ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Two-thirds of state beaches had swim advisories this year, group says

By Jared Strong
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1SUT_0iFgRRc200

Emerson Bay beach, to the north of this area of West Okoboji Lake, has had 47 swim warnings since 2014. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

There were 25 state beaches this summer where swimming was not advised at least one week because of elevated levels of bacteria or toxins or both, according to the Iowa Environmental Council.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources samples water at the beaches weekly from late May until early September, when people are most likely to come in contact with the water. The department tests for concentrations of E. coli bacteria and blue-green algae toxins, which can cause skin irritations, illnesses and infections.

The 25 beaches with swim warnings this year represent about two-thirds of the total beaches at state parks and was a comparable number to last summer, when 24 beaches had the advisories.

The IEC has been monitoring the state testing program for nearly 20 years but has not been able to identify a definitive trend in the bacteria and toxin levels, said Alicia Vasto, the group’s water program director.

“Overall, what we understand is that we consistently have beach advisories in the state,” she said. “We consistently see contamination from E. coli.”

The toxins are produced by cyanobacteria that can proliferate — or “bloom” — when lake water is hot and calm and rich in nutrients, often from farm fertilizer runoff. The blooms turn blue as food wanes and the bacteria perish.

This summer, there were 12 weekly advisories for the toxins, according to the IEC data. That was about half of last year’s number.

But this summer there were 107 advisories for elevated E. coli concentrations, a 22% increase from last year.

Spikes in the bacteria’s presence often follows rainfall that washes it into the lakes, perhaps from the feces of geese and livestock, for example. E. coli bacteria also feed on the remains of cyanobacteria blooms.

The water of Lake Darling in southeast Iowa most consistently had elevated levels of bacteria this year, the IEC reported. There was only one week when Darling didn’t have a swim advisory in effect. The lake had a total of 14 E. coli advisories and two for toxins.

Bacteria levels can change considerably over the span of days. An example: The concentrations of E. coli at Crandall’s Beach at Spirit Lake was so high in August it was immeasurable by the DNR’s tests, which can detect up to 24,000 viable bacteria per 100 milliliters of water — or less than a half cup of water.

That concentration is more than 100 times the amount that can trigger swim warnings. But the week after that test, the beach water’s test showed just 52 bacteria per 100 milliliters, which was less than the safety threshold of 235.

The DNR has worked to limit watershed pollution — including bacteria, nutrients from farm fertilizers and manure, and eroded soil — from reaching the state’s lakes, but Vasto said more needs to be done.

“It’s really concerning because we have so few public places in our state — we have so few public lands,” she said. “And so the public beaches and parks that we have, we really need to protect them and do more to address this issue.”

In a December overview of major lake restoration projects, the DNR reported it had completed 29 projects, 21 were in progress and 14 were being planned.

Sometimes the projects do not fix the water-quality issues, though. A $12 million restoration of Lake Darling was completed in 2014, yet it frequently has elevated levels of bacteria.

The post Two-thirds of state beaches had swim advisories this year, group says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Very high’ crop fire danger for northwest Iowa

There was almost no rainfall in Iowa this past week, and the risk of fires associated with harvest are elevated in the western part of the state, according to the National Weather Service. There now are “very high” risks of cropland fires in areas of northwest Iowa, the service says. “Though portions of northern Iowa […] The post ‘Very high’ crop fire danger for northwest Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces

President Joe Biden on Monday landed in Ponce, Puerto Rico, to survey the damage from Hurricane Fiona and announce $60 million in funding to help the island prepare for future hurricanes. The visit came after the Category 1 hurricane in late September damaged the power grid, leaving millions in Puerto Rico without power. The funding […] The post Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENVIRONMENT
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license

An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her license, the Iowa Board of Nursing has ruled. In March 2018, Taylor Gill, 29, of Bondurant, was allegedly working at a long-term care facility when it was noticed that her speech was slurred, […] The post Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case

The U.S. Supreme Court opened its term Monday with an Idaho case that could significantly restrict the federal government’s power to enforce clean water laws and prove crucial in determining wetland protections. The oral arguments came just months after the court’s 6-3 conservative majority limited executive authority to address climate change in a case involving […] The post U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Who knew the Crock-Pot had Midwestern — and feminist — roots?

