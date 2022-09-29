Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle was pulled from the river at the New Madrid boat ramp. In a statement from the New Madrid Police Department, Chief Joey Higgerson said over the course of a couple of hours, crews pulled parts of the the vehicle from the water and sifted the wreckage.
westkentuckystar.com
Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri
A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
Kait 8
Service road on I-555 to close for repairs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A service road on I-555 in Craighead County is expected to close. A media release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation stated that crews are planning to resurface a service road on the south side of Interstate 555 between the on-ramp from Caraway Road and extending to Red Wolf Boulevard.
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Kait 8
Sept. 30: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Our nice weather will stick around for the weekend. Great weather for anything outdoors whether it’s camping, football games, or yard work. Chilly mornings in the 40s and afternoons stay comfortable in the...
KFVS12
Third day of Cotton Carnival
The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Costumed...
The Randolph Columbus Barrett House in Doniphan, Missouri, a town that has some interesting history
Randolph Columbus Barrett House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. An old house in Doniphan, Missouri was built in 1881. It's referred to as the Randolph Columbus Barrett House. It's a two-story, three-bay home with the architectural style of Classical Revival. In the front of the house, there is a two-story portico including rails on both levels. In 1976, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Kait 8
National Commander of the American Legion visits Mo.
MISSOURI (KFVS) -Vincent Troiola, the National Commander of the American Legion, was touring the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery along with the Stars & Stripes Museum in Bloomfield. He was here as part of the be the one campaign, aimed at helping veterans and preventing suicide. He’s not only promoting the...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Friday morning crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 7:33 a.m. Sept. 30, two miles southwest of State Highway 69, just north of Brookland. ArDOT said all southbound lanes...
KFVS12
Arrest in Caruthersville Murder
A Florida couple is making use of their time while stranded in the bootheel. They are collecting items for those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Shooting sends 1 to hospital, 2 arrested after police chase. Updated:...
KFVS12
2 men in custody, 1 person injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Low river levels in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Dry conditions in the Heartland have the Mississippi...
Kait 8
Surviving the storm, Northeast AR native shares her experience
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KAIT) - A woman who grew up in the Jonesboro area shares the moments before she took cover from Hurricane Ian. Paradise Gibson moved from Jonesboro to Florida during her Sophomore year of high school. She is now a student at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.
KFVS12
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
Kait 8
Checkers is coming to Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – For those craving a taste of the Checker Burger or the Baconzilla Burger in Greene County, you’re getting a chance!. On Friday, Sept. 30, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced there will be a new Checkers location near the corner of Highway 49 and Highway 412 across from Hardee’s and McDonald’s.
Kait 8
ASP releases Sunday fatal crash report
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have released a report detailing a Sunday night crash that claimed a Jonesboro man’s life. According to the preliminary report, the crash occurred at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 25 on Highway 18, east of Dara Drive. Guillermo Norterto, 28, of Jonesboro was eastbound...
KFVS12
Reaction to Bloomfield semi truck explosion
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
KFVS12
Lane closure following vehicle crash
The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. On most Friday nights, you hear the sounds of fans cheering on their favorite football team on the field, but this Friday will be a little different for some.
Kait 8
Federal student aid applications open
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Federal student aid applications for the next school year are now open. Applications for the 2023-2024 school year became available on October 1. Students wishing to receive financial aid must have their FAFSA completed by June 30. You can go to student-aid-dot-gov to fill out your...
Kait 8
Democratic Senate candidate worried about after-school programs amid petition
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After-school programs may be on the chopping block with a new petition to possibly cut the funding for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library in half. Now, a supporter of the library who is running for office is speaking out. Chenoa Summers said this petition will...
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff woman killed in crash in Butler County
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A Poplar Bluff woman died in a crash just west of Poplar Bluff on Sept. 24. Gina N. Eberhart, 32, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on County Road 465 when she lost control and struck a 2016 Ford F-150 driving by Seth I. Barris, 21, of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
