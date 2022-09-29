Read full article on original website
Trump objects to expediting appeal in special master case -court documents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Donald Trump objected to a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling in the special master case involving documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president’s Florida home, a court filing Monday showed. “The government has not and cannot possibly...
Trafigura expands management committee, combines gas and power trading
LONDON (Reuters) – Trafigura has appointed Richard Holtum as its global head of a newly combined gas and power division, the commodities trading firm said on Tuesday. Holtum has also become the 11th member of the Geneva-based company’s management committee. He was previously Trafigura’s global head of gas...
Trump sues CNN claiming defamation, seeks $475 million in punitive damages
(Reuters) – Former U.S. president Donald Trump sued CNN in federal court in Florida for defamation on Monday, seeking $475 million in punitive damages, a court filing showed. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Kanishka Singh)
SEC charges Kim Kardashian for unlawfully touting crypto security -statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged reality television star Kim Kardashian on Monday for unlawfully touting crypto security, the agency said in a statement. Kardashian agreed to settle the charges, pay $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement, and interest, it said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; and...
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Platinum Partner executives’ appeal of fraud convictions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by two former Platinum Partners executives of their conviction on charges that they defrauded bondholders of one of the defunct hedge fund’s portfolio companies as they seek a new trial. The justices turned away...
Vietnam to impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some Chinese furniture
HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam will this month impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some furniture products originating from China, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said. The tariff of between 21.4% and 35.2% will be in place for four months starting mid-October, the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.
Cyberattack on Australian telco Optus affects 1.2 million customers
(Reuters) -Australian telecoms giant Optus on Monday said personal information and at least one valid form of identification of about 1.2 million customers was compromised in one of the biggest cyber breaches the country has faced. The breach last month by an anonymous online account, which affected 10 million customers,...
Top EU officials call for joint borrowing to deal with energy crisis
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Two top European Commission officials called on Tuesday for joint borrowing by the 27-nation European Union to finance a response to the energy price crisis that is threatening to plunge the bloc into recession. In an op-ed in the Irish Times, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni...
Judge tosses out Mexico’s $10 billion suit against U.S. gun makers
The government of Mexico says it will appeal a Massachusetts federal district judge’s decision to toss out a $10 billion lawsuit against American gun manufacturers.
Tesla slides as logistic issues widen deliveries and production gap
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc shares fell about 5% on Monday after the world’s most valuable automaker sold fewer-than-expected vehicles in the third quarter as deliveries lagged way behind production due to logistic hurdles. The company’s shares were set to open at a more than two-month low as Tesla...
U.S. FAA upgrading Malaysia’s air safety rating – source
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is upgrading Malaysia’s air safety rating nearly three years after it took action to restrict the country’s airlines from adding new flights to the United States, a person briefed on the matter said on Saturday. In November 2019,...
Prosecutors investigate NIS Petrol Romania over data leaks
BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romanian prosecutors raided employees’ homes and the Romanian unit of Serbian NIS Petrol, controlled by Russia’s Gazprom Neft, and have opened a criminal investigation into allegations of confidential data leaks, the prosecutors said. Contacted by Reuters, the company did not immediately respond and Gazprom...
Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4 point to 2.75% to quiet inflation
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point, the fifth straight meeting it has increased rates, to try to squash inflation that remains well above its target. The central bank lifted its key rate to 2.75% from 2.0%....
BlackRock CFO Gary Shedlin to step down next year
(Reuters) – BlackRock Inc said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin would step down on or around March 1 after the firm completes its reporting processes for the fiscal year 2022. Martin Small, head of the company’s U.S. wealth advisory business for the past four years, will succeed...
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump ally Lindell’s defamation case appeal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mike Lindell, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump, must face a $1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems Inc accusing him of defamation for pushing false claims that its voting machines rigged the 2020 presidential election, with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turning away his appeal.
India’s weakening exports slows trade deficit moderation – Barclays
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s large trade deficit is beginning to consolidate, but the weaker exports are prompting a more gradual adjustment than expected, Barclays Bank said in a note on Tuesday. India’s trade deficit fell to $26.7 billion in September from $28 billion in August and $30 billion...
Britain’s Kwarteng doubles down on tax cuts, promises fiscal discipline
BIRMINGHAM (Reuters) – British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will vow on Monday to stay the course with his planned tax cuts but promised an “iron-clad” commitment to fiscal discipline after a week of market turmoil in response to his growth package. At the start of the governing...
Global shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.8% in afternoon trading to 26,959.25. South Korea’s Kospi gained 2.5% to 2,209.98. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 3.8% to 6,699.30 after its central bank boosted its benchmark interest rate for a sixth consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.6%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s increase of a quarter percentage point to the cash rate was smaller than those at recent monthly meetings. When the bank lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its board meeting in May, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years. It’s now at its highest point since August 2013, when the bank cut the rate from 2.75% to 2.5%.
