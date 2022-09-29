ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Big Blue View

4 Downs: Takeaways from the Giants’ 20-12 win over Chicago

The New York Giants defeated the Chicago Bears 20-12 Sunday in one of the ugliest, sloppiest, and wildest games we’ve seen in a long time. We were promised an “old school” game, but I don’t think anyone predicted how the game turned out. Who could have foreseen the winner of the game being the team that attempted 13 passes (completing nine) for 82 yards and finished the game without a quarterback and essentially running Pop Warner’s Single Wing offense.
CHICAGO, IL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/3: Reaction to Giants’ victory over Bears

The players deserve immense credit for improbably gutting out these three wins to engineer the best start to a Giants season since 2011. But the effect of the coaching early in Daboll’s tenure can’t be overstated. “I credit all of this to the coaches,” safety Xavier McKinney said....
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Bears final score: Giants win, 20-12, improve to 3-1

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants improved to 3-1 on Sunday with a ground-and-pound style 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears (2-2). The Giants saw both quarterbacks, Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor concussion, injured during the second half. That led to Saquon Barkley taking a few Wildcat snaps in the fourth quarter. Jones, obviously limited, played the final couple of series. He was limited to handing off or lining up as a wide receiver while Barkley played quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
Big Blue View

A Giants-Landon Collins reunion? Safety could be returning to New York

The New York Giants are hosting veteran safety Landon Collins, per a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. As Giants fans well remember, Collins was originally drafted out of Alabama by the Giants in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Giants traded up from the eighth pick in the second round (40th overall) to the first pick in the round to secure Collins.
NFL
Big Blue View

The Chris and Nick Show - Instant reaction to the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Bears

The New York Giants improved their record to 3-1 with a 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 4. We expected an ugly, sloppy, hard-fought game between these two teams. Both the Giants and Bears specialize in running the ball and playing defense, and neither team is particularly interested in throwing the ball.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Bears live updates: First-half open thread

The New York Giants try to get to 3-1 on Sunday, which would be their best start since going 5-0 to begin the 2009 season, when they host the Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET/FOX). Use this as your first-half open thread. Inactives. The Giants will be without defensive tackle Leonard...
CHICAGO, IL
Big Blue View

Giants roster moves: LB Jaylon Smith signed to the active roster

The New York Giants announced on Saturday that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith to the active roster from their practice squad. Smith is expected to reinforce a linebacking corps that has struggled through the first three games of the season. The Giants face a Chicago Bears team this week that is very adept at running the football and they are likely expecting to see a heavy dose of Khalil Herbert.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants injury updates: Where Giants stand after Week 4 rash of injuries

The New York Giants were beat up heading into their Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears, but those injury concerns were ratcheted up a few notches following Sunday’s rash of injuries. The story from the game is the injuries to quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, but the...
NFL
Big Blue View

What do advanced stats tell us about Giants’ victory over Chicago?

The New York Giants came out on top Sunday against the Chicago Bears, winning a wild, and ugly, game 20-12. We were expecting an old school brawl between these two venerable and storied franchises, but nobody was expecting the game to go quite like it did. The game, which finished with the Giants out of healthy quarterbacks and the Bears still desperately keeping a play alive through MetLife’s celebratory fireworks, left many with the question “what exactly just happened?”
CHICAGO, IL
Big Blue View

PFF grades, snap counts from Giants’ victory over Chicago Bears

What can we learn about the New York Giants from the Pro Football Focus grades and snap count data following Sunday’s victory over the Chicago Bears? Let’s take a look and find out. Offense. Let’s start with this — Andrew Thomas is really good football player. Really, really...
CHICAGO, IL
Big Blue View

Daniel Jones injury update: Jones suffered a sprained ankle, no fractures, per Daboll

There is “some optimism” that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, per a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Head Coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday afternoon that Jones suffered a sprained ankle against the Bears. He added that Jones didn’t suffer any fractures, but he also wouldn’t confirm whether or not Jones’ injury is a high ankle sprain.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Bears ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Dealing with adversity edition

It’s another Victory Monday for your New York Giants, following a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears. Let’s get right to the ‘Kudos & Wet Willies.’. Brian Daboll (and staff) — I generally keep the coaches out of the ‘Kudos & Wet Willies.’ It is impossible, though, to do that after Sunday. After a game where Daboll and his staff kept their composure with both quarterbacks hurt, with more than a half-dozen players injured during the game, drew up plays on the sideline, and helped create a path for the battered Giants to win a game.
NFL
Big Blue View

A.J. Klein signing with New York Giants

The New York Giants are continuing to re-make their linebacker group. The latest addition is veteran A.J. Klein, who has ties to both former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and the current GM/head coach combo of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. The 31-year-old Klein joins the team’s practice squad.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants’ QBs Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor both injured

Eli Manning wandered by a gaggle of reporters waiting to get into the New York Giants’ locker room after Sunday’s game, and fielded questions about whether he would be able and willing to play next week when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers in London. Manning responded...
NFL
Big Blue View

Valentine’s Views: Winning is nice, but not what 2022 is about for Giants

By dinner time on Sunday the New York Giants will either be 3-1 or 2-2 at what roughly equates to the quarter-pole of the NFL’s awkward 17-game season. A 3-1 record would be nice, and it is certainly within reach with the Giants favored to defeat the passing-challenged Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Winning is always better than losing. It’s more fun to write about, talk about and read about.
NFL
Big Blue View

5 plays that helped the Giants beat the Bears

The New York Giants improved their record to 3-1 after defeating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, on Sunday. The Giants rushed for an impressive 262 yards while throwing for 82 yards. The mistakes of Monday Night Football were rectified, as the Giants defended the outside run well. New York’s offensive line was much more reliable, albeit Chicago’s inability to contain the bootleg proved to be a difference maker through the first half.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants’ OL Nick Gates might return to practice next week, per report

The door could be opening for Nick Gates, who suffered a horrific injury to his left leg in Week 2 of the 2021 season, to play for the New York Giants at some point this season. Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Giants plan to activate...
NFL

