first pick in the round to secure Collins.
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Instant reaction to the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Bears
The New York Giants improved their record to 3-1 with a 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 4. We expected an ugly, sloppy, hard-fought game between these two teams. Both the Giants and Bears specialize in running the ball and playing defense, and neither team is particularly interested in throwing the ball.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Bears live updates: First-half open thread
The New York Giants try to get to 3-1 on Sunday, which would be their best start since going 5-0 to begin the 2009 season, when they host the Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET/FOX). Use this as your first-half open thread. Inactives. The Giants will be without defensive tackle Leonard...
Big Blue View
Giants roster moves: LB Jaylon Smith signed to the active roster
The New York Giants announced on Saturday that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith to the active roster from their practice squad. Smith is expected to reinforce a linebacking corps that has struggled through the first three games of the season. The Giants face a Chicago Bears team this week that is very adept at running the football and they are likely expecting to see a heavy dose of Khalil Herbert.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Blue View
Giants injury updates: Where Giants stand after Week 4 rash of injuries
The New York Giants were beat up heading into their Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears, but those injury concerns were ratcheted up a few notches following Sunday’s rash of injuries. The story from the game is the injuries to quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, but the...
Big Blue View
What do advanced stats tell us about Giants’ victory over Chicago?
The New York Giants came out on top Sunday against the Chicago Bears, winning a wild, and ugly, game 20-12. We were expecting an old school brawl between these two venerable and storied franchises, but nobody was expecting the game to go quite like it did. The game, which finished with the Giants out of healthy quarterbacks and the Bears still desperately keeping a play alive through MetLife’s celebratory fireworks, left many with the question “what exactly just happened?”
Big Blue View
PFF grades, snap counts from Giants’ victory over Chicago Bears
What can we learn about the New York Giants from the Pro Football Focus grades and snap count data following Sunday’s victory over the Chicago Bears? Let’s take a look and find out. Offense. Let’s start with this — Andrew Thomas is really good football player. Really, really...
Big Blue View
Daniel Jones injury update: Jones suffered a sprained ankle, no fractures, per Daboll
There is “some optimism” that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, per a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Head Coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday afternoon that Jones suffered a sprained ankle against the Bears. He added that Jones didn’t suffer any fractures, but he also wouldn’t confirm whether or not Jones’ injury is a high ankle sprain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Big Blue View
Giants-Bears ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Dealing with adversity edition
It’s another Victory Monday for your New York Giants, following a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears. Let’s get right to the ‘Kudos & Wet Willies.’. Brian Daboll (and staff) — I generally keep the coaches out of the ‘Kudos & Wet Willies.’ It is impossible, though, to do that after Sunday. After a game where Daboll and his staff kept their composure with both quarterbacks hurt, with more than a half-dozen players injured during the game, drew up plays on the sideline, and helped create a path for the battered Giants to win a game.
Big Blue View
A.J. Klein signing with New York Giants
The New York Giants are continuing to re-make their linebacker group. The latest addition is veteran A.J. Klein, who has ties to both former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and the current GM/head coach combo of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. The 31-year-old Klein joins the team’s practice squad.
Big Blue View
Giants’ QBs Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor both injured
Eli Manning wandered by a gaggle of reporters waiting to get into the New York Giants’ locker room after Sunday’s game, and fielded questions about whether he would be able and willing to play next week when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers in London. Manning responded...
Big Blue View
Valentine’s Views: Winning is nice, but not what 2022 is about for Giants
By dinner time on Sunday the New York Giants will either be 3-1 or 2-2 at what roughly equates to the quarter-pole of the NFL’s awkward 17-game season. A 3-1 record would be nice, and it is certainly within reach with the Giants favored to defeat the passing-challenged Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Winning is always better than losing. It’s more fun to write about, talk about and read about.
Big Blue View
NFC East notebook: Jalen Hurts wins more awards, Cowboys getting healthy, and more
With Week 3 in the books and each team already playing a divisional game, things are starting to take shape in a suddenly competitive NFC East. As the New York Giants look to keep pace, let’s take a look and see what’s going on around the division. Dallas...
Big Blue View
5 plays that helped the Giants beat the Bears
The New York Giants improved their record to 3-1 after defeating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, on Sunday. The Giants rushed for an impressive 262 yards while throwing for 82 yards. The mistakes of Monday Night Football were rectified, as the Giants defended the outside run well. New York’s offensive line was much more reliable, albeit Chicago’s inability to contain the bootleg proved to be a difference maker through the first half.
Big Blue View
Giants’ OL Nick Gates might return to practice next week, per report
The door could be opening for Nick Gates, who suffered a horrific injury to his left leg in Week 2 of the 2021 season, to play for the New York Giants at some point this season. Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Giants plan to activate...
Big Blue View
Rams at 49ers: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
The matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers has been intense the last few seasons. The two teams last met in the NFC championship game, where the Rams got the best of the team who beat them twice during the regular season on their way to their Super Bowl victory.
Comments / 0