On a recent morning walk with my dog Tango, I was talking on the phone to my friend Nicole, who lives in the Bronx. She observed that her husband seemed to be spending a lot of time in their new garage after a recent move. I chuckled and said, “Well, you better dust off your […] The post Who knew the Crock-Pot had Midwestern — and feminist — roots? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reported Iowa COVID cases dip 28% in one week

A precipitous decline in the number of documented COVID-19 infections continued this past week in Iowa, with state health officials reporting 2,091 new cases among those who were not previously infected, according to Iowa Department of Health and Human Services data. That number reported Wednesday is a 28% decrease from a week ago, when the […] The post Reported Iowa COVID cases dip 28% in one week appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ag secretary candidates split on carbon pipelines, future of ethanol

The two candidates for Iowa secretary of agriculture split Friday on whether government should require unwilling landowners to allow carbon pipelines to cross their land. Democrat John Norwood said eminent domain should not be used to build pipelines that transport captured carbon dioxide away from ethanol plants in Iowa because they do not serve a […] The post Ag secretary candidates split on carbon pipelines, future of ethanol appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Harvest season is a good time to sort out what we know about Iowa farming – and what we don’t

JEFFERSON, Iowa – For the first time in 19 years, I am not living in the Iowa countryside as the harvest begins. Yes, my frequent road trips are still giving me plenty of up-close views of harvest progress. But I’m feeling a little more like a spectator now and a little less like a participant, even […] The post Harvest season is a good time to sort out what we know about Iowa farming – and what we don’t appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Beaches#Water Resources#Swimming#Bay Beach#Water Contact#Diseases#General Health#Iec
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Longhorned tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri

A species of tick known to cause severe weight loss in cattle has been discovered in northern Missouri, researchers from the University of Missouri reported this week. The longhorned tick was found in southern Missouri last year, according to a press release from the university. But Rosalie Ierardi, an anatomic pathologist at the MU College […] The post Longhorned tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MISSOURI STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins

Gov. Kim Reynolds railed against the Biden administration and told the crowd at a fundraiser Saturday that electing Democrats would roll back Republican initiatives of her previous terms. Iowa kept businesses and schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic, supported law enforcement and cut taxes, Reynolds said at her Harvest Festival event. She claimed Democrats in […] The post Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers questions on same-sex marriage, energy at forum

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks countered previous claims from her opponent that she votes along party lines, speaking at a forum with the Greater Des Moines Partnership Monday. The representative, running for re-election in Iowa’s newly reshaped 1st Congressional District, talked about her votes in support of legislation like the Respect for Marriage Act and the […] The post Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers questions on same-sex marriage, energy at forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawsuit: Clovis repeatedly texted doctor before losing use of his legs

In the weeks before he permanently lost the use of his legs, former Iowa candidate for the U.S. Senate Sam Clovis allegedly texted his physician and questioned his course of treatment. “I’m not a doctor but this smacks of nerve damage,” Clovis reportedly texted the doctor, assessing his predicament four weeks before physicians reached that […] The post Lawsuit: Clovis repeatedly texted doctor before losing use of his legs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Some early harvests have farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’

It might be weeks before agriculture experts can say with confidence how the state’s corn and soybean yields fared this year, but some of the early harvesters are relieved their yields are better than expected. “The first fields that get harvested are hardly a barometer for what things are going to look like for the […] The post Some early harvests have farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden

One of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ biggest applause lines at her Harvest fundraiser over the weekend was her announcement that she’s suing the Biden administration over its decision to forgive student loan debt for more than 408,000 Iowans. There was a time when it would have been considered political malpractice to gloat about actively working to […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first

When the U.S. Supreme Court opens its fall term on Monday, a few things will be different. A Black woman, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, will hear oral arguments for the first time ever. And the public will be allowed into the room for the first time since early 2020. The content of the term’s first […] The post A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IDAHO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction

Nye County, a rural enclave in Nevada, has positioned itself as the epicenter of a Donald Trump-fueled conspiracy about the security of electronic vote tabulators. The Nye County Commission voted in March to make the county one of the first to act on the false narratives that machines that count votes are rigged. County Clerk Mark Kampf, […] The post A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NEVADA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Statue of Missouri’s Harry S. Truman dedicated at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — The eldest grandson of President Harry S. Truman pulled down a black cloak to unveil a towering bronze statue of his late grandfather during a ceremony Thursday at the U.S. Capitol to dedicate the sculpture honoring the 33rd president. “My grandfather was a modest man,” Clifton Truman Daniel said. “And, frankly, slightly embarrassed […] The post Statue of Missouri’s Harry S. Truman dedicated at the U.S. Capitol appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MISSOURI STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Judge says Iowa’s third ag-gag law is unconstitutional, like previous versions

For the third time in five years, a judge has struck down the Iowa Legislature’s efforts to criminalize the use of cameras in agriculture facilities and other businesses. “The United States Constitution does not allow such a singling out of the exercise of a constitutional right,” U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose ruled on Monday. She […] The post Judge says Iowa’s third ag-gag law is unconstitutional, like previous versions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy