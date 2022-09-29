Read full article on original website
Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4 point to 2.75% to quiet inflation
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point, the fifth straight meeting it has increased rates, to try to squash inflation that remains well above its target. The central bank lifted its key rate to 2.75% from 2.0%....
Axa may invest at least $98 million in Monte dei Paschi
MILAN (Reuters) – French insurer Axa is considering investing at least 100 million euros ($97.99 million) in a new share sale by Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) without any changes to its joint venture with the Tuscan bank, two people close to the matter said. State-owned MPS has...
Cyberattack on Australian telco Optus affects 1.2 million customers
(Reuters) -Australian telecoms giant Optus on Monday said personal information and at least one valid form of identification of about 1.2 million customers was compromised in one of the biggest cyber breaches the country has faced. The breach last month by an anonymous online account, which affected 10 million customers,...
Australia’s central bank raises rates by smaller-than-expected 25bp
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank raised its cash rate 25 basis points to a nine-year high of 2.60% on Tuesday, a surprise to markets that had wagered on a larger move, though it did leave the door open for further tightening ahead. Wrapping up its October policy...
Credit Suisse shares fall around 10% in early trading
ZURICH (Reuters) -Shares in beleaguered Swiss bank Credit Suisse fell around 10% in early trading, reflecting market concern about the group as it finalises a restructuring programme due to be announced on Oct. 27. Credit Suisse has solid capital and liquidity, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner told staff in a memo...
Rio Tinto seeks to oust chairman of Australian uranium unit
(Reuters) -Global miner Rio Tinto on Monday called for the resignation of the chairman of its majority owned unit, Energy Resources Of Australia Peter Mansell to address the material cost and schedule overruns on the critical Ranger rehabilitation project in Australia’s Northern Territory. Following the announcement about a hike...
UK mustn’t spook investors with energy reforms, SSE says
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain must be careful not to spook investors with its energy reforms so it can continue attracting funds for its transition to a cleaner future, the CEO of renewables and networks company SSE said on Monday. Britain has a target to install up to 50 gigawatts...
U.S. Supreme Court turns away Biogen bid to reinstate MS drug patent
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Biogen Inc’s bid to win reinstatement of a patent on the company’s blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera in a dispute with Viatris Inc subsidiary Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. The justices turned away Biogen’s appeal of a lower court’s...
Swedish manufacturing activity fell in Sept – Silf/Swedbank
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Activity in Sweden’s manufacturing sector contracted for the first time since the pandemic-hit summer of 2020 in September, compilers Silf and Swedbank said on Monday. The purchasing managers index (PMI) was at 49.2 points in the month from a downwardly revised 50.2 points in August.
BlackRock CFO Gary Shedlin to step down next year
(Reuters) – BlackRock Inc said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin would step down on or around March 1 after the firm completes its reporting processes for the fiscal year 2022. Martin Small, head of the company’s U.S. wealth advisory business for the past four years, will succeed...
Porsche shares fall below IPO pricing
LONDON (Reuters) – Shares in sports car brand Porsche fell below its listing price on Monday, the third day of trading since its $72 billion listing by parent company Volkswagen. The closely watched initial public offering (IPO) was the largest listing in Germany in more than 25 years despite...
U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in almost 2-1/2 years in September-ISM
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted, likely as rising interest rates to tame inflation cooled demand for goods. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday that its manufacturing PMI dropped to 50.9...
Sterling stands tall after UK policy U-turn; Aussie wobbles before RBA
TOKYO (Reuters) – Sterling rose to a fresh post-budget high on Tuesday in Asia, weighing on the broader U.S. dollar index, as the UK currency extended its recovery a day after the British government capitulated on tax cuts. The Aussie dollar retreated from near the top end of its...